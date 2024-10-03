Photos By DENISE BOVEE

“Can you imagine how dope it would be if Alex Jones was Trump's press secretary???”

— YouTube Comment

Why Tucker? Why Alex? Why Pennsylvania?

Tucker, because he’s Tucker. Pennsylvania because it was the only venue willing to host Alex Jones. Booking Jones was a challenge — no one wanted his name associated with their venue. I was warned against going, which made the invite more alluring. In an age of forced silence and obscured truths, the loud and canceled have an undeniable pull over me. Society’s misfits don’t scare me like they used to.

Post-COVID, I’m drawn to anyone who challenges mainstream narratives, rejecting and dissecting sanitized versions of events over cautious dialogue. I crave controversial and contentious angles because a deeper understanding of culture often requires pushing the boundaries of acceptable discourse. These days, I think more of us are willing to do that. (This is how I earned the nickname “Info Wars for wine moms.” LOL.)

Being backstage with Tucker was a full-circle moment for me. He was the voice of reason during my formative years. Watching him thrive — free from the shackles of FOX after the whole Dominion debacle — feels like a soaring win for free speechers. Like many of you, I grew up watching him: fresh-faced and ranting in a bow tie on CNN, making politics fun to follow. Even as a staunch liberal later in life I could never fully dismiss him. He’s evolved now into America’s beloved golden retriever — the most powerful man in media — pushing the limits of free speech with an infectious laugh and his signature uniform: a Brooks Brothers gingham button-up, humble loafers, and worn-in khakis. What’s not to love about a rich man who wears one outfit?

Then there’s Alex Jones. Some of my friends swear by his insights. Others passionately despise him. He’s a polarizing figure with disturbing foresight, and his denial of Sandy Hook has nearly destroyed him. Drained by defamation lawsuits and facing $1.5 billion in fines, Jones has become the poster child for the extremes of cancel culture.

Is his punishment justified, or a chilling attempt to silence dissent?

I see Alex as the human embodiment of a megaphone turned up to 11, a relentless force of fiery doomsday predictions, spewing apocalyptic warnings and cultural forebodings with the intensity of a man convinced the sky has already fallen. With a voice like gravel in a blender, he warns us about shadowy governments, corporate overlords, and the impending collapse of society, as if the world hangs by a thread and he’s the only one holding the scissors. His insights (often wild and incendiary), paint a dismal world where conspiracy lurks behind every corner and global elites orchestrate everything from pandemics to gay frogs to fake meat and mind control. Only those brave enough to listen can wake up to the horrors before it’s too late.

Jones doesn’t just predict the end of the world; he gives it a time, a place, and a villain. From his infamous forecast of 9/11 to his outlandish theories on Bohemian Grove, he’s carved himself a niche as the OG prophet of chaos, railing against the sanitized narratives spoon-fed by mainstream culture. Whether you see him as a misunderstood truth-sayer or a master of fear-mongering, his voice cuts through the undercurrents of modern discourse.

Despite ceaseless mainstream attempts to erase him, Jones endures. His rants still resonate for a growing cult following: “There’s a war on for your mind. If you don’t get that, you’re already losing.”

My interest is pretty simple: I believe in talking to everyone and being open to changing my opinion based on knowledge and personal experience with these types of triggering characters. Really, I just find it fascinating whenever a single person can provoke such wildly different reactions in culture.

I accepted the invite to Tucker’s shows because it aligns with my campaign coverage, and I value curiosity over comfort. Does a selfie with Alex Jones make me a conspiracy theorist? No, but on Instagram it sure invited all kinds of wild assumptions.

“There are a lot of negative comments on your photo,” Mike called to tell me after the image of me with Tucker and Alex was posted.

“Considering I lost 30K followers over a Trump t-shirt last year and only 600 over a Jones selfie, I’d call that progress,” I assured him.

Who, beyond Alex, can ignite more outrage?

The real question isn’t whether to fear voices like his; it’s whether we’re ready to listen critically — even when it’s uncomfortable.

Tucker rejects the safety net of censorship, and by engaging with the outcasts, he forces us to confront our own biases and rethink the boundaries of acceptable conversation. Personally, I’m here for it.

“I asked if he believed in the moon landing.

‘I know the guys that ran the operation...’ he said.

‘Why do you think we haven't gone back?’ I asked.

Alex said he was told that the U.S. government had a whole secret space program. A duplicate program that ran behind the scenes to conceal the supposed number of deaths that took place on the moon. He said the U.S. had a real program and it had such advanced technology that they couldn't let the general public see it. So, he believes that the U.S. decided to run a fake operation to show the world. He believes we went to the moon, but what everyone saw on television was, according to him, a reenactment.

‘It was all fake,’ he said right as we went into a commercial break for pure iodine.

‘The moon is a graveyard,’ he said. ‘I know it’s crazy, but I swear. I’ve also heard UFOs would chase our spaceships.’”

— Shane Cashman

Backstage offers a captivating glimpse into the new media world far more intriguing than any polished studio shot. A flurry of beautiful young staffers keep this high-octane traveling production moving smoothly.

Alex Jones comes out, shakes my hand, and poses like a model, leaning against the wall for a few photos. Everyone laughs. Alex is friendly — precisely as he is onstage and in the studio. He has one mode, and it’s LOUD. And energetic. He clearly loves Tucker; the adoration is mutual. “He’s sober now, you know?” someone says, complimenting his latest dry streak.

Then, like a comet, Tucker appears in a navy blazer smudged with the foundation of all the women who’ve hugged him — including me. His laughter is loud and infectious, vibrating through the halls. He banters with whoever is nearby, effortlessly charming a hallway full of spectators, and introduces family members, nephews, and one of his daughters, with genuine pride.

This side of him resonates; in a sea of inflated industry egos, he embodies that “good dad” energy. He is warm and approachable, the kind of guy who can change a tire, judge a boyfriend, charm a grandmother, or teach a neighbor how to fish.

There’s something innately magnetic about him; he possesses an uncanny ability to make you feel like you’re in on the joke and part of the conversation. In-person, Tucker Carlson is both larger-than-life and yet completely down to earth. His wholesome, family-guy vibe is endearing. You get the impression that he’s the same guy at home as he is behind the screen — effortlessly bridging the gap between celebrity and authenticity in one adorable outfit set to conquer the country with old school values and a new age conspiracy-laced curiosity.

“Most people are used to the old school newspapers or the way we scroll through a story on a website. There is quite a gap between the way formal, corporate-looking news is presented versus with the way Alex presents the news. Alex can say something that sounds outlandish like, ‘Barack Obama was raised by a transgender nanny in Indonesia’ — and you might flinch at the absurdity of that statement — until you look it up. He knows he sounds unhinged to some people, which is why you'll notice him constantly telling people to look something up, research it themselves, or say something is ‘well-documented’ after saying something that seems unreal.

Looking at USA Today while listening to Alex Jones is like experiencing alternate realities simultaneously.

The way we all argue over reality is a lot like the rock wall below this town. We can agree that something weird is just below the surface. We can stare at the wall, or a skull, or an article, and walk away with completely different interpretations. Some will say it’s real. Some will say it’s fake. Others will ignore it. Others will let the mystery be.”

— Shane Cashman

“Magazine journalism is worth remembering. They're mostly gone now, but for a long time magazines played a significant role in the life of the country. If you wanted to understand what the rest of the world was like, you read magazines.”



― Tucker Carlson, The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism

“Trump’s election wasn’t about Trump. It was a throbbing middle finger in the face of America’s ruling class. It was a gesture of contempt, a howl of rage, the end result of decades of selfish and unwise decisions made by selfish and unwise leaders. Happy countries don’t elect Donald Trump president. Desperate ones do. In retrospect, the lesson seemed obvious: Ignore voters for long enough and you get Donald Trump.”



― Tucker Carlson, Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class Is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution

“Questioning dead children is a horrible thing, and I get it. The day the news of Sandy Hook broke I was devastated. But Alex didn’t reallllly question it the way the media said he does — and he was using declassified operations to help explain why we should be hesitant to believe in these tragedies.

I don’t think he believes no one died either.

Our government has openly planned real massacres for political gain MANY times.

Judge rules that Info Wars will be auctioned. He will lose ownership and control and IW will probably be destroyed. All the employees will be out of a job.

People are saying that someone sympathetic to Jones could buy it, but I don’t know if the machine will allow it.

The government, essentially, is destroying a media company.

The government decides who gets to question what.”

— Shane Cashman

THE ART OF THE SURGE — NEW ON TUCKER’S NETWORK

“Alex Jones is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow."

— JD Vance

HBO’s TAKE