House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Taylor's avatar
Jennifer Taylor
May 13, 2024

For clarification… personal items were left behind in a home that was sold to a new owner and that new owner sold the items and that’s considered theft?

This is a genuine question. I’m just wondering how it’s theft.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
May 13, 2024

What is with the Biden children “abandoning” personal items containing highly private and scandalous info?? First Hunter and the laptop, now this?

On some level is this a way to air the family dirty laundry? Then regretting it after the fact and/or forced to deny by their overlords?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
222 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture