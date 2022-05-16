House Inhabit

BA
May 16, 2022

Week off trial wasn’t so bad thanks to houseinhabit updates. Now I live for a fresh red circle on her pic. If it’s not there, I don’t even bother with the rest. 😂😂😂

Shannon
May 16, 2022

My life now revolves refreshing your stories, watching the trial, taking care of the house and carpools all while homeschooling our youngest. One day last week I gave up and said math can wait, we are having movie appreciation- let’s start with Edward Scissorhands😂 The reason I think this trial has struck a nerve is because JD is a good man. He isn’t perfect but my gosh- he was nothing but kind and generous to her and her friends only to be repaid by viscous lies of the worst kind. Thank you Dr Curry for thoroughly explaining just how terrible AH actually is. You have done an amazing job and I can’t wait to hear the next chapter-I have a million questions!!!! Also- it’s not covering Maxwell or our boy Hunter that gets you in trouble- it’s The Depp v Heard case that gets you anonymous calls, crazy threats, mentions in articles, lawyers getting involved etc.. I did not see that one coming😳😂

