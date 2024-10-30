Chrissy Teigen’s entitlement to have the loudest opinion in the room has struck once again as Kamala Harris’ celebrity train of endorsements continues to roll with full steam just days before the 2024 election.

In the most divisive topic of all time, abortion, Chrissy has shared with us the ever-changing and heartbreaking story of her own medical emergency, with the 2020 death of her 20-week unborn son Jack.

JACK, CHRISSY + DOCTORS

At 20 weeks pregnant, Chrissy had only recently learned she and husband John Legend had naturally conceived. Despite being a mother of two, Chrissy’s first two children, and now her third and fourth, are all miracles of IVF and/or surrogacy.

According to Teigen’s Instagram stories from 2020, Chrissy was so unaware of her fertility that she had actually undergone major elective surgery in the early weeks of her pregnancy. Chrissy was so certain that she was unable to naturally conceive that during surgery pre-op, Teigen allowed doctors to skip the part where they urine test her. With such a major surgery, any pregnancy would likely lead to a miscarriage. Chrissy underwent the surgery and weeks later, learned she was pregnant.

At 20 weeks pregnant, Teigen and Jack experienced a partial placenta abruption. This happens when the placenta separates from the uterus wall too early. This condition is life-threatening to both the fetus and the mother.

Despite spending days in the hospital, on bedrest, with multiple blood transfusions, Jack lost his heartbeat and Chrissy’s life was also in limbo. Doctors removed Jack from Chrissy’s womb, and went on to insure her health was to improve.

CHRISSY’S DEMOCRATIC INFLUENCE

Until the 2020 Twitter Point of No Return, Chrissy was everyone’s favorite muse. Her husband John Legend’s dedicated love ballad, All of Me, quickly turned into a wedding must-have as their 2013 nuptials generated a new wave of trending tulle wedding gowns. Chrissy Tegien had singlehandedly reinvented the brand of “hot but silly girlfriend” and we all loved her for that.

Things took a turn for Teigen as the 2020 election heated up and rumors circulated about the Clintons, Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein island, and… Pizza. Online detectives worked around the clock to bump the word “conspiracy” off of headlines they knew deserved more credibility.

In a sense of humor that can only be described as a Southeast-Asian Lucille Ball, Teigen famously deleted 60,000 Tweets in mid-2020 as online sleuths exposed her penchant for pedophilia-themed humor. Chrissy’s 140 characters were used as mounting evidence that connected her to an elite squad of darkness. What is a famous supermodel doing Tweeting incessantly about craving pizza and being obsessed with toddler beauty pageants? It was weird.

PROP 139

Throughout the 2024 election season, one twist of truth has been an easy place for the Left to lean as they promise that a vote for Trump is a vote against women’s rights. Despite President Trump saying time and time again that he will leave abortion rights up to the states, it’s been easy to fear monger the masses that if elected, Trump will completely overturn Roe v Wade. Melania Trump herself has made her opinion clear: Abortion is healthcare.

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, Teigen spoke at a Prop 139 rally in Tempe Arizona. Voting “no” on Prop 139 would “amend the Arizona Constitution to establish that every individual has the fundamental right to abortion, that the state of Arizona may not interfere with before the point of fetal viability. Fetal viability is defined in the measure as the point of pregnancy when there is significant chance of the survival of the fetus outside of the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures.”

Chrissy Teigen’s gestational medical procedure would not have fallen under that category.

At that rally, Teigen minced words as she shared her heartbreaking but inconsistent story about her “miscarriage-turned-abortion” with son Jack. Chrissy mischaracterized the situation by telling the crowd she had been thinking about her baby for 20 weeks. When factually, she did not know she was pregnant with Jack until about three weeks before she lost him.

Teigen’s story is heartbreaking, an absolute nightmare to any woman who values motherhood, their own well-being, and that of their child. However, fear mongering and embellished medical stories have no place in political influencing.

BROKEN MORAL COMPASS

Although Teigen’s 60,000 deleted Tweets were mostly sent pre-motherhood, her refusal to either admit to the darkness of Hollywood elite, or just stop injecting us with her opinion altogether, has become a mosquito in our news cycle.

Why should we have to be bombarded on themes of morality, with sketchy details, by a woman who has joked about having sex with children?

As more “celebrities” are forced out of their comfortable spotlight and into the reality of their true maligned personalities, where too is their instinct to restrict their influence?