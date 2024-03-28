House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christin Slough's avatar
Christin Slough
Mar 28, 2024

He pardoned my husband from prison. He and three other men had been sentenced to 30+ years for crimes they didn’t commit, stemming from an issue while they were serving in Iraq.

President Trump saw straight through the media bias and DOJ corruption YEARS before the rest of the world but was not able to pardon them until he was leaving office in December of 2020.

I take issue with some things he says and does but what I don’t question is this: the man loves America and is always doing what he thinks the right thing is.

And he saved my husbands life. 🇺🇸🩵

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shawna Rollins's avatar
Shawna Rollins
Mar 28, 2024

Trump loves America and demonstrates his love all the time. The press doesn’t want anyone to know of his kindness and generosity.

And I suspect he really isn’t so loud about it because it comes from a space so genuine that it isn’t about him.

It’s about his ability to be able to do such things and he doesn’t limit them because it’s signed off on by DJT. It’s very humbling in a way because the decency of his actions speaks greatly to his character.

It impacted me so much that he donated his presidential salary. No one does that. But he did.

Thank you for sharing this story.

Adding Morgan and her family to a very lengthy prayer list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
161 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture