On Monday, July 22, 2024 Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle sat before Congress to answer questions about the assassination attempt against Donald Trump that had taken place nine days prior. Despite clear and written expectations from members of Congress given to Cheatle on July 15, Cheatle was largely unprepared to answer most questions. Over and over again, Cheatle’s response would be “I have to get back to you on that,” referencing her promise that she will know more information in 60 days. 60 days is too long for Americans to wait for answers about national security, an opinion that was shared amongst an otherwise heavily divided house of policy makers. 60 days of unanswered questions during an election season is not what Americans should accept. During the hearing and afterwards, an overwhelming amount of Congressional representatives called for the resignation of Kimberly Cheatle. On Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her position as the Director of Secret Service of the United States of America.

How can a 20 year old, with his fathers AR15 assault weapon, climb onto a roof with a direct 150 year line of sight speakers podium without the secret service or local police stopping him? JAMES COMER, KENTUCKY

Can you answer why the secret service didn’t put a single agent on the roof?

How many secret service agents were assigned to Donald Trump on the day of the rally? SUMMER LEE, PENNSYLVANIA

Do you really plan on avoiding the American people’s questions for the next 60 days?

You really believe the majority of this country has confidence in you right now? ANNA PAULINA LUNA, FLORIDA

Can you please give me the names of the individuals who were in charge of your con-up at the rally?

Can you give me their titles?

How many people?

How many people have the final approval authority?

Can you confirm whether or not you have subpaoned the shooters discord records?

Have you ruled out that the shooter was not working with other people or persons?

Have you been made aware of the eyewitness testimony that there was a second shooter on another tower?

Was it true that Secret Service was present at the Butler ESU briefing? (Testimony is that Secret Service was not present?)

When you were asked earlier by Rep Kristen Murphy about whether or not secret service was aware of a threat you had said no they were unaware of a threat and yet according to communications again from law enforcement that were in some of these group chats that they actually had reported that secret service was made aware of a threat at around 5:59pm as a part of the command including secret service, aware of. Messages and requests about information about the suspect’s location. Can you please tell me if you have knowledge of that at all? JIM JORDAN, OHIO

[This question has been paraphrased] Did the Secret Service turn down some requests for extra security detail of Donald Trump? The Secret Service spokesperson acknowledged this happened.

How many times did you turn them down?

What did you tell [Donald Trump’s team] no to?

You didn’t get briefed on how many times you turned down the Trump detail when they asked for additional help?

How many times did you deny him after you knew about the Iranian threat?

Have you spoke to anyone at the White House since July 13?

Have you talked to the First Lady?

Have you talked to the White House Staff, White House Communications?****He reminds her that the American People pay her salary**** NANCY MACE, SOUTH CAROLINA

Was this a colossal failure?

Was this tragedy preventable?

Would you say the fact that we had to issue a subpoena to get you to show up today as being transparent?

You stated earlier secret service is not political, [but] would you say that leaking your opening statement to Punchbowl News, POLITICO’s Playbook, and Washington Post several hours before you sent it to this committee as being political? (Answer: I have no idea how my statement got out)(Nancy Mace: Well thats bullshit)

You say [the Secret Service] is fully cooperating with this committee, on July 15 this committee sent you a list of demands that we wanted. Has the Secret Service provided this committee a complete list of all law enforcement personnel that were there that day? (I will have to get back to you on that)

Have you provided all audio and video recordings in your possession to this committee requested on July 15? (Answer: I will have to get back to you on that)

Have you provided any and all memos we requested on July 15? (Answer: I will have to get back to you on that)

Have you provided all communications from the Secret Service related to that day and that rally? (Answer: I will have to get back to you on that)

Was this attempted assassination of Donald Trump a failure of training or execution or both?

How many Secret Service personnel have lost their jobs due to this colossal failure ? (Answer: None)

How many Secret Service personnel have been required to take a refresher course on how not to let people shoot Donald Trump?

What time did law enforcement become aware that there was an individual on the roof with a clear line of sight to President Trump?

How many minutes went by between the time law enforcement saw and took photos of Crooks and the shooting? How many minutes?

The site team has a senior supervisor, an advanced team, a protective intelligence team, a counter-sniper element and detail. Who was the agent in charge? How long has she been in charge and what is her secret service background? (Answer: I’m not gonna provide a name)

The Advanced Element coordinates with other intel or law enforcement officers. We would like a copy of the advance report. Have you brought that with you today?

Was there a protective intelligence team and what technical resources were utilized for that event? Specifically drone or helicopter assets?

Why was Crooks able to fly a drone over the entire area the day of the rally and the day of his assassination attempt?

Were you not prepared today to answer our questions?

Do you have a timeline, at all, from any of the day? (Answer: I have a timeline that doesn’t have specifics)

(Greene gives timeline of Crooks being reported to law enforcement as having a viewfinder, a backpack, and laying on the roof) Why was Crooks not shot by the snipers?

At what point was he determined a threat?

Is he only a threat once he fires a weapon?

People under your command did not consider him a threat, yet people in the crowd considered him a threat. How is that possible?

Was there a stand down order Ms Cheatle?

Was thee a conspiracy to kill President Trump? ALEXANDRA OCASIO-CORTEZ, NEW YORK

Is there a standard perimeter that the Secret Service establishes around an event? Or are those perimeters independently determined per event scenario? (Answer: There is no standard)

How far was that building from the president? (Answer: 200 yards)