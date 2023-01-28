Five days ago, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffery Epstein’s “best friend,” told the world, point blank, that she believes Epstein was murdered in prison. We knew this was her theory — obviously it’s been written in print before but hearing her say it aloud (in real time) was still a startling shock.

She is a woman who would know, after all.

Now, a good (and practical) follow up question might have been? “Who do you think murdered him?”

Obviously that didn’t happen, and likely never will, but you have to wonder why after such a stunning statement from a source at the root of this scandal is only one conservative TV host demanding answers.

I have admit, I hate posting Tucker. Only because I know what a divisive source he is. I know that my left leaning followers (I like to have on board for everything I’m tracking) tend to tune out instinctively.

I’m trying my hardest to change this, because it’s this blind partisanship that aids these continued coverups, but it’s tough.

Recently, Whitney Webb was criticized for making the rounds on a handful of conservative outlets to promote her latest new book. Her defense was simple, but depressing.

The reality is, no one on the main stage is doing their due diligence in asking / digging for answers, so we have to take what we can get when we can get it.

And at this point, all we have is TC.

Please take the time to watch the video below. Forget if you have to that it’s coming from your most hated anchor or network. Because I’ve never seen this epic coverup explained with such concise detail, and … you know… somebody has to do it.

Happy Friday.

I’ll be back at some point this weekend with ‘end of month musings.’