Hopefully, by now, you know to expect the unexpected. We traverse topics and themes, moving from pop culture musings to trial analysis and political gossip, culminating in a riveting new twist: a true crime investigation into the conviction of Nicholas Tartaglione, the former police officer the media sensationally dubbed "The Killer Cop" after he saved Jeffrey Epstein’s life.

Nick has never spoken to the press before. His case is dense and complicated, deserving of a multi-part series unraveling a layered web of cartel dealings gone wrong, four bodies buried in shallow graves on his property, forensic phone tampering, video splicing, crime photo inconsistencies, pervasive court corruption, Maureen Comey's involvement in several Epstein-related cases, prosecutors pressured to secure headlines for political clout, and the bizarre circumstances leading up to Nick saving Epstein’s life after he tried to hang himself in their shared jail cell following his bail denial.

The story is a ready-made Netflix true crime documentary. At the core of this unraveling, Nick Tartaglione fervently maintains his conviction was a gross miscarriage of justice. He insists he has the evidence to prove it.

Over the past two months, I've spoken in-depth with Nick to piece together his side of the story. This series will unfold in chapters to meticulously peel back the layers of corruption and examine the conversations that transpired during the last weeks of Epstein’s life.

A suicide note no one knows about?

What did Epstein tell Nick about Clinton, Trump, Andrew, and Ghislaine?

One audio will walk us through the days leading up to Epstein’s failed suicide attempt. Others will lay out discoveries excluded from his trial—evidence the jury never saw.

This isn’t merely the untold story of a rogue cop; it’s an exploration of how power, crime, and conspiracy collide in sinister ways to secure four life sentences despite a mountain of explosive evidence overlooked.

CALL WITH NICK TARTAGLIONE: “I HAVE ALL THE EVIDENCE THAT WILL SET ME FREE”

Worth Noting: Files and hard drives related to Nick’s case have been distributed among a handful of journalists to ensure I’m not the only one with access to information provided.