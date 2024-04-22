BREAKING: Link Lauren Resigns As RFK JR's SENIOR Campaign Advisor
LINK LAUREN JUST OFFICIALLY RESIGNED ON X. I HAVE QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS, OBVIOUSLY. MOSTLY, I’M JUST SAD TO READ IT. HIS MEDIA INSTINCT, AS I SAW IT, WAS A VALUABLE ASSET TO KENNEDY’S MESSAGING.
WHAT I KNOW: Sources Tell Me Link Left of Own Volition. He joined the campaign back in October. Details of what promoted this severing were not provided.
“After thoughtful consideration, I’ve decided to move on from the Kennedy campaign. I’m grateful for the opportunity and wish them well. I have great love for all the Kennedy supporters out there—many of whom I’ve forged bonds with over the last year. I will continue to be an honest voice in politics, not only for my generation, but for the forgotten man who is often overlooked by the Washington and Hollywood elite. This is a responsibility I take very seriously, so trust I’m not going anywhere. See you all soon.” — L. Lauren
Stay tuned for any additional insight or updates as they may arise . . .
What?!? I know these things happen during campaigns, but so soon after accepting the role To me is a red flag and overall concerning. He literally just accepted the role 2 months ago, so what happened between now and then that caused him to resign. Gives me a feeling of unease about RFK and his campaign.
I honestly am not surprised, holding that position I imagine would tie him to one candidate and not being able to possibly report on Trump as well, coupled with the VP choice maybe he was conflicted and needed to separate. I myself was pro Kennedy, going to his events and have donated more than I ever have to a candidate to ultimately have the rug pulled out with his running mate choice.