Raise your hand if you had missing nuclear weapons on your 2024 bingo card.

For over a month, mysterious drones have silently swept the skies of New Jersey under the cover of night leaving both residents and officials scrambling for answers. This scene, to me, feels strangely reminiscent of the early days of 2020—before whispers of a deadly pandemic spiraled into a full-blown crisis. Now, with no official explanation provided, unease is steadily growing.

What makes the whole thing all the stranger is Elon Musk’s odd silence on the matter. As a vocal advocate of drone technology and someone who recently predicted the advent of drone wars, Musk’s avoidance of the topic raises serious questions about what’s being kept from the public.

The notion that these drones belong to a foreign adversary seems highly unlikely. For over a month, they've been allowed to operate freely in U.S. airspace—a feat no foreign power could achieve without provoking military action.

If they’re here, they’re ours.

The question is: what is their purpose? Sent here to protect, or monitor us? Or harbingers of something far darker and more catastrophic?

CEO of Saxon Aerospace Has a Chilling Theory

According to John Ferguson, CEO of Saxon Aerospace, the drones might be part of a covert U.S. government operation to recover a missing nuclear warhead. Ferguson claims that a whistleblower has provided information about the missing weapon and alerted officials to expedite recovery efforts. The stakes are chilling—radioactive material (lost or mishandled) that could lead to a disaster of unimaginable proportions.

Ferguson’s theory is not without precedent. After the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine inherited a significant nuclear arsenal but relinquished it in 1994 under the Budapest Memorandum, transferring the weapons to Russia in exchange for security guarantees. While Ukraine has officially committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), rumors of potential efforts to reacquire nuclear weapons continue to surface.

The drones’ technological capabilities offer a clue. Advanced infrared thermal cameras, which perform optimally in cooler nighttime conditions, are ideal for locating radioactive materials. These sensors excel at detecting warm anomalies in otherwise cold environments, giving the drones a critical advantage in high-stakes recovery missions. If Ferguson’s theory holds, the drones could be the government’s best option for recovering the warhead without sparking widespread panic.

John’s LinkedIn Reads

“I am a dynamic professional with extensive experience in the aerospace and robotics industry, particularly within Saxon Aerospace LLC., a distinguished manufacturer of long endurance, custom remote aircraft, and terrestrial robot crawler systems. With a rich history spanning 25 years, Saxon Aerospace has been at the forefront of innovation in air and sea applications globally. Our commitment to excellence is evident in our advanced airframe designs and cutting-edge propulsion technologies, enabling our aircraft to achieve unparalleled flight durations in their class.



At Saxon Aerospace, we specialize in providing tailored solutions for a wide range of industries including aircraft sales, industrial inspection, agriculture crop monitoring, 3D mapping, surveillance, and surveying. From project inception to completion, we collaborate closely with our clients to deliver fully customized, turnkey remote systems solutions that optimize their capabilities and maximize efficiency.



Areas of Expertise: Intelligent Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Thermal Imagery Analysis, Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Industry Expertise spanning over 19 years, Executive Management, Project Management, Operations Management, Business Development, Vessel Management”

Meanwhile, the public’s speculations continue to swell, evoking the kind of post modern panic better designed for a Don DeLillo novel where fear, technology, and bureaucratic opacity converge to shape the dystopian Christmas horror no-one asked for.