While we all get plenty of political highlights on the presidential candidates with the countless hottake headlines and news bites, there is a lot more to these individuals we don’t get exposure to. Unlike the candid Bravo Housewives we all guiltily enjoy, we unfortunately don’t get to peer into the inner worlds and personalities of these candidates - though we’d all love to see that spin-off show.

Short of sitting down with the candidates’ closest friends and family, and interviewing them, one way we can get a deeper understanding of them is by taking a look at their personal Astrology charts to peek at their humanity. Afterall, each candidate is a human being (or at least we think so anyway) with flaws and all, just like you and I. Hopefully, this will provide a new lens to filter the presidential candidates with, by giving you the ‘why’ to all the ‘WTF’ moments that are sure to come.

— Crystal Warren

“In other words, people are scared of the twin star because they can live in different realms. How can one trust a person who can laugh with the sinners and cry with the saints? However, the ability to transcend between worlds is a gift.” - Lisa Stardust, NYC astrologer.

Geminis are known for being intelligent, curious, and sociable, impulsive, restless, nosy, perceptive, analytical, emotional, indecisive and quick-witted.

Geminis have an unreserved, childlike curiosity, always asking new questions. They have an uncanny ability to size up a person's character in a matter of seconds, even if they only just met them.

They’re known as the most sociable sign of the zodiac. They connect with people easily, have great communication skills, and are very welcoming.

They love diversity and trying new things. Geminis are great at doing boring tasks because they will find a new and exciting way to do it each time.

They bore easily, this sign craves spontaneity, and has the true spirit of an adrenaline junkie.

In this next astrological deep dive, let’s take a look at Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, as well as a long time businessman, entrepreneur, showman, father, husband - and now Presidential candidate for the third time running.

Born on June 14th, 1946, Donald Trump is a Gemini Sun with a Sagittarius Moon. This combination speaks to a quick-witted and sociable individual, who is enthusiastic and optimistic. They have an insatiable and expansive energy that is hard to ignore. They take up all the space in a room as soon as they walk into it, all eyes turning to them - an effect Trump seems to have wherever he goes, whether it be a Harlem bodega or a Manhattan construction site.

Despite being adaptable and flexible by nature, Trump’s Gemini Sun and Sagittarius Moon can be at odds when a need for commitment arises. Easily scattered and distracted, it can be challenging for him to stay in one place for long, or to settle on which direction he wants to go. This Sun/Moon duo needs the freedom to move and flit about as it chooses, which is likely wherever the spotlight goes.

Doanld Trump's Leo Rising gives him that “main character” energy and confidence, no matter which way the wind is blowing for him. While his Sun and Moon might come off as contradictory and confrontational, he knows he’s the life of the party and star of the show, anywhere he goes. Any attention is good attention in the eyes of a Leo Ascendant. All the world's a stage to them, something we can see in how Trump can captivate an audience - fans and foes alike - just by being himself.

Love him or hate him, you can’t help but agree that he’s got a natural ability to keep you intrigued and curious - wondering what he’ll do next. With his creative and playful Mars in Leo adding fuel to his charming Leo Rising, rest assured he’ll take any opportunity to entertain, no matter how serious the situation is. Combine it with his blunt and honest Moon in Sagittarius, and he’ll find irreverent humor in the bleakest of circumstances, by speaking his mind and relishing in the wake of whatever reaction he gets. In fact, he’ll even take center stage and tell you all about it himself, as we’ve seen in the past with his live, play-by-play tweeting. No shock there - as a Gemini Sun, wordplay and storytelling come easy to him.