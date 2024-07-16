House Inhabit

Jacque Craven
Jul 16, 2024

I’m NOT anti vax. I am anti “no repercussions for vaccine injuries”. My eldest had all his vaccines on schedule with no issues. My middle was injured. Any doctor I tell this to immediately dismisses. Every. Single. Time. He had his first dose and broke out in eczema the very next day. He ended up with head to toe eczema for 14 months. When we decided to stop his vaccines until he could handle them, and on a more spread out schedule, the doctors scoffed at us and said it was ridiculous and the eczema was unrelated. When I decided to do the Sears Schedule for my youngest I got push back at every turn, but I do not care! They say vaccine injuries are rare, but how do they know if they refuse to document instances like my son’s?

27 replies
Cassie Ivy
Jul 16, 2024

I get that this is a betrayal, but I loved hearing Trump’s unfiltered thoughts. I’ve often wondered if he ever changed his mind on vaccines, but the leaked audio was very encouraging and endearing. Trump has every reason to back away from the RFK campaign in light of it, but it only makes me like him more.

I do think RFK III is the most to blame here. Seemed like entitled brat behavior.

34 replies
292 more comments...

