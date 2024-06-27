House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bad Sandy's avatar
Bad Sandy
Jun 27, 2024

That was fun. A nice light way to start this heavy day. I have a fondness for Christopher Crosses’ Sailing too. But it makes get a lump in my throat because it takes me back to 1979 when the world seemed and felt like a better place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
KKSD's avatar
KKSD
Jun 27, 2024

This was a great 20 questions! Thanks Jess!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture