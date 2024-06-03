Bud ‘The Parking Lot Prophet” is back, and this week he’s got a bone to pick with endangered animals. He doesn’t believe in them. He also resents NPR for convincing his mother to spend “millions of dollars” trying to save them. He points out how the buffalos we vowed to protect in the 90’s are now high-priced burgers sold at Whole Foods.

He insists it’s all political. Again, he blames Harvard scientists and “evil genius” Democrats.

Bud also rejects the validity of the adorable deep-sea smiling species current times are concerned with saving. He suspects the Axolotl — now deemed “critically endangered,” is more likely an AI creation that has the potential to outshine Peppa Pig. The theory infuriated my youngest son so much that when I presented it to him out to dinner last night, he got up and left the table. He loves learning about the Axolotl. Parking lot Bud, he’s no longer a fan of.

Trigger Warning: BUD IS NO FAN OF HOUSE PETS (cat lovers be warned – dog lovers, he said he’s coming for you next).

Bud Wants To Sue NPR For His Mother’s Obsession With Saving Endangered Animals

Harvard Studies & Professors

Paid For Science

Climate Change = Climate Anxiety

Yale Girls - “Some of the stupidest people” he’s ever met

Bud Challenges Existence of The Axolotl

“My friends block people who never called them”

“Falling in love with fakeness”

Moon landing called into question

“Harvard doesn’t make sense!”

“Chasing a degree in nothingness – saving animals that don’t exist”

According to the web: “Endangered Cause is population decreasing — Axolotl decline are due to human development, waste water disposal, and loss of habitat due to droughts. Despite their prevalence in the aquarium trade, these species are critically endangered in the wild.”

DINNER TEXTS

Up Ahead:

