House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Merson's avatar
Linda Merson
Nov 17, 2023

"My father told me when I was a little boy that people in authority lie and the job in a democracy is to remain skeptical."

Well, HELL, if that ain't relevant right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jules's avatar
Jules
Nov 17, 2023

I've followed RFK on twitter during the pandemic because he was one of the few that made sense. My aunt was permanently injured by the MMR vaccine as an infant - the doctor said it was okay even though her immune system was down - she immediately had a seizure and fell limp. She's been a permanent vegetable ever since and cannot do a single thing for herself. That scared me as a child hearing that story from my dad and always have been skeptical of injecting/inputting anything unnatural in the body since. Also highly recommend his interview on Joe Rogan's podcast if you haven't listened to it yet. Anyways, I'm absolutely loving this series, Jess. Excited for your additional installments!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
122 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture