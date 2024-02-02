House Inhabit

House Inhabit

User's avatar
Jaclyn Clever's avatar
Jaclyn Clever
Feb 2, 2024Edited

ACCURATE!

-A conservative Christian suburban mom in Michigan. I don’t know what I’ll do at this point. I think I’d prefer RFK over Trump but I don’t want my vote to be a throwaway and end up with Dems in office again.

Tawni Burns's avatar
Tawni Burns
Feb 2, 2024

I am a conservative woman and after listening to RFK on Joe Rogans podcast I was pleasantly surprised. RFK is a man you really feel wants the best for his Country. Trump and RFK would be the perfect ticket. Trump is brilliant at running this country, and RFK could bring back integrity to the FDA.

Trump/RFK 2024 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸

