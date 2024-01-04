“Release of court documents listing Jeffrey Epstein associates and contacts list crashes court listener website in only two hours.”

Yesterday threw everyone into a frenzy after 934 pages of sealed records related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public, revealing previously unknown details about his friends — many of whom are counted as the world’s wealthiest and most influential people.

The documents are part of Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

The release happened after a judge ruled in December that the documents, which have remained redacted for over a decade, should no longer be concealed from the public. But there’s more to come! Out of 200 documents on the list, only 40 were released so far.

Here’s the list of names unsealed according to Newsweek (Obviously, inclusion of the names does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein)

Ghislaine Maxwell Virginia Lee Roberts Giuffre Kathy Alexander Miles Alexander James Michael Austrich Philip Barden REDACTED Cate Blanchett David Boies Laura Boothe Evelyn Boulet Rebecca Boylan Joshua Bunner Naomi Campbell Carolyn Casey Paul Cassell Sharon Churcher Bill Clinton David Copperfield Alexandra Cousteau Cameron Diaz Leonardo DiCaprio Alan Dershowitz Dr. Mona Devanesan REDACTED Bradley Edwards Amanda Ellison Cimberly Espinosa Jeffrey Epstein Annie Farmer Marie Farmer Alexandra Fekkai Crystal Figueroa Anthony Figueroa Louis Freeh Eric Gany Meg Garvin Sheridan Gibson-Butte Robert Giuffre Al Gore Ross Gow Fred Graff Philip Guderyon REDACTED Shannon Harrison Stephen Hawking Victoria Hazel Brittany Henderson Brett Jaffe Michael Jackson Carol Roberts Kess Dr. Karen Kutikoff Peter Listerman George Lucas Tony Lyons Bob Meister Jamie A. Melanson Lynn Miller Marvin Minsky REDACTED David Mullen Joe Pagano Mary Paluga J. Stanley Pottinger Joseph Recarey Michael Reiter Jason Richards Bill Richardson Sky Roberts Scott Rothstein Forest Sawyer Doug Schoetlle Kevin Spacey Cecilia Stein Mark Tafoya Brent Tindall Kevin Thompson Donald Trump Ed Tuttle Emma Vaghan Kimberly Vaughan-Edwards Cresenda Valdes Anthony Valladares Maritza Vazquez Vicky Ward Jarred Weisfeld Courtney Wild Bruce Willis Daniel Wilson Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York

Men Named

Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Stephan Hawkins, Donald Trump, Luc Brunel, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, Ferek Fekkai, and Thomas Pritzker (executive director of the Hyatt Hotel Corp) were among the names mentioned in this first batch of court records unsealed.

More names are set to be revealed in coming weeks.

Billionaire Hyatt Hotels Executive Chairman Thomas Pritzker, newly identified in Epstein documents, allegedly involved in sexual activities with at least one of Epstein’s victim. Thomas is the heir to the Pritzker family, which includes “at least” 11 billionaires. Notable members include: the Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, and Harvard Board Chair, Penny Pritzker.

"How many times have you had sex with Tom Pritzker?"

"I believe I was with Tom once."

It was also revealed that Johanna Sjoberg, a college student hired in 2001 as an assistant to Epstein, who later found herself giving him sexualized massages, once overheard Epstein talking on the phone about the famed hairdresser who notoriously chopped Maxwell’s hair into her signature pixie cut, Frederic Fekkai.

“I heard him call someone and say Fekkai is in Hawaii. Can we find some girls for him?” Sjoberg testified in the deposition.

In the deposition, Johanna Sjoberg mentioned meeting David Copperfield at one of Epstein’s residences, noting that the magician asked her if she knew that “girls were getting paid to find other girls.” Sjoberg recalled seeing another younger girl, who appeared to be of high school age, at dinner with Copperfield.

Sjoberg said she never met Bill Clinton, but Epstein told her they were friends. “He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” Sjoberg told lawyers during the deposition.

Sjoberg also recalled visiting one of Trump’s casinos in Atlantic City in 2001. When their plane was diverted, forced to land in Atlantic City instead of New York, Sjoberg recalls Epstein saying, “Great, we’ll call up Trump.”

Sjoberg stated that she met Michael Jackson at Epstein’s Palm Beach estate, as well as French model scout Jean Luc Brunel, a longtime friend of Ghislaine and associate of Epstein who was found hanging in a French jail cell in 2002 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges related to Epstein’s case.

“Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey?” she was asked by Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Giuffre. “I met Michael Jackson,” Sjoberg replied. “Oh, really? And where was that?” asked McCawley. “At his house in Palm Beach. At Jeffrey’s house in Palm Beach.” McCawley asked: “Did you massage him?” Sjoberg replied: “I did not.”

Stephen Hawking Enters the Chat

According to the newly released documents, Jeffrey Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell she could offer “a financial reward” to friends of his accuser Virginia Giuffre if they could help prove her allegation Stephen Hawking had engaged in an underage orgy was false.

January 2015, Epstein wrote: “Gmax you can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaintances, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false the strongest is the [Bill] Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an under-age orgy.”

Hawking visited Epstein’s island in 2006 as part of a conference funded by Epstein. Pictures show him in a submarine and at a barbecue surrounded by women on Little St James months before Epstein was first charged with child sex offenses. Accompanying Hawking to the barbecue were three Nobel laureates.

Epstein is believed to have paid for a submarine to be modified to allow Hawking on a tour of the seabeds.

Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party

We already know that Ghislaine and Naomi were close. In this new reveal Virginia Guiffre states that Jeffrey and Ghislaine instructed her to engage in sexual activities with the owner of a major hotel chain while they were in France for Naomi Campbell's birthday party.

Virginia Guiffre, 17 at the time, was photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell partying on a yacht in the French Riviera for Naomi Campbell’s birthday in 2001.

"Where did you have sex with the owner of a large hotel chain in France around the time of Naomi Campbell's birthday party?"

"In his own cabana townhouse thing... Jeffrey was staying there. Ghislaine was staying there."

"I was instructed by Ghislaine to go and give him an erotic massage."

Epstein “Lieutenants”

Ghislaine Maxwell we know was the ‘The Boss.” But four other women are occasionally mentioned in various depositions and lawsuits that allege the sex-trafficking ring operated as a grand pyramid scheme with Maxwell at the top and the other four women below her.

“She orchestrated the whole thing for Jeffrey,” Sarah Ransome, who sued Ms. Maxwell and other associates in 2017, said in an interview.

“They were like partners in business,” Janusz Banasiak, Mr. Epstein’s house manager, said in a deposition. In a deposition, Mr. Epstein’s butler, Alfredo Rodriguez, described Ms. Maxwell as “the boss.”

Sarah Kellen

Just below Maxwell was Sarah Kellen, another high-ranking employee accused in multiple lawsuits of recruiting and scheduling girls for sex sessions with Epstein in Palm Beach.

She was called the “lieutenant” in one lawsuit. David Rodgers, Mr. Epstein’s pilot, said in a deposition Ms. Kellen was “like an assistant to Ghislaine,” meaning Kellen kept the names and numbers of all the girls who gave Epstein massages. According to police depositions, she would call them whenever Epstein was in town, asking the girls if they were ready to “work.”

“It was Ghislaine and Sarah Kellen that showed me how to please Jeffrey,” Ms. Ransome said.

In the deposition, Virginia states that she witnessed Ghislaine having sex with Sarah.

“She saw herself as the boss,” said Spencer T. Kuvin, a West Palm Beach lawyer representing several accusers in lawsuits. “Sarah was really running that organization, bringing girls and getting them in and out of the Palm Beach home.”

After the Epstein scandal was exposed, Sarah transformed from blonde to brunette and re-emerged as ‘Sarah Kensington.’

Later, she moved to Hawaii, married NASCAR driver Brian Vickers, and in 2013 started an upscale interior design company, sharing her time between homes in New York, Miami, and North Carolina.

Nadia Marcinkova

In The Miami Herald, Julie Brown reported that Marcinko was “brought” to the US from Yugoslavia to live with Epstein when she was 15.

“Epstein told people he had purchased her from her family in Yugoslavia. He brought her into the United States to be his Yugoslavian sex slave.”

After modeling and meeting Jeffrey and later meeting Epstein, Nadia founded a flight company called Aviloop.

“Nadia Marcinkova, by that name, first appeared in court documents in Florida about a decade ago. She was 22 then and had been in the US since 2000…is one of the most prominent immigrants in the circle of Epstein, the accused child rapist and registered sex offender.”

She was named as a participant in the sexual assaults Epstein committed.

“A 16-year-old told detectives she was giving Mr. Epstein a massage when Ms. Marcinkova entered the room naked, according to Palm Beach police reports. Mr. Epstein then told the girl she could make an extra $200 if she performed oral sex on Ms. Marcinkova, and the girl reluctantly agreed, the reports said.” — NYT

Adriana Ross

Ross is a former Polish model, one of four women named as 'potential co-conspirators' who was granted immunity from prosecution in Epstein's controversial 2008 sweetheart deal.

Lesley Groff

Groff worked as Epstein’s executive assistant for two decades. She was named one of the possible co-conspirators in the 2008 plea deal. Tasks included answering Epstein’s telephone and managing his schedule. In 2005, she said, “I know what he is thinking.”

Sarah Ransome stated in her lawsuit that Groff also arranged travel and lodging for an endless stream of adolescent girls and young women working for Epstein.

Who Is Jane Doe 107?

In her lawyer's filing, the mystery woman claimed she would be in danger if her name were made public. He asked Judge Preska for 30 days to file additional 'submissions,' which was granted. Now, the woman must submit an affidavit to prove the risk she faces and proof of 'hate mail' she claims she has received.

"As Doe 107 has previously stated, she lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country and lives in fear of her name being released. I therefore respectfully ask the Court to clarify whether its omission of Doe 107 from the Court's Order of December 18 means the Court has now endorsed the parties' consent letter of October 26 or whether it intends to further consider whether to Order unsealing relating to Doe 107. If the latter, I respectfully request 30 days to make additional submissions."

But, WHO IS SHE?

What About Ava Dubin?

The former doctor, model, former Ms. Sweeden, longtime friend & ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein. The two dated in the 1980s. She and her family have long been entangled in this Epstein saga.

Depositions in both civil cases have suggested that the Dubins were well aware of Epstein’s sexual abuse.

Dubin’s romantic relationship with Epstein began years before she married Glen Dubin, a founder of Highbridge Capital Management. The marriage secured her a spot in Manhattan’s wealthiest elite.

Epstein was hugely supportive of Dubin’s endeavors while and after they dated. He paid for her medical school and encouraged her to put modeling aside to focus solely on her career in the medical field. Dubin is currently the founder of the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai.

She testified at Maxwell’s trial that she dated Epstein “on and off” from about 1983 until 1990 or 1991 — shortly before he hooked up with Ghislaine. After that, she said, the two were regularly in touch, adding that she was comfortable with the relationship between Mr. Epstein and her three children, whom they called “Uncle F.”

A defense lawyer asked during the trial: “Did you observe any inappropriate conduct between Mr. Epstein and any teenage females?”

“I did not,” Dubin replied.

Her testimony contradicted an accuser, listed only as “Jane’s,” account of “sexualized group massages” involving Maxwell and Epstein.

She testified that either Maxwell or Epstein would “sort of summon” people into a massage room or Mr. Epstein’s bedroom, “And it would just, you know, sort of turn into this orgy.”

During cross-examination, the defense asked her who else had participated in the group massages. Jane said she participated in an orgy involving Ava Dubin.

“You told the government about a woman named Eva who joined in, correct?” asked a defense lawyer.

“Correct,” Jane replied.

When shown a photo of Jane, Dubin denied knowing her: “I don’t recall ever meeting this person.”

Later, she was asked: “Have you ever been in a group sexual encounter with the person we are calling Jane.”

“Absolutely not,” Dubin replied, adding that she had never been in a group massage with Jane.

“It’s very hard for me to remember anything far back and sometimes I can’t remember things from last month My family notices it. I notice it. It’s been an issue,” she said.

In 2014, Epstein told friends that if he were ever to marry he would choose Ava’s 19-year-old daughter, Celina, the Business Insider reported. So she could inherit his fortune and avoid inheritance taxes.

Celina is the young girl photographed alseep on his lap in the much circulated photo on his plane.

On Spotify he kept a playlist named for her.

A Look Back at Epstein’s Videoed Depositions

Witness the fifth amendment working overtime when Epstein is asked about:

Rumored sexual relationship with Lex Wexner

Disformed “egg shaped” genitals

Three 12 year old females from France “gifted” to him on his birthday

Virginia Roberts, whose last name he pretends not to recognize

Sarah Ransom, Told The Court She "Made Copies of Tapes of High-Ranking Officials Raping Children and Committing "Other Horrific Crimes."

In Sarah Ransome's deposition, she rekindled allegations that Alan Dershowitz was involved in the abuse of underage girls. Ransom claimed the footage she saw would 'haunt’ her for the rest of her life and that the faces of two men were clearly visible. She did not identify the men. Ransome also claimed she made copies of the tapes, which she says are stored at several secure locations around Europe and that fears retaliation by Epstein "even though he is dead."

The Unsealing Raises New Questions

For instance — comments on Twitter brought up the time Chrissy Teigen deleted over 60,000 of her tweets and blocked over 1 million users after people allegedly started discovering evidence that connected her to Jeffrey Epstein.

Blackmail is still a major missing piece to the puzzle. Where did the tapes go? And why is there no reference to the hundreds of hours of tapes confiscated in all those boxes carried out by the FBI during the raid on Epstein’s NY mansion?

One popular online theory is quite frightening to consider: What if the MOSSAD, which Epstein and Maxwell were believed to be working under, is blackmailing America?