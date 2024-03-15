When the NYT dropped their scoop on Bobby Kennedy’s VP "shortlist,” I immediately tapped my go-to sources asking about the weird mix of considered contenders full of random names and faces, some in and some out of politics and one in sports. Some of the ones I’d heard floated weeks earlier were missing. Meghan McCain, for one, wasn’t mentioned. Neither was Theo Von.

“RFK Jr. entertaining Aaron Rodgers as VP” scared the shit out of everyone. Panic flooded my DM’s: “WHAT IS HE thinking?!”

“I just need to know if this is a reality I should be bracing myself and my audience for because I won’t be able to mask my horror if so, or just some silly PR spin?” I frantically asked source #1 on the phone late Wednesday night.

All those close to the campaign are obviously guarded on the matter, as they should be. It should remain a secret in order to garner mass media intrigue and set up for a big, flashy surprise to be revealed onstage mid day March 26.

While I’m typically prone to prodding a little on the stories I’m most invested in, I didn’t with this one. I actually prefer to be surprised, too. It’s never as much fun to tease a story if you already know the answer to it. Plus, with two weeks to go, I didn’t want to put myself in a position where I might be suspected or accused of potential leaks leading up to the big day. So as of now, I’m another keen spectator wondering who it could be. Though I’ve been told that we can at least put our Aaron Rodgers concerns to rest.

Based on a few vague hints provided, I figured it would be a good idea to host a guessing game in case one of you successfully nails it and wants to brag about it later.

Sources Say:

This pick is not necessarily widely known but anyone “paying attention” to current culture would (should) have them on their radar.

They are described as “worldly,” “compassionate,” “highly intelligent,” “healing,” and someone that I’m likely aware of and that I like. Sources seem to think I won’t be disappointed by the choice, which means most of you won’t either?

I didn’t ask gender. However, I am highly suspect of the location of this announcement. Why Oakland? And why was The Beach Boys “Surfing USA” paired with the story slide on Kennedy’s account promoting the reveal, followed by 2 Pac’s “California Love?” Is it wise to assume this person is from California? If so, do they possibly align with the medical freedom crowd that Kennedy is closely tied to on the West Coast where Children’s Health Defense is based? We often see him propped and supported by people with like-minded ideals— such as Kelly Slater, who’s been a vocal advocate for alternative health and healing. Is his pick also in line with those same policies and concerns?

Are they Right or Left leaning? Or Independent like him?

I took an IG poll yesterday asking for your guesses. Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul, Mike Rowe, Andrew Yang, Tony Robbins were the top picks.

Question now is: Do a handful of clues change anything?