Angie Anderson
Nov 7, 2022

Wow. This is the most I have ever heard from a woman who had to endure this type of assault. It truly helped me understand so much more than I ever did before. God bless her and give her continued strength and courage and that she do all the things she has promised the judge. She deserves to find joy and peace in her life. I hope the judge is as profoundly moved by her statement as I would think anyone who reads it is.

Christy Hadland
Nov 7, 2022

Wow. Wow. Just wow. First, what a stark contrast between this womans’ testimony and Amber Heard’s! I want to actually applaud many of us who can discern between truth & lies🙏🎉 I am crying over this statement. Very powerful. Rape is a living death. I have empathy for anyone whose been raped. I’ve never experienced the crime but I am a woman & it’s one of my core fears as a woman that this could, can & does happen. The value & worth that she describes regarding human life is profound. I truly wish healing for this human and all of Harvey’s real victims. So many layers here...bc I feel some non-celebrity woman were the real victims and the Hollywood starlets know how to play & leverage sexual transactions to their benefit IF they’re groomed to follow such ways... I think JLaw was groomed and Rose M. was legitimately abused. Wow. Now I want the juice on JENNIFER SIBEL NEWSOM & her involvement with Harvey & Harvey’s investments into Newsoms’ campaign fund....thats the real story im looking at.

