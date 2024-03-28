Trump, Biden, Obama, and Clinton are all in New York today.

Biden's camp is orchestrating a dramatic display of Democratic force, aimed to thrust him into the limelight of active campaigning at Radio City Music Hall for a fundraiser headlined by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The event is said to have already amassed a staggering $25 million—a feat hailed as "record-breaking" by his campaign.

Midtown Manhattan is expected to be flooded for the event featuring Mindy Kaling and Queen Latifah.

Meanwhile, in a separate poignant scene across town is Trump, underscoring the nation's ongoing debate over law enforcement and crime by making a solemn appearance this afternoon at the wake of Officer Jonathan Diller.

Diller (31) was tragically slain in the line of duty, shot during a routine traffic stop. As Trump pays his respects, his presence underscores his relentless focus on crime— a major cornerstone of his third presidential campaign.

Trump blames Biden for lacking the grit to combat rising lawlessness in cities like NY.

"They don't learn because they don't respect. They don't. They're not given the respect, the police are the greatest people we have. There's nothing and there's nobody like them and this should never happen. We have to stop it. We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently, because this is not working." — DJT

While some accuse his intentions of being draped in political theater, the heartache of Diller's loved ones transcends partisanship. He was married with a one-year-old son.

The appearance marks yet another violent tragedy enabling Trump to intertwine his political ambitions with a mourning community. Beyond political spectacle, is the raw reality of a family shattered and a nation grappling with the relentless drumbeat of spiking violence.

After visits to Mar-A-Lago, one thing that stuck with me was the touching stories about Trump's compassion revealed by supporters, staff workers, and various acquaintances, all delighted when asked to share personal tales of his impact and unprovoked kindness. They are instances you’d never hear about in media, private actions that touched these individuals deeply in different ways.

One man revealed a photo of a framed letter Trump sent an elderly woman on her deathbed. She told a friend all she wanted was a signed message from Donald Trump before she passed. When he caught wind of it, he sat down and wrote her that afternoon.

Morgan Worthington is another example. After befriending Jim and Kim Worthington, we learned about the phone call Trump made to Jim's daughter when she was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer over dinner one night in Palm Beach.

The videos below show two sides of the emotional phone call from March 2023, shortly after Morgan was diagnosed. The President found out after talking to her father, a club member and passionate MAGA supporter. Before making an appearance at a dinner that night, he asked Jim how Morgan was doing and then decided, on the spot, to call her personally to send her his well wishes.

Kim told me the call lifted Morgan's spirits during a very low point—that it gave her a much-needed boost of courage before that first dreaded Mayo Clinic appointment.

Via Kim's Recount of The Call:

"A few weeks prior to a dinner event we hosted at Mar a Lago, we had mentioned Morgan's situation to one of his key staff members. They suggested giving them Morgan's number to give to the President so he could call her.

Fast forward to a few weeks after our event, we met the President before he went in and spoke to our guests, and HE brought up calling Morgan, saying how he was planning to call her that week, but said, "Let's call her now!" I think Jim and I were both in shock that he remembered on his own. Jim handed him his phone to call Morgan, and he said, "It's okay, I'll call her from my phone- what's her number?" Then HE dialed her number, and that's where the video starts.

We had mentioned to Jim's son, Jack, that if any Palm Beach or restricted number calls came in over those few weeks, they should make sure they answered them and recorded them so they have them forever. And that's what they did.

Then Jim and I hosted an event at Bedminster the night he got indicted in Miami (I think this was June?), and when we went to get our picture with him, he caught us SO off guard. He said, "How's Morgan doing?" (This was three months after his call to her on the day of his indictment—like the guy didn't have enough things on his mind. It was just unbelievable.)

In another clip, he mentions talking to Morgan about when he finally saw her after her diagnosis at an event in Lafayette Hill. He talked about her to the crowd for about a minute or so.

The guy is just amazing and personable."