Don’t curb your enthusiasm yet folks! In honor of Mother’s day, our next Astrological Deep Dive is on Cheryl Hines – actress, comedian, mother, and wife to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Born on September 21st, 1965, Cheryl is a Virgo Sun and a Leo Moon. Unfortunately, we don’t know Cheryl’s birth time, so we can’t be sure of her Ascendent, but rest assured we can still learn quite a bit about her.

From humble beginnings, growing up in Florida to being a 2-time Emmy Award nominee for her role as Cheryl David on the hit TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm, Cheryl Hines is not just your average neurotic Virgo child.

As a Virgo Sun (and stellium with three other planets sitting next to her Sun), Cheryl is a practical, down-to-earth gal devoted to being in service to others, whether it be through entertainment, beauty+wellness, or environmental causes. With such an emphasis in the sign of Virgo, she is quite the intellectual, and more flexible than the average Earth sign, a quality that's certainly useful to keep up with the demands of her Capricorn beau, RFK Jr., who is running for President of the United States.

Because Virgos value quality over quantity, Cheryl likely gravitates towards anything clean, organic, and environmentally safe. Like the nurturing Mother of Earth that Virgo represents, you can be sure Cheryl treats her body (and the planet) like the sacred temple it is (sure hope Kennedy does the same!)

This purposeful Virgo influence, combined with her playful Moon in Leo, creates a sense of duty to uplift others and make a positive impact on the world, and should she become First Lady, it would be the most fitting of roles for her to do just that. Not to mention – a Leo Moon loves a good occasion to get dolled up and be in the spotlight. No matter how serious and high-strung her Virgo side may get, she’s just a kid at heart who wants to enjoy herself.

The Virgo/Leo duo certainly understands the importance of taking care of yourself, and feeling good while doing it, but, if done right, it can also help the environment along the way. We see this with Hines+Young, a beauty and skincare company that Cheryl and her daughter Cat started together, as a way to make high-end products more accessible, while keeping single-use plastic that most companies overlook to a minimum.The fact that Leo is associated with children makes this business venture with her daughter all the more endearing and kismet.