Background / Bankruptcy: Alex Jones declared bankruptcy after being ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families for defamation.

The Auction Dispute: The Onion was named the winning bidder in the bankruptcy auction. Jones is disputing this, claiming fraud and collusion behind the sale.

Jones’ Actions: Jones continues broadcasting from the Infowars studio but has set up backup locations, websites, and social media accounts. The trustee shut down the studio and websites temporarily, which Jones team criticized.

The Sale and Auction Details: Infowars’ assets, including the studio, video archives, and trademarks, were up for auction.

A Second Auction: is scheduled for December 10 — confirmed.

Jones’ Legal Strategy: Jones filed a counter lawsuit and continues to appeal the $1.5 billion judgment, citing free speech. He has acknowledged that the Sandy Hook shooting occurred.