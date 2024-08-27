Carmen Currie is a seasoned professional makeup artist and hairstylist. She has dedicated over 10 years to the beauty industry, perfecting the art of transforming visions into stunning realities. Known for having a keen eye for detail and an innate ability to highlight each client’s unique beauty, Carmen has become a trusted name among celebrities, politicians, and fashion aficionados alike.

Women of power command attention not only through their intellect, confidence, resilience, leadership, and charisma, but also through the deliberate choices they make in how they present themselves. The style of clothing, the colors, shoes, and accessories all contribute to a powerful and authoritative presence.

The Democratic National Convention just wrapped in Chicago this week. On the main stage were some of the most influential women in the United States. Leading the charge, as the official democratic nominee, Vice President, Kamala Harris. These powerful women made not just political statements, but fashion statements as they dazzled on the main stage. From symbolic fashion choices to inspiring speeches, this gathering of trailblazers made a lasting impression.

The Psychology of Color in Style

Physiologically, color has a profound impact on mood and perception. The color blue, for instance, often associated with trustworthiness and reliability, makes others perceive you as non-threatening, conservative, traditional, and responsible. Red, on the other hand, not only evokes feelings of passion and love but also symbolizes power, attention, and dominance. Black is another commanding color, representing authority, elegance, prestige, and sophistication.

The Importance of Fit and Fabric

Beyond color, the fabric quality and fit of clothing are essential in exuding authority and sophistication. Tailored pieces made from high-quality materials, like wool for structure or silk for elegance, can enhance a woman’s powerful presence. The precision of tailoring ensures that the clothes fit perfectly, reflecting the wearer’s attention to detail and self-assurance.

Understanding Professional Dress Codes

In professional settings, dress codes often dictate what is appropriate, with variations depending on the environment. These dress codes typically fall into four categories: Business Formal, Business Professional, Business Casual, and Smart Casual.

For environments requiring Business Formal or Business Professional attire, women often wear tailored pantsuits, skirt suits, sheath dresses, blouses, blazers, and closed-toe flats or pumps. This polished style is common in fields such as law, finance, government, and news media.

Business Casual, while more relaxed, still maintains a professional look with dresses, slacks, blouses, cardigans, and flats being the norm. This style is prevalent in the tech industry. Smart Casual blends business casual with personal style, allowing for more creativity while maintaining professionalism. This might include stylish blouses, tailored pants, skirts, and dresses, suitable for creative corporate environments, such as a makeup artist and hairstylist working in corporate news, like myself.

Icons of Style: Influential Women in Politics

If you want to project power and respect through your wardrobe, take note from these three powerful women:

VP Kamala Harris is known for saying, “Dress for the job you want.” As a presidential candidate and Vice President, she frequently opts for pantsuits paired with closed-toe pumps. Her signature style remains on trend this week. On Monday night, Harris wore a slightly oversized coconut brown Chloé pantsuit. Like other visionary Democratic women, VP Harris is recognized for her symbolic use of color. The color choice for the opening night is speculated to nod to the heavily criticized tan suit worn by former President Barack Obama in 2014. On the second night, she wore a cobalt blue pantsuit, and on the final night, she delivered her acceptance speech in a custom monochromatic navy Chloé pantsuit with a neck-tie blouse. If elected in this historic election, I predict Harris will select fashions that symbolize bipartisanship, much like the purple dress and matching coat she wore while taking the oath of office in 2021. Harris also supports Black American designers, choosing creations such as a coat and sheath dress by Christopher John Rogers and a custom sequin plunge shirt by LaQuan Smith during Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour. Her appearance in a Sergio Hudson black sequin cocktail dress and floor-length tuxedo overcoat on inauguration night exemplified her blend of authority and style.

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, is unafraid to shake up traditional styles with bright colors, bold patterns, and sleeveless dresses, all while radiating power and professionalism. On Tuesday night, FLOTUS delivered a remarkable speech while looking sensational in a navy detailed high-neck suit with matching cropped cigarette pants. Whether in a canary yellow blouse and matching sarong skirt with metallic boots during her “Becoming” book tour or a sleeveless fuchsia empire waist dress on the cover of Vogue, this bestselling author balances formality with her personal style. In 2022, Obama shared that she consciously wore her hair straight while in the White House, stating that Americans were getting adjusted to having a Black family in the White House. “Let me keep my hair straight,” said the bestselling author. Presently, Obama has fully embraced culturally appropriate hairstyles like neatly coiled curls and braids, unapologetically wearing a clean side part with a single cascading braid on stage while millions of Americans watched, ushering in a new era of identity, culture, and elegance. This powerful woman easily tops my list of style icons.

Hillary Clinton exemplifies conservative femininity and Y2K realness. On Wednesday, Clinton passed the proverbial torch to Kamala Harris, wearing a white and cream tweed pantsuit. The former First Lady and first female nominee of a major presidential party delivered a riveting speech as the crowd chanted, “Keep going.” Some might call the fashion police to critique her style choices, but during her pursuit of the presidency leading up to the 2016 election, Clinton, largely inspired by men’s fashion, nearly matched her fellow Democratic debaters by wearing dark pantsuits. When criticized for her fashion choices, Clinton famously said, “Did anyone ask Bernie about his goddamn shoes? I don’t care.” Pioneering and possibly setting the tone for future female candidates like Kamala Harris, who uniformly wears single-toned pantsuits, Clinton’s style has undeniably influenced decades of fashion evolution. From her staple headbands and long hair to her signature bob, imaginative and colorful ensembles, Clinton occasionally swaps the pantsuit for a beautiful dress or caftan. In 2017, she wore a soft Tiffany blue caftan for a wedding and again this past April, wearing a multi-patterned caftan to the White House state dinner for the Japanese prime minister. Her 90s ensembles of headbands, turtleneck sweaters, and colorful suit dresses continue to inspire current fashion, making Hillary Clinton a top contender for style authenticity.

Where to Shop: Fashion for the Powerful Woman

There are several retail spaces popular among the elite and elegant:

Veronica Beard: Known for contemporary fashion, classic pieces, and versatile, timeless styles. The brand’s signature dickey jacket is tailored and flattering, inspired by men’s uniforms.

Ralph Lauren: A go-to for collegiate classics and preppy, timeless styles, offering everything from Oxford shirts to loafers and chinos.

Akris: Luxury clothing brand specializing in haute couture and ready-to-wear for women.

For the budget-conscious powerful woman, consider:

Zara: One of the largest international clothing companies, offering stylish and affordable fast fashion that quickly responds to trends.

Mango: A European fashion and lifestyle brand known for its affordable, stylish, and feminine clothing designed to be versatile for both everyday life and special occasions.

Nuuly: A subscription based rental service that allows customers to borrow 6 clothing items monthly. Great for the eco-conscious shopper.

Accessorizing with Intent

Accessories, such as watches, bags, and jewelry, play a critical role in completing a powerful look. Influential women often choose accessories that reflect their status and personality, opting for pieces that are both functional and stylish like brooches, pearls and

For me, it’s all about projecting power while also preserving your femininity and body positivity. I also recommend dressing with personality—staying true to yourself professionally, of course. This can help you stand out. Remember, style is not just about following trends but about creating a personal look that aligns with your professional identity.