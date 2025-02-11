All I wanted to do today was buy a side table, yet here I am, spending another 24 hours on Kanye West.

Kanye, if you’re reading this—I don’t apologize for calling you Kanye. But I know you’re not reading this, because: 1. You hate reading. 2. You once told me a paragraph was ‘wayyyyyy too many words.’ That said, I refuse to apologize for anything in this article because, #freespeech- the same excuse you used to justify all your maniacal posts this weekend. You kicked off your X rant by scolding people for still calling X “Twitter”, comparing it to people refusing to call you Ye—only to call it Twitter all weekend yourself.

“Logging off Twitter,” you misgendered the app before signing off.

Maybe now you’ll understand why people forget to call you Ye sometimes. We’re all creatures of habit. And let’s be honest, the world loved you a lot more when you were Kanye.

EVERYONE ALWAYS SAYS THEY MISS THE OLD KANYE—BUT NOW, THEY EVEN MISS THE OLD YE.

At least the post-divorce 2022 Ye—the one who exposed the Kardashians, made hilarious “Skete” memes, and called out TikTok for corrupting the youth.

Others miss the religious Ye, who went on Tucker Carlson preaching modesty, asking Kim to come back to God and begging social media apps to ban pornography- claiming it promotes trafficking.

And now we’ve reached the point of the horror story where people even say they’d take the Alex Jones Ye back—the masked-up performance artist who showed up to InfoWars with a net, chocolate milk and love letter to Hitler.

“There’s a lot of good things about Hitler,” he said making even Alex Jones uncomfortable.

At least then, his diehard fans could argue he was practicing “Lovespeech”—the Christian belief that Jesus forgives everyone, and so does Ye.

But this weekend? That argument died. Because Ye didn’t say he was just misunderstood. He flat-out said, “IM A NAZI.”

Kanye West and Ye are dead.

All we have now is Yaydolf Hitler.

THE LAST 72 HOURS WERE A FEVER DREAM—A HIGH FEVER THAT EVEN THE MOST EXPENSIVE THERMOMETER CAN'T READ.

As some of you know, I run the Instagram archive page “kanyesposts”—dedicated to capturing every Ye post before he inevitably deletes them. For three years, I’ve treated this like a mission, catching every single post like a Pokémon trainer—GOTTA CATCH ‘EM ALL.

I’m used to Ye’s rapid-fire posting at insane hours of the night, often for days at a time, but what I experienced this weekend was the most insane marathon yet.

72 hours of absolute madness leaving no rest for the wicked. And the outcome? A paper trail of his most wicked posts he’s ever written-vulgar, racist and psychotic. It felt less like a rant and more like a calculated descent into hell.

Now that I’ve had time to process, all I can wonder is: “Is this the end?”

Some would argue that it’s been over. But this time, things feel different.

It all started Thursday evening, at 6:03 PM PST when Ye dropped his first bomb on X:

“FREE PUFF.”

My DMS exploded asking, “Is Ye trolling?”

This couldn’t be the same guy who had called Diddy a “fed” countless times, could it? The same guy who warned the world about Puff’s alleged ties to the system, calling him controlled by his reps at WME in fall 2023?

So why now, suddenly, on a random Thursday in February 2025, he was riding for him again?

Minutes later, Instagram revealed that Ye was now following two people- his wife and Diddy, followed by a video upload of Ye on a FaceTime call with one of Diddy’s sons. The caption read:

“A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES.”

Obviously most of us assumed this was just another one of his shocking publicity stunts, wanting to top his wife’s naked Grammy’s appearance by publicly supporting the monster called “LOVE.” But when Ye told his 32 million X followers that Diddy was his idol and is hero, heads started spinning. How did he go from “Diddy is a fed” to “Diddy is my hero” overnight?!

Then, Ye dropped an even bigger grenade—announcing a partnership with Diddy on his Sean John line, and revealed that they’d be splitting the profits 50/50. Sean John shirts then appeared on the YEEZY website priced at his signature $20 price point. Then, Diddy’s Instagram account posted a photo of the new, unexpected collaboration with the caption:

"Thank you my brother, Ye."

For a man in federal custody, Diddy was somehow active online. That’s when word started spreading—his kids were allegedly running his account. This collaboration seemed odd not only because it was with Diddy, but because just weeks prior Ye posted “I don’t do collabs,” after fans speculated if a partnership between YEEZY and Maison Margiela was brewing after Ye was spotted partying in the Maldives with the company’s Italian billionaire CEO Renzo Rosso.

Ever since Diddy’s arrest, the internet had been posting old clips of Ye calling Diddy a “fed”. Over and over again. Fans had been treating those warnings like prophecy, feeding into the “Ye is always ahead of his time” narrative.

So what changed?

Why was the man who once clowned Diddy for being a government pawn suddenly his loudest public supporter?

Ye didn’t give anyone much time to process this seemingly impulsive business decision. For the next 72 hours, he went ballistic, posting over 300 tweets back-to-back, flooding X with unfiltered madness for three days straight. He posted so incessantly that his own fanbase got sick of him- begging him to log offline. He posted such bizarre posts that even had Andrew Tate fan pages scratching their heads. You know you’ve gone too far if Tate’s fans are telling you to reel it in.

It wasn’t until tonight, after finally getting a break from archiving his madness (he finally deactivated), that I could sift through the avalanche of misspelled, all-caps posts.

From declaring himself a Nazi, to admitting he sometimes “hits women,” to posting BDSM porn on a Sunday morning, each upload was more disturbing than the last.

Full Breakdown Below:

*Trigger Warning* Posts include racism, domestic violence, vulgar language, nudity and pornography. Enter at your own risk.

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori were already the talk of the town. After she showed her tits and ass on the red carpet Grammy’s night, that’s all that people could talk about. News outlets started posting articles supporting the “Bianca is a Kanye West hostage” narrative- calling up body language experts to analyze her movements. TikTokers specializing in lip reading started posting videos claiming that Ye made her drop her furry jacket. During his 72-hour X rant, he reacted to these accusations.

In one post though, he said, “I have dominion over my wife.”

Doubling down, he fired off a defensive tweet, saying his wife doesn’t care about the opinions of "dumb ass broke bitches.” He insisted he couldn’t make her do anything- but that she "definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without his approval.”

And if you haven’t noticed, Ye never calls Bianca by her name. Ever.

Not in social media posts. Not in paparazzi interviews. Not even in YEEZY group chats. To him, she’s only ever “my wife.” And in return, she calls him “my husband.”

All weekend people were asking was: WHERE THE HELL IS BIANCA?

If she was around, wouldn’t she snatch his phone? Or at the very least, wouldn’t Ye be too busy having sex to spend 20 hours a day tweeting like a 12-year-old raging on Xbox Live?

I ended up passing out Thursday around 2 AM. My boyfriend took my phone and when I woke up at 7 AM the next day, he was still awake. “Ye’s been posting all night and hasn’t stopped,” he said, strung out after documenting Ye’s posts all night. What did I miss?

At 3:21 AM Ye declared “IM A NAZI” in all caps. He fired off multiple posts professing his love for Hitler and accusing Elon of stealing his “NAZI SWAG” at the inauguration- annoyed that Elon was getting all the ADL’s attention.

When I woke up the next morning, my inbox was flooded with DMs saying “It’s over.” “It’s finally over.” “Ye is finished.”

Ye had officially cancelled himself.

Just when everyone thought it was over, Ye picked right back up. After a brief two hour cat nap on Friday morning, he ramped back up and began posting all day long.

His posts became increasingly obsessive—fixating on Jewish people, claiming they control the media, declaring that Jewish wives are the “true kings of their household,” and escalating to outright calls for enslavement.

One post, which he deleted moments after it went live, featured an image of an Egyptian pharaoh with the caption:

“SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO DO IT LIKE THE PHARAOHS MAKE YOUR JEWS WORK FOR YOU BUT WATCH THEM CLOSE AS YOU CAN WHIP YOUR JEWS.”

Ben Shapiro addressed Ye’s spiral on The Daily Wire, expressing genuine concern and saying he hoped Ye wasn’t suicidal.

Ye’s response? He thanked Shapiro for calling him "Ye" and then told his audience:

“If I magically die, blame Ben Shapiro.”

In one post, he openly admitted that he is racist—because, in his words, he believes stereotypes are true.

Nobody was safe from his rage. He went after Jewish people, white people, Black people- but he reserved a special level of hatred for “fat bitches.”

He proudly declared that he would never hire fat women, because they look terrible with clothes on and even worse with clothes off.

In a rare moment of self-awareness, he admitted he hates seeing overweight photos of himself, too- probably the only relatable thing he said all weekend.

Even Dave Chappelle wasn’t safe from Ye’s attacks. He fired off a series of posts trashing Chappelle, claiming Chris Rock is funnier and accusing Chappelle of being jealous of him and John Mayer for getting more women.

"The hate in your blood cause you want to be a rock star but you just can’t get the same pussy as me and John Mayer and DeRay. You ugly. You been ugly. You was ugly when the Jews took you in. You ugly now. And you gone die ugly," Ye posted.

J-Lo also caught a stray. Ye posted a throwback photo of her holding hands with Diddy on the red carpet, referring to Diddy as his “twin.” Was he trying to throw J-Lo under the bus insinuating she isn’t completely innocent in this Diddy case?

Even Candace Owens, who has been selectively silent on Ye’s pending lawsuits and blasphemous behavior—despite them directly clashing with her beliefs—got dragged into the mix.

"GEORGE FARMER I DID NOT FUCK YOUR WIFE REST EASY JARED KUSHNER ON THE OTHER HAND," Ye posted, casually dropping Candace’s husband’s name into the chaos.

And for some reason, Owens still didn’t call Ye out. Instead, she corrected fans in her DMs who thought Ye was claiming he slept with her.

"He was saying he banged Ivanka, you must have misunderstood," she responded.

Everyone online kept saying how sorry they felt for his kids. Once a father fighting tooth and nail for his parental rights, Ye now seemed to have completely given up on being a positive role model in their lives.

At one point, he even admitted it outright, posting:

“PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME.”

A missed opportunity to say “Puff Daddy is a better Daddy than me,” if you ask me. His tweets used to be chaotic but at least funny—now, they just felt angry and sad. Almost as if he’s given up on everything.

Fans were disgusted by Ye’s support of Diddy for many reasons, but one moment stood out above the rest—the fact that, in the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie, she was wearing Ye’s merch. A SMHG hoodie, the same one she used to shield herself from Diddy’s attack.

Every time Ye posted about wanting to "Free Puff"—at one point even claiming he sent someone to the White House to get him out—fans flooded his replies with the video of Cassie being assaulted.

Not only did Ye acknowledge the video, but he defended Diddy’s actions, arguing that “men are the real victims of abuse.”

He started ranting about the double standards of domestic violence, posting things like:

“Women verbally abuse men all the time.”

“Bitches deserve to be slapped sometimes.”

And then, in a moment that shocked even his most loyal stans, he admitted:

"Let me start by saying, I have hit women before."

For years, people had questioned why Ye kept surrounding himself with a squad of canceled men—figures accused of domestic violence, sexual assault, and abuse.

But never did they think he was one of them.

Ye started posting screenshots from the Cassie assault video, turning it into a joke.

In one post, he wrote:

"Hey, question—if someone beats up their girl in public, is that considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence? Or is it just public indecency?"

He followed it up with a screenshot of Diddy attacking Cassie, captioned:

"I'M JUST ASKING FOR A FRIEND."

As if making a literal mockery of a woman's assault wasn’t bad enough, he took it even further.

He announced that he was selling the hoodie Cassie was wearing in the video on his website for $20. Profiting off her assault. To make it worse, he named it “THE LOVE HOODIE”—a twisted play on Diddy’s self-proclaimed name, “Love.”

Then he posted a justification for his actions:

"When a man truly loves a woman, he may express it in rage. I empathize with both sides."

Fans knew it was morally wrong to buy the sweatshirt—but they bought it anyway.

Now, Cassie may have to walk through the world seeing her trauma turned into fast fashion, because Ye decided to exploit it for profit.

While Ye was busy defending Diddy beating up a woman, he also started firing off tweets about his own lawsuit, claiming that he too was a victim of #MeToo and that "nobody ever #MeToos a poor man."

He then escalated, attacking women who had filed rape charges, accusing them of being nothing more than extortionists.

"You bitches were not raped. Pardon me, lemme put this in Ye all caps—YOU ME TOO BITCHES DID NOT GET RAPED YOU EXTORTED N***."*

But the real shock came when Ye publicly named one of the women suing him—Lauren Pisciotta, his former Chief of Staff, who filed a lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping her with Diddy years ago, as well as workplace sexual harassment and other abuse.

According to reports, Ye’s lawyers had never responded to Pisciotta or her legal team since the lawsuit was filed. Now, suddenly, he was acknowledging it on X—accusing her of extortion, aligning his response with his legal team’s first defense.

"Real rape is different than some attractive incompetent bitch wearing tight-ass pants to work and keeping receipts to extort their boss someday."

Back in June, when the lawsuit made headlines, someone from Ye’s camp put out an official statement mocking Pisciotta’s chin, comparing it to Jay Leno’s.

This time, Ye went after her body order, telling his 32 million followers that she “smelled funny” and that "half the NBA can attest to that," weaponizing his platform to humiliate his plaintiff.

Ye descended further into darkness Sunday morning, abandoning any last trace of his former religious self.

He began expressing his love for prostitution, declaring that if he had the power, he would legalize sex work nationwide. The once-devout "Jesus Is King" Ye had fully left the chat.

Mocking religion, he posted:

"I don’t need to me saved. What you gone wash me in, the imaginary blood of Jesus."

Just two years ago, Ye was holding Bible studies in Japan, going as far as hiring a Christian coordinator to fly out and keep him accountable, ensuring his music remained curse-free.

That Ye? Dead and gone.

The new Ye couldn't stop spewing vulgarity, lacing every post with blasphemy and filth, almost as if he was daring God to strike him down before he had to witness Kendrick Lamar take the spot he probably believed he deserved.

To most people, Ye is predictably unpredictable. But after tracking his posting patterns for three years, I’ve learned he’s actually insanely predictable. Like clockwork, every year during Super Bowl weekend, he ramps up his social media activity.

Why? Because he wants to trend number one on X, competing with his arch-nemesis, Jay-Z, who has a $25 million contract with the NFL and handpicks the Super Bowl halftime performers every year.

Saturday night, I posted a video breaking down this theory. By Sunday night, it was proven true—Ye deactivated his account, complaining that Elon had restricted him so he couldn’t trend.

All weekend, fans accused Ye of being jealous of Kendrick Lamar for doing what Ye had always wanted to do—take out his biggest opp, Drake. The theory? Ye was bitter that Kendrick publicly humiliated Drake first.

Ye then started posting about Kendrick, tying his support for Diddy to the fact that Puff is behind bars while other rappers walk free.

"Kendrick Lamar needs to scream free puff from the Super Bowl stage, and we all know why," Ye posted, stirring chaos right before the event.

On Super Bowl Sunday, a day when just a few years ago Ye was leading beautiful Sunday Service ceremonies, he flooded his X timeline with graphic BDSM porn.

The first video? A woman in tight black gloves giving a blowjob.

While his Christian fans were at mass receiving communion, Ye was blasting their timelines with cum shots- posting full X-rated videos of porn stars in leather kitten ears slurping milk out of a dog bowl.

"DEVIL LAY DOWN," indeed, fans thought.

When Ye first announced “YZY Porn is Cumming” back in June 2024, many assumed he was trolling—after all, this was the same man who once preached that pornography ruins families.

But I had confirmation back in June that YZY Porn was real. Ye wasn’t joking- he wanted to open his own porn studio.

Despite being spotted with Mike Moz, a porn executive and Stormy Daniels’ ex, many stans refused to believe it. They were too blinded by the Ye they once knew, unwilling to accept that he had fully succumbed to the porn addiction he’d been publicly battling for years. Now, there was no denying it.

To be even more provocative—as if things hadn’t already gone too far—Ye began defending R. Kelly.

He posted a screenshot of the age of consent in Massachusetts: 14 years old. A number shockingly close to the age of his eldest daughter, North.

In the past when Ye posted antisemitic tweets, fans have asked me to stop archiving his posts. This time though, despite how vulgar, racist and deranged they got, nobody asked me to stop. They asked me to call the police. One concerned fan from England begged me to call LAPD to do a wellness check on Ye, questioning why nobody around Ye is stepping in to help.

Other fans started questioning Bianca’s role in the relationship and why she is still staying silent. News outlets are pushing a narrative that she is being controlled, despite mentioning that she is his power of attorney. For two years, Bianca has been seen but not heard. Even this- his most outrageous, self-destructive posting spree- burning bridges with everyone around him- hasn’t broken her silence.

When Jess assigned me the Diddy Files last March, I never could have predicted that both of my celebrity news worlds would collide—Diddy Files and Kanyesposts.

For months, news outlets reported that Ye was hiding out in Japan, petrified of being linked to the Diddy lawsuits. The sources behind these claims were always anonymous, leaving the truth murky.

Ye has multiple pending lawsuits that he’s been actively ignoring, so some speculated that his time in Japan had less to do with Diddy and more to do with avoiding being served or dealing with his own legal troubles.

Yet, according to reports, Diddy was still on his mind. Outlets claimed Ye was deeply worried about the fallout surrounding his longtime friend-whether out of guilt, fear, or loyalty, no one knew for sure.

Kanye West is “terrified” after Sean Diddy Combs has landed in hot water!

For the past few months, the 47-year-old CARNIVAL rapper has been staying and spotted abroad, mainly in Japan, China, and Dubai, with wife Bianca Censori.

While the couple appears all happy from the outside as witnessed in the photos captured during their outing, some sources suggest that the rapper is terribly “terrified” after Diddy’s scandals came to light.

It was also reported that Ye has escaped the United States in order to avoid being “dragged” into his ex-friend and disgraced music mogul’s lawsuits and controversies.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the insiders revealed, “Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states,” citing Kim Kardashian’s recent claims of being a single-mother to her and West’s children as the rapper avoids his parental duties.

“With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified,” the sources added.

Kanye West has also been accused by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta who claimed that the rapper repeatedly made her subject to sexual harassment when she worked for him in 2021 and 2022.

She also claimed that the Vultures 1 rapper fired her from the job when refused to sleep with him.

He was quiet for months. What actually triggered this sudden outburst?

Diddy Hospital Theory

And just like that, voices began emerging from the shadows to defend Diddy after Diddy was hospitalized for a knee injury two Sundays ago.

A friend was on a flight this week, seated next to a rapper who, unprompted, launched into a passionate defense of Diddy-days before Ye began his public crusade for him. This hospital visit may have given Diddy access to a phone for the first time or at least a direct line of communicationwith his sons, who appear to be handling his affairs in his absence

It’s possible that Diddy’s children reached out, convincing Ye that he was the only celebrity bold enough to stand up for their father. Maybe they fed his ego, made him feel like a martyr, the one man willing to fight for a fallen king. From months of silence to 72 hours of relentless devotion, something changed. And it all happened after Diddy’s hospital visit.

If Ye does get dragged into the Diddy lawsuit, his fans will point to his manic posts as evidence of his unraveling. Or they’ll pick apart his cryptic tweets and blame the “powers that be” for arresting him because he was about to “expose it all.” If you look back at all the recent tweets though, Ye doesn’t actually name any names. He just alludes to there being an elite group of people pulling the strings. No matter what’s coming next, Ye is making a point to get ahead of the narrative, something he’s always been good at- spending a lifetime oscillating between victim and villain, a Gemini twin split between light and dark.

While all his opps—Drake, Taylor Swift, and Jay-Z—were at the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, Ye sat in a dimly lit room, alone with Diddy’s kids.

The scene was bleak. Depressing. Bianca was nowhere in sight.

Ye uploaded a quiet, unsettling video of himself giving away his favorite jackets to Diddy’s kids in a still bedroom. No music. No theatrics. Just him, breaking the fourth wall, exposing the hollow reality of it all.

Online, he was the big bad wolf, wreaking havoc across X. Offline, he was just a sad man who couldn’t even make eye contact with the camera.

Days earlier, he had given away two of his Maybachs to The Game.

For some reason, in a week where he’s been tweeting like he has nothing left to live for, he’s also been getting rid of his possessions.

During the Super Bowl, Ye uploaded a selfie video, claiming he was in a good place, that his X meltdown was just him clearing his mind. Then, out of nowhere, he announced he was flying to Miami to save Kodak Black after a video surfaced of Kodak sitting in the middle of the road eating chicken. The blind leading the blind, fans commented.

Meanwhile, as millions watched the game, a Yeezy commercial aired in some regions, featuring Ye at the dentist, getting his teeth done, directing viewers to Yeezy.com.

Then, right as the Super Bowl ended, like clockwork, Ye deactivated his account.

Finally, the madness was over.

I was wrong.

Yaydolf Yitler wasn’t finished.

Minutes later, he wiped his entire Yeezy website and replaced it with one single product: a swastika t-shirt.

He just told his fans that he would never sell a shirt with that symbol, claiming he understood the potential harm it could cause. Yet the second the Super Bowl ended, he did exactly that.

A comedian friend texted me, bewildered:

"Ye spent $7 million dollars to advertise a swastika t-shirt?"

And the worst part? People are buying them. Whether they actually wear them in public is one thing. Whether they even end up getting produced is another.

Last night, a source inside the Yeezy camp told me Ye allegedly put twenty people into a group chat and fired anyone who didn’t heart a message of the swastika t-shirt. Meanwhile, allegedly, Ye tried selling a story to TMZ—claiming that someone was threatening his life. TMZ didn’t bite.

Celebrities have been posting, begging him to stop.

At this point, this isn’t just a meltdown—it’s unraveling into another celebrity tragedy. Ye is broken. You can see it, hear it, feel it.

Yet, no matter how far he falls, there are still those who refuse to let go, convinced this is all part of some grand illusion—a marketing stunt for BULLY, a long game of 4D chess, that at any moment, the curtain will drop, and he’ll shout “GOTCHA!”

But it’s too late. The show isn’t just over—it’s been over.

This isn’t about separating the art from the artist anymore. There is no Andy Kaufman act, no misunderstood genius, no puppet master pulling the strings behind the chaos.

All that’s left is a fallen king, lost in the ruins of his own empire.

But here’s the thing about kings—they don’t just fade away. They get replaced.

And maybe Ye knows that. Maybe that’s why he’s been burning everything down, piece by piece.

Maybe this was never about Ye at all.

Maybe it was always about who comes next.

And we all know who’s waiting.

North just can’t wait to be king.

And maybe—just maybe—this was the plan all along.