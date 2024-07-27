"Cape Cod is the bared and bended arm of Massachusetts: the shoulder is at Buzzards Bay; the elbow, or crook, at Cape Mallebarre; the wrist at Truro; and the sandy fist at Provincetown—behind which the state stands on her guard, with her back to the Green Mountains, and her feet planted on the floor of the ocean, like an athlete protecting her bay—boxing with northeast storms, and, ever and anon, heaving up her Atlantic adversary from the lap of earth—ready to strike for her own dignity, and her honor, and her beauty." —Henry David Thoreau

We're back from our East Coast jaunt—six days spent in a slower mode, with delightful company, in sea-soaked contentment moving from beach town to beach town, a stark contrast to the rushing pace of the RNC. All the days roll into one another: my camera roll goes from newborn bunnies to assassination images, to a grand balloon drop, back to bunnies, then sailboat silhouettes in Hyannis Port, RFK Jr. backlit atop a rooftop perch with the compound as a backdrop, to a sunset clam bake in his backyard, boat rides with Sean Spicer, lobster tail on a military base, to a long nap in front of Castle Hill, to a mansion tour of a Vanderbilt estate with the London minx the "art fraudster" and their wild charmed baby girl who's stolen hydrangeas I snapped happily in more than six photos.

Between beach swims and jet skis, I took (for the first time) a phone call with a psychic who called me "friend" and told me that Trump has bloodlines with Jesus. She revealed grim election forecasts, named my youngest son's guardian angels, and called upon two of my dead friends whose messages shook most of my skepticism away. I wiped a tear after one stunning remark.

Of course I have a hundred things to tell you. Please forgive daily updates that might temporarily flood your inbox. I always feel bad for oversharing here - typically I save that method for IG.

Today, I'm off to fix or replace a frozen phone, unpack a suitcase, and revisit notes that never seem to settle down.

Photo by Denise Bovee

Up Ahead:

I’ll be adding new chapters (in no particular order) bouncing between Kennedy and Trump, as fast as I can arrange them. Keep an eye out for a conversation about the occult symbolism in the Olympics, explained by our favorite expert on this subject. See you then.