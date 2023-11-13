House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HKCavs's avatar
HKCavs
Nov 13, 2023

I could not be more grateful that you are and will continue to cover this election. I so appreciate your ability to challenge the reader to look at all angles. Seriously, I just decided I will have my kids read your substack as a lesson in critical thinking. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Lauren's avatar
Lauren
Nov 13, 2023

"They choked the interest right out of their own audience by becoming painfully predictable." - Wow!

As someone who used to enjoy reading articles in VF and Rolling Stone, because they felt edgy, mysterious and fun, I could not have explained the shift in these publications better myself. I don't even bother reading any of them anymore because I'm always bored by the constant hammering of a liberal/mainstream perspective (I'm saying this as someone who has always been left leaning). Substack, with it's unfiltered perspectives and story telling is where it is at these days. I want to be challenged and I want a piece to make me think and shift how I view the world. Thank you for the superb article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
143 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture