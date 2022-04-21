Depp Vs. Heard
Audio Evidence Uncut
Submitted by Johnny Depp to Fairfax County Court on April 20, 2022 as part of his case against Amber Heard.
An edited portion was played in court. This here is the full file (uncut and unedited) which the jury has access to now.
As a psychologist who has worked at length with domestic abuse- this is unnerving. I’m left shook with the mockery, gaslighting, deflection, and overall emotional violence. He’s trying to speak and change the direction, but he becomes lost in the internalization of violence—which is a universal experience of victims of domestic violence. I’m left heartbroken.
She is an evil evil person who is pushing and pushing to go no where but to make herself feel more powerful. This is abuse.