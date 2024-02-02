Illustration by Luis G. Rendon / Daily Beast

“I Would Lose My Job If It Got Out That I was Considering A Vote For RFK Over Trump”

With so much happening all at once and posts piling up faster than I can turn them out, shorter updates are necessary right now. At least until I can get back to a place where I don’t feel buried by backlogged stories (that read more like short novels.) I have so much to cover. I’d love if not EVERY article winds up a 45-minute read.

Below are two DM conversations I had last week with two prominent young creators with platforms primarily aimed at female Christian conservatives, demographics heavily weighed by suburban moms in the South.

One source brought up the “dirty secret” regarding posts I shared about RFK and Trump possibly uniting. When I asked my audience if they would vote for a Kennedy-Trump ticket, 90% voted “Yes.”

Even though I know my audience is divided 50/50 on these two candidates, the number was astounding. Not to mention the fact that 77k people even took the time to vote.

These two, as a united force, are clearly what my following would prefer.

But given the divide, both of them saying now that a shared ticket is not happening, what are conservative women going to do with a secretly growing affinity for the “other” guy?

The first source believes (based on personal conversations and polling stats) that Kennedy’s appeal has a silent stronghold over women on the right. The reality, she says, is that it’s kept quiet because straying from Trump is viewed as the ultimate betrayal in most of these online circles.

She told me that if I revealed her or her friend’s name, she would be exiled simply for confessing interest in RFK.

I Asked, “Are You Considering Voting For Kennedy?”

"I definitely am. But I don't know if Trump will be willing to do this because it would mean admitting vaccine push was a mistake. Which he refuses to do.

One of the main factors that is driving me to be undecided between him and RFK is his refusal to admit Operation Warp Speed was a mistake in HINDSIGHT. Never in my entire life have I voted outside of Republican, but I am one step away.

The dirty secret that everyone in the conservative movement is ignoring right now is that white suburban conservative female voters are HIGHLY interested in RFK. From what I can tell, this is a LARGE problem for Trump that they seem to be hoping goes away.

They won't talk about it. I keep asking other people in the space, but they shut down about it. Meanwhile, I and every other female conservative content maker in this community are hearing this ×50 from our female conservative audience. So many are experiencing the same thing with the largest demographic of conservative millennials; it's a quiet reality no one is taking seriously. When polled, they are shocked to find their followers LOVE RFK. Many of us feel very strongly that people are ignoring the suburban conservative women. But I'm telling you, Trump does NOT have a stronghold on them.

I wish Trump would make RFK VP so we don't have to choose and get the best of both worlds: Trump's foreign policy, immigration, and economy agenda + RK's overhaul of our health and food system. That is our dream ticket. We have no strong military to secure our borders if they're all fat and riddled with chronic disease and autism. RFK's food plan affects every other facet of American life. It is too important to look away from and not consider.”

The second source echoed these sentiments. She assured me that Christian conservative women “definitely” want an alternative to Trump and would vote for RFK in a heartbeat if he were stronger on abortion; “if they could trust that he would pick the Supreme Court judges and sign the legislation that they feel protects life.”

She said that based on the abortion issue alone, many will stick with Trump even though they prefer Kennedy. On the flip side, she says she sees a lot of her following shifting their priorities. She believes a significant number will still choose RFK despite pro life views because they think he is “the only one who can get us out of this medical tyranny mess.”

THOUGHTS?