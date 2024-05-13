As worldwide attention is centrally focused on Trump's 'hush money' trial, according to Snopes, Ashley Biden — daughter of Joe, submitted a letter to Judge Laura Taylor Swain, expressing her decision not to attend the sentencing of Aimee Harris, the woman who stole her diary. The letter, unsealed by Judge Swain, revealed Ashley Biden's desire to avoid further pain by not attending the sentencing in person.

Biden Wrote: "My goal in asking Your Honor to impose a term of incarceration is to ensure that another woman isn't bullied and shamed like this ever again." In it, she requested accountability for Harris, urging the judge to consider a prison sentence followed by a lengthy probation period.

The unsealing of the letter was requested by The New York Times with no objections from Ashley Biden or prosecutors.

Harris, who pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiring to steal Biden's diary and other items, was sentenced to one month in federal jail, three months of home detention, and three years of probation. Additionally, she was ordered to forfeit the $20,000 she received for selling the stolen diary.

Story Behind The Theft

Ashley Biden's diary was stolen in August 2020. Harris then conspired with Robert Kurlander to steal other items from Biden's former Florida home. The items were later transported over state lines for sale to Project Veritas.

Although Project Veritas did not publish the diary, another right-wing outlet later released it shortly before the 2020 presidential election.

The Woman Who Sold The Diary To Project Veritas

Aimee Harris, a 41-year-old Florida woman, pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's belongings after she moved into a Delray Beach home where the president's daughter had recently lived. Ashley Biden's diary and other personal belongings were stored there temporarily.

While moving into her old room Harris found the items and contacted Kurlander, who agreed to help sell them for a significant sum.

Robert Kurlander helped to sell Biden's valuables to the highest bidder at a Donald Trump fundraiser they both attended on September 6, 2020. Days after the fundraiser, Harris and Kurlander sent photos of some of Biden's belongings to Project Veritas. The organization reportedly paid their expenses to transport the property from Florida to New York City.

Harris took more of Biden's belongings from the house after their New York meeting at the request of Project Veritas. A Project Veritas employee then flew to Florida to collect the additional items and shipped them back to New York.

According to her attorney, Harris accepted responsibility for her actions in August 2022 and expressed her desire to move on with her life.

In 2021

Federal agents raided multiple New York homes of individuals associated with Project Veritas. The organization's founder, James O'Keefe, said they never engaged in any illegal conduct and claimed that Project Veritas acted appropriately at each step. O'Keefe also stated that they tried to return the diary to a lawyer for Ashley Biden and later provided it to law enforcement.

In the video below (7 min mark), O’Keefe calls upon all journalists to rise up and take a “stand against” the FBI conducting unjust raids on those uncovering scandal in truth.

The diary talks about the sexual trauma the author was forced to endure at a young age. The FBI launched an investigation into the leak, conducting searches at the resident of James O'Keefe , the founder of Project Veritas. No charges were laid.

Harris and Kurlander, who each paid $20,000 for the stolen property, were charged with and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated, "Harris and Kurlander stole personal property from an immediate family member of a candidate for national political office. They sought to profit from their theft, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result."

In The Diary Ashley Examines The Roots of Hyper-Sexualization

