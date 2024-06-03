House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Camille Akers's avatar
Camille Akers
Jun 3, 2024

Bud is so entertaining. When he decides to sue NPR, I’m gonna need you to cover the entire case. TIA🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
Audrey's avatar
Audrey
Jun 3, 2024

Bud needs his own podcast! Hilarious. My cat gives him a thumbs down. Don’t know about the extinct sea animals, but the sickos are using the land animal extinction reason to grab more land. They are also taking some areas of the national parks and using for satanic rituals. The public is not allowed anywhere near those areas so its a perfect cover for the sickos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture