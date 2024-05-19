I thought I’d take the weekend off, (I always think I’ll take the weekend off), but current political antics pulled me right back into the grips of online fodder.

Like I keep saying, Hollywood these days has nothing on DC.

First, I sat jaw dropped over DC congresswomen behaving like over-served unmannered Bravo Housewives.

Then, Rudy Giuliani’s shindig was interrupted by a surprise indictment. Despite weeks of evasion, he was served while leaving his 80th birthday party, adding yet another dramatic twist to the already high-stakes case involving multiple Trump allies facing charges of fraud and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, another clash erupted on X yesterday afternoon between Meghan McCain and Nicole Shanahan over Tulsi Gabbard's shift towards conservatism. Nicole stated that she is “appalled” by the Democratic Party but could never go "Full Tulsi” to embrace the right like Tulsi has competing for Trump’s VP slot.

The remark sparked a sharp response from Meghan, who, despite old grievances aired on The View, is close friends with Tulsi.

Palm Beach, Florida: Rudy Giuliani's 80th Birthday

Among the luminaries present were Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, strategists who—like Giuliani—once stood at the epicenter of President Trump's inner circle.

Things took an unexpected turn at the end of the night when, amid the revelry, Giuliani was served with an indictment from Arizona, marking the latest twist in the saga of alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The indictment, delivered post-cake and karaoke, accuses Giuliani of participating in a scheme to cast false votes for Trump, making Arizona the fourth state to bring such charges against electors in the contentious election.

The Birthday Bash

The celebration, held in Palm Beach, included familiar faces. Among them were Caroline Wren (party host and GOP fundraiser), Lynne Patton (Senior Trump Advisor), and Martha Boneta Fain (policy advisor, commentator).

Official Reactions

At around 11 p.m., just as the festivities wound down for the night, agents from the AG’s office arrived with indictment papers outside the house, causing outrage among the remaining guests.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (a Democrat) didn't miss the opportunity to boast about the gravity of these charges. On Saturday, she took to X stating that "nobody is above the law." Her post followed a cryptic message from Giuliani himself, posted (but swiftly deleted) on X the previous day: "If Arizona authorities can't find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can't count votes." Challenge accepted.

A Legal Saga Continues

This latest indictment is testament to the enduring controversies surrounding the 2020 election. Now, Giuliani, once a celebrated prosecutor and mayor, finds himself entangled in a legal drama spanning multiple states and accusations.

When I Reached Out to Caroline Wren, She Had This to Say:

“It was a wonderful evening celebrating an American hero, Rudy Giuliani. It's a shame that while the Arizona southern border is wide open and crime is reaching an all-time high, the AZ Secretary of State's office thought it was a good use of resources to send agents across the country to serve an indictment to a man who has spent his entire life dedicated to law & order and was just trying to celebrate his 80th birthday among friends & family.

This is what the Left does to people they fear, and they fear Rudy Giuliani because he's one of the greatest prosecutors in American history and one of the strongest voices in the America First movement - so of course they must try to silence, indict, and humiliate him. But luckily, the American people can see right through this outrageous lawfare."

My Input:

“Ladies, If you're going to host celebratory backyard birthday parties for politicians involving police activity and surprise indictments, PLEASE INVITE ME.”

2nd Feud Starring Nicole Shanahan vs. Meghan McCain with a Side of Tulsi Gabbard

It all started with a Tweet!

NICOLE: “I am appalled by the Dem Party, but I could never swing GOP because the GOP is just as captured by Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Ag. That's why I could never do the "Full Tulsi" (respectfully to Tulsi, but I wish she would go Independent). I only see one path forward for this country, and that is eliminating corporate capture of our agencies and politicians. That's why I'm supporting Bobby Kennedy.”

MEGHAN: “Tulsi - you mean RFK's first pick for VP who turned him down?

That Tulsi?

The same Tulsi who is actively serving in the military, spends her life serving her country, and has actually been elected to office and ran for president?

Take a fucking seat, Miss Burning Man.”

NICOLE responded with old footage of Meghan criticizing Tulsi on The View:

“Yes, I really appreciate Tulsi. I especially admire her non-interventionist stance on foreign policy and her efforts to avoid forever wars. Her independence on this matter is a refreshing change from the neocon establishment that tries to involve us in every international conflict.”

MEGHAN: “Yeah, and she didn't have to bribe her way with dirty tech money earned through a divorce to be your running mate's first choice for VP pick.”

Asking: Who’s right, crazy, guilty, validated, vindictive / unhinged?