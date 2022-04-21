House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristen Beau's avatar
Kristen Beau
Apr 21, 2022

As a psychologist who has worked at length with domestic abuse- this is unnerving. I’m left shook with the mockery, gaslighting, deflection, and overall emotional violence. He’s trying to speak and change the direction, but he becomes lost in the internalization of violence—which is a universal experience of victims of domestic violence. I’m left heartbroken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Chris Thomas's avatar
Chris Thomas
Apr 21, 2022

She is an evil evil person who is pushing and pushing to go no where but to make herself feel more powerful. This is abuse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture