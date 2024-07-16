This morning, a leaked phone call from Trump to Kennedy appeared online, followed by a swift apology from RFK, who explained that it was leaked by a videographer present during the private conversation.

“When President Trump called me, I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president,” Kennedy said, deeming it an accident.

However, considering the previous contention surrounding their past efforts on a dropped vaccine safety commission, one might wonder if that really is the case. Revealing a private phone call like this feels out of character for RFK, especially right after his apology to the nanny was exposed. It’s not something one would expect from him or his team, but the background behind their fallout is worth examining—especially since the vaccine issue has been a constant point of criticism among Kennedy supporters who feel betrayed by Trump dropping Bobby and his role in a planned vaccine commission back in 2017.

Sources close to Kennedy's campaign explained to me on a call this morning that the leaked video was triggered by RFK’s oldest son misreading an old tweet from JD Vance about firing unvaccinated nurses. Apparently, the sarcasm was missed. In response, Bobby III posted his father’s phone call to expose Trump’s stance on vaccines. The post was later deleted with a brief explanation (sans apology) on X by Bobby III.

The unfortunate part is the lasting damage this incident might cause. Many supporters worry that this might be the last call from Trump. And who suffers then? Everyone holding out hope that Kennedy would join the cabinet under a Trump victory and put into action what only he is capable of achieving in terms of fairer, smarter vaccine research.

“Why does RFK keep creating these negative viral moments for himself?” a reporter I spoke to earlier asked. “It’s such a shame to see. Attention for all the wrong reasons.”

“Things were going well between Trump and Kennedy - now this,” another wrote.

A Little Background...

January 10, 2017

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that President-elect Trump had approached him to lead a commission investigating vaccine injuries. This proposal, he said, emerged from Trump's expressed doubts about current vaccine policies and their safety despite his publicly stated pro-vaccine stance.

Kennedy was well known by then for his controversial views on vaccines and the need for rigorous scrutiny to ensure their efficacy and safety. Trump's interest in the commission was fueled by his concerns over vaccine policies and their potential links to conditions like autism, a stance he had previously voiced on Twitter as early as 2014, claiming vaccines could lead to autism in young children. Some believe Trump’s interest was personal, possibly due to his concerns about Barron, who some were speculating might be on the spectrum.

After the Meeting at Trump Tower

Plans were set in motion. However, after two meetings between Trump and Bill Gates, the conversation took a dramatic turn. Gates recounted in a May 2018 interview that Trump had asked him if vaccines were harmful and sought his counsel on the matter after connecting with RFK. Gates, whose billions have enabled him to buy up farmland and inject himself into the center of public health initiatives, unequivocally advised against pursuing this Kennedy-manned commission, labeling it a "dead end" and warning that it would be detrimental to the greater good. Gates' influence seemingly played a pivotal role in dissuading Trump from moving forward with the commission.

Reports then surfaced that Trump had received a payout of $1 million from Pfizer shortly after shelving the commission. This revelation was a punch in the gut to supporters with vaccine-injured kids, leaving many feeling duped and disillusioned. These are the Kennedy supporters I meet now, who all resent that they rallied behind Trump based on false promises. The sudden shift, especially after Trump's vocal advocacy for vaccine safety, was perceived as a betrayal by those who had placed their hopes in his leadership. RFK supporters, to this day, resent Trump for accepting the payout from Pfizer to drop the investigation—or at least this is what I’ve gleaned.

Critics (like myself) argue that the involvement of billionaires like Gates in promoting vaccines raises significant concerns, particularly given their advocacy for transhumanism and the integration of human minds with artificial intelligence. Neurophysiologist James Fallon, Ph.D., has pointed out that gene editing tools like CRISPR could potentially alter brain function, hinting at future possibilities of mind control through technological means. It’s revelations like these that add to the unease surrounding the cancellation of the commission.

Does anyone really want Bill Gates in charge of world health and protocols?!

For those who had hoped Trump would challenge the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA)—an act that shields vaccine manufacturers from liability—the cancellation of the commission was a significant setback. The launch of Operation Warp Speed on May 15, 2020, further compounded their disappointment. This initiative, aimed at accelerating COVID-19 vaccine development, seemed to overshadow concerns about vaccine safety and regulatory scrutiny, leaving many to wonder if their hopes for reform were ever realistic.

I’ll be back later with a short update from the RNC and my brief interview with Boris Johnson sharing complementary thoughts on Trump and how great he looks lately - stay tuned!