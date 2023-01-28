House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tulips and Bees's avatar
Tulips and Bees
Jan 28, 2023

Full disclosure - I'm an Independent Conservative as I find both parties vile. I find I agree with Tucker about 95% of the time. He is forthcoming, honest, factual and keeps emotion out of things for the most part (I'm married to an attorney and his biggest complaint about me is I tend to lead with emotion and have to fight my knee-jerk reactions). Tucker was the first anchor to cover Balenciaga and trans men in locker rooms. He talked about the "china virus" long before it was mainstream. I don't know why people hate him. I would love for him to sit and have a conversation with G. He asks hard questions during his conversations but doesn't necessarily "grill." (Michael Avaneti is the exception to this). I respect you greatly and am glad we are different politically. Since I do repect you so much, I am more apt to try to see things from your point of view. We are not as different as one may think. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Tonni's avatar
Tonni
Jan 28, 2023

Left. Right. This is what’s wrong with America. I’m old enough to remember when politics could be discussed openly, honestly & without hating the other person. Who cares if you upset people. The great journalists never led with apologies for what they said/wrote. We are divided because the media divides us. Just be free to speak your mind without fear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
258 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture