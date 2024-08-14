EXCLUSIVE: Epstein’s Cellmate "Killer Cop" Nick Tartaglione on Audio For The First Time
Introducing a true crime series detailing previously unheard allegations of a cartel coverup, federal court corruption, and jail cell conversations with Epstein during the last weeks of his life
Hopefully, by now, you know to expect the unexpected. We traverse topics and themes, moving from pop culture musings to trial analysis and political gossip, culminating in a riveting new twist: a true crime investigation into the conviction of Nicholas Tartaglione, the former police officer the media sensationally dubbed "The Killer Cop" after he saved Jeffrey Epstein’s life.
Nick has never spoken to the press before. His case is dense and complicated, deserving of a multi-part series unraveling a layered web of cartel dealings gone wrong, four bodies buried in shallow graves on his property, forensic phone tampering, video splicing, crime photo inconsistencies, pervasive court corruption, Maureen Comey's involvement in several Epstein-related cases, prosecutors pressured to secure headlines for political clout, and the bizarre circumstances leading up to Nick saving Epstein’s life after he tried to hang himself in their shared jail cell following his bail denial.
The story is a ready-made Netflix true crime documentary. At the core of this unraveling, Nick Tartaglione fervently maintains his conviction was a gross miscarriage of justice. He insists he has the evidence to prove it.
Over the past two months, I've spoken in-depth with Nick to piece together his side of the story. This series will unfold in chapters to meticulously peel back the layers of corruption and examine the conversations that transpired during the last weeks of Epstein’s life.
A suicide note no one knows about?
What did Epstein tell Nick about Clinton, Trump, Andrew, and Ghislaine?
One audio will walk us through the days leading up to Epstein’s failed suicide attempt. Others will lay out discoveries excluded from his trial—evidence the jury never saw.
This isn’t merely the untold story of a rogue cop; it’s an exploration of how power, crime, and conspiracy collide in sinister ways to secure four life sentences despite a mountain of explosive evidence overlooked.
CALL WITH NICK TARTAGLIONE: “I HAVE ALL THE EVIDENCE THAT WILL SET ME FREE”
Worth Noting: Files and hard drives related to Nick’s case have been distributed among a handful of journalists to ensure I’m not the only one with access to information provided.
This is heartbreaking, intriguing, and terrifying! The corruption in our country is staggering. So thankful you’re coving this. We all need to be praying for this Man🙏🏼
Wow, this is serious stuff. Maureen Comey was the one prosecuting and James Comey was the head of the FBI. Talk about a nepo baby! That alone sounds circumspect. The power these people have to bring others down so they can retain power is truly frightening. Anyone with a brain knows Epstein did not commit suicide. What happened to all of the powerful people on the infamous "list"? Bill Gates has gone on to make billions off the Covid vaccine and now is trying to "fix the cows" to fight climate change. He's the one who should be in jail amongst many others on that list which will most likely never see the light of day. Nick is right in that we should all care because we never know who could be next. It might just be you or someone you know. I hope you can get to the truth. These are such powerful people Jessica so tread carefully! sabrinalabow.substack.com