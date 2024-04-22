LINK LAUREN JUST OFFICIALLY RESIGNED ON X. I HAVE QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS, OBVIOUSLY. MOSTLY, I’M JUST SAD TO READ IT. HIS MEDIA INSTINCT, AS I SAW IT, WAS A VALUABLE ASSET TO KENNEDY’S MESSAGING.

WHAT I KNOW: Sources Tell Me Link Left of Own Volition. He joined the campaign back in October. Details of what promoted this severing were not provided.

“After thoughtful consideration, I’ve decided to move on from the Kennedy campaign. I’m grateful for the opportunity and wish them well. I have great love for all the Kennedy supporters out there—many of whom I’ve forged bonds with over the last year. I will continue to be an honest voice in politics, not only for my generation, but for the forgotten man who is often overlooked by the Washington and Hollywood elite. This is a responsibility I take very seriously, so trust I’m not going anywhere. See you all soon.” — L. Lauren

Stay tuned for any additional insight or updates as they may arise . . .