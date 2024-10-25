In my rush to capture the close of the campaign trail—compressing favorite chapters into these last 12 days, including two that will take us inside the homes of Trump and Kennedy—I feel it's mandatory to revisit the moment that set everything in motion: RFK at the wheel in Brentwood, three dogs and a film guy sliding around in the back.

The introduction, a short drive up the road to a group hike last October, felt like walking a tightrope—both of us uncertain about the other. He was courteous yet guarded, while I, a journalist he’d never heard of—praised by some in his orbit and doubted by others—navigated forced small talk. I was understandably nervous and admittedly out of my league in politics. When I mentioned my plans to cover an upcoming event in Cape Co, to document a Kennedy themed fisherman coalition, I told him I hadn’t yet sorted out where to stay. Without hesitation, he offered up the Kennedy compound.

*A vital footnote (for those new here) is that weeks earlier my jealousy over Joe Hagen’s disastrous visit had become a passing dinner table complaint. “Why him?” I had kept wondering. Vanity Fair. What a waste.

The trip to Hyannis Port changed the course of everything. Bobby’s trust and generosity opened the door to a style of coverage I had always craved: Unguarded and raw. The kind of access that peels back polished layers to reveal mundane yet humanizing glimpses behind carefully curated public personas. My vision rejected all script, shifting viewers understanding of what it means to cover campaigns—not just as an observer but as an outsider welcomed into the fold, embracing the rocky reality of manning a cross-country journey for a year where behind-the-scenes, off-the-record angles became a signature.

These last few chapters will take you deeper into some of the scenes and the stories in my drafts. I hope that amid the mounting chaos of our current news cycle clocking the election day finale, they evoke something—anything other than pure panic and anxiety circling the polls this week.

