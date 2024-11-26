AUDIO Re: LAWSUIT
Background / Bankruptcy: Alex Jones declared bankruptcy after being ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families for defamation.
The Auction Dispute: The Onion was named the winning bidder in the bankruptcy auction. Jones is disputing this, claiming fraud and collusion behind the sale.
Jones’ Actions: Jones continues broadcasting from the Infowars studio but has set up backup locations, websites, and social media accounts. The trustee shut down the studio and websites temporarily, which Jones team criticized.
The Sale and Auction Details: Infowars’ assets, including the studio, video archives, and trademarks, were up for auction.
A Second Auction: is scheduled for December 10 — confirmed.
Jones’ Legal Strategy: Jones filed a counter lawsuit and continues to appeal the $1.5 billion judgment, citing free speech. He has acknowledged that the Sandy Hook shooting occurred.
Personal Assets at Stake: Jones' personal assets (including real estate and firearms) are being liquidated, with around $9 million in personal assets and $6 million in cash for his company, Free Speech Systems.
So critics to have unbiased reporters in the courtroom; the MSM synopses are often so different than those of independent reporters!
The MSM shows the worst photos of Alex Jones they have, painting him as a monster. Alex made a huge mistake. A $1.5B mistake? I don't think so. Also, NBC News is saying "the site infowars.com is down. There is no more infowars.com." Wrong! They just keep lying. It's unbelievable. Here is the clip--https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/judge-review-alex-jones-attempt-block-infowars-sale-onion-rcna181377
Here is the site--https://www.infowars.com