“Nobody Can Seem To Put Their Bias Aside for January 6th.”

Sarah and Ronald McAbee were a quintessential all-American couple. High school sweethearts from Tennessee, they were happily married with two dogs, building a life together in Georgia. However, their lives took an unexpected turn when Ronald, a seasoned law enforcement officer, traveled to Washington D.C. on January 6th, 2021, to attend his first Trump rally at the nation’s capital. Amidst the chaos that quickly erupted, Ronald instinctively stepped in to help a victim, utilizing his training as an officer to aid a woman in need. Despite his intentions, a D.C. jury found him guilty of five charges, resulting in a 70-month prison sentence. A couple weeks ago I sat down with Sarah McAbee to learn more about her journey, her resilience, and her fight for justice.

“It Was Like An Out of Body Experience When That Phone Call Came In. My Entire Life Flashed Before My Eyes.”

In the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection, the FBI's raid on the McAbee’s home, eight months later, brought unexpected upheaval. Among the 14 items confiscated were Ronald's laptop, electronics, and the clothes he wore on that fateful day. The confiscation of their American flag, prominently displayed on their front porch, once a symbol of freedom and patriotism, now associated with "white supremacy" and "anti-government" sentiments during Trump's presidency, marked a poignant shift in their lives.

Over Zoom, I connected with Sarah on how this event altered the trajectory of their lives. Ronald is now serving a 70-month sentence behind bars while Sarah has emerged as a vocal advocate for January 6th prisoners, establishing her own organization in the process.

Full Conversation With Sarah McAbee:

“It was an honor to be selected to give testimony on behalf of my husband & the entire J6 community in the first Republican led J6 Field Hearing. I will ALWAYS be a voice for the voiceless” — Sarah McAbee via X

For information and updates, follow Sarah on Twitter: @sarahmcabee_us Co-Founder of @TheRealJ6Shane and Executive Director of Stand in the Gap, an organization committed to providing vital support to January 6th defendants and their families.

Learn more on Sarah's Website