Don’t ask how these prison sources find me, but they always do. After a year spent tracking Ghislaine Maxwell’s exercise and breakfast routine through inmate whispers, we’ve now got the inside scoop on Diddy’s rough landing at MDC Brooklyn. From penthouse parties to prison cells, it seems Diddy’s gone from popping bottles to dodging rats and trash-talking guards. According to the source, he’s sleeping on concrete floors with rodents as roommates—while the guards test his “bad boy” reputation by taunting him with his own lyrics. Turns out, even in prison, Diddy can’t escape his greatest hits—or the rats.

Diddy's Prison Conditions — Worse Than Epstein's

Diddy is complaining about the food and being kept on lockdown.

He can't be placed in general population because he'd likely get killed.

They could place him in the same unit as R. Kelly and other high-profile inmates, but even Epstein wasn’t housed there.

Instead, they’ve put him in the SHU (Special Housing Unit), also known as the hole—a punishment for prisoners who get into fights.

Conditions in the SHU

The SHU is a small, windowless room, less than 10x10 feet.

Diddy has no books, no TV, and minimal privileges.

The guards are allegedly tampering with his food, leading him to stop eating—not because of the quality, but out of fear it’s been contaminated.

According to the source, he stopped eating yesterday; he doesn’t want to risk consuming food that may have been laced with human feces, as the guards taunt him, claiming they’ve tampered with his meals.

Harshest Treatment

All his calls are being monitored on orders from the prosecutors.

Even notorious inmates like El Chapo weren’t subjected to these conditions. Chapo had access to a laptop, phone, legal visits, and could choose between TV or an exercise bike. He was also allowed to see his wife.

Despite allowances for others, Diddy is being kept in the harshest environment, locked in the SHU.

His attorneys requested a transfer, but it was denied.

Psychological and Physical Torment

Diddy is alone in his cell without a cellmate, unlike Epstein, who at least had someone (Nick) sharing the space.

The guards are mocking him, walking by his cell singing “Bad Boy for Life,” and referencing his songs about being locked up. They belt out his greatest hits and taunt him with, “I thought you were a bad boy, man!”

To add insult to injury, the guards are singing Akon’s “Locked Up,” mistakenly thinking it's Diddy’s track.

He’s sleeping on a concrete floor with a thin 2-inch mattress, surrounded by rodents.

Torture and Deprivation

He’s reportedly being tortured both psychologically and physically.

The guards don’t seem starstruck by his celebrity—in fact, they seem to enjoy tormenting him because of it.

Future Implications

The big question is: Who will Diddy name? How much will he “sing,” and in the end, will it even matter?

Up Ahead: Update on another inmate who fell briefly off our radar