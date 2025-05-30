Two years after the horror in Moscow, Idaho, disturbing new evidence emerges.

If convicted, Bryan Kohberger is facing possible execution by firing squad.

Upcoming trial coverage & commentary will be reserved for paid subscribers, with regular recaps posted throughout. I sat in on a media Zoom regarding this case yesterday. Funny how competitive it is already. Tensions flared over courtroom access and who should get what once the trial starts. Someone from mainstream press argued that credentialed outlets deserved priority, implying that us “internet sleuths and conspiracy theorists” shouldn’t be treated as equals. But the judge reiterated that access will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis through reservations. I fear it’s going to be a full-fledged media circus on that lot come August.

It’s only been a few weeks since my last update on Moscow. The full 911 call had just dropped. I figured I was caught up and could sit until the trial loomed closer.

I was wrong.

After connecting with “C Girl” on TikTok, I realized how much I’d missed—starting with the latest Dateline episode so explosive it pushed Kohberger’s defense to file for a trial delay.

His team continues to assert his innocence. Still, the digital breadcrumbs, late-night drives, and unsettling online activity sketch a profile of someone fueled by obsession, dominance, and control.

Nearly two years later, new revelations surrounding the King Road murders, revealed from insider leaks, are threatening the case itself.

Or at least, that’s what the defense wants you to believe.

The May 9 Dateline episode dropped a string of bombshells: unreleased surveillance footage, audio recordings, digital forensics, and leaked documents from anonymous insiders. The framing casts Kohberger in an increasingly damning light—enough, his team argues, to risk poisoning the jury pool.

What’s New?

What happened to the four University of Idaho students on that cold November night in 2022 could’ve been ripped straight from a horror film. Now, sources with direct access to the investigation are helping piece together what might have unfolded inside the King Road home—some of it never before seen or heard by the public. As investigative journalist Howard Bloom put it, “There’s something almost cinematic about this story. But what makes it terrifying is that it’s not a film. It’s real.”

Among the Most Startling Revelations: