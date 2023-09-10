Maria Farmer has always been a complicated factor. Commonly regarded as the main whistleblower in the Epstein scandal, she was the first to alert the FBI and Vicky Ward of Epstein’s abuse back in 2003. But her credibility has never been solid enough to hold up in court.

“There’s a reason she’s never been called to testify,” a retired attorney sitting in on Maxwell’s trial told me.

A year ago, I started sharing bits and pieces of evolving skepticism surrounding the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around the waist of Virginia Giuffre taken at Ghislaine Maxwell's Belgravia mew, where a then-17-year-old Giuffre was allegedly forced to perform sex acts with the British royal.

Lady Victoria Hervey claimed in a series of Instagram teasers that she had been collecting proof that the image was fake after connecting with anonymous sources, allegedly behind the grand"hoax."

Back then, I was not entirely convinced of the theory, but it was interesting enough to examine as it unfolded.

Ghislaine Maxwell echoed the same sentiments in her televised interview with Daphne Barack last year. "I don't believe it is real for a second; in fact, I'm sure it's not. There has never been an original. I don't believe it happened, and certainly, the way it's described would have been impossible. I don't have any memory of going to Tramp [nightclub],"

Via Daphne Barak’s interview for CBS latere aired on TalkTV

When Prince Andrew settled with Giuffre, instead of taking her to court to duke it out in trial, the public perception pinned him as guilty. Ghislaine said in that interview this was one of her biggest regrets. How damaging her association to him ultimately proved.

Sources close to the palace insisted the payoff was all to avoid a public spectacle, not wanting scandal to overshadow the Queen's 70th Jubilee. As a result, Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages. Buckingham Palace also announced he would stop officially using “His Royal Highness.”

After the settlement with Andrew Virginia Giuffre made new allegations against Alan Dershowitz, but later dropped the defamation lawsuit when he refused to settle with her. She stated she may have made a “mistake” in identifying him as one of the men she was forced to have sex with.

“I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz,” Giuffre, 39, said in a statement. “However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment.

“This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives,” she said.

“I also now believe that my allegations that David Boies engaged in an extortion plot and in suborning perjury were mistaken,” Dershowitz said in a statement.

Boies said: “I agree with Mr. Dershowitz and Ms. Giuffre that the time has come to end this litigation and move on. I know that Alan Dershowitz has suffered greatly from the allegation of sexual abuse made against him – an allegation that he has consistently, and vehemently, denied,” He wrote in a statement. “I also know that this litigation has imposed, and continues to impose, a significant burden on Ms. Giuffre.”

In months following, Victoria Hervey continued to reveal details that stretched beyond the photo debate to allege that Maria Farmer, along with Virginia Giuffre, and the lead attorneys representing Epstein victims, had been working in colluded efforts to shift sole focus onto Ghislaine Maxwell after Epstein's death. And to either profit from or protect powerful men involved in this global trafficking scheme.

A year ago, it sounded like a far-fetched theory. As of this week, thanks to a quiet court case involving a man named George B. Tonks in Chicago, it’s gained new teeth. If Tonk’s claims are true, these revelations could turn the entire Epstein scandal on its head. Everything from Ghislaine's conviction to Andrew's settlement could become revived points of legal contention.

Who is George B. Tonks?

The ex best friend of Maria Farmer. Someone she allegedly confided in daily for the past 3 years, Cc’ing him on all of her emails with attorneys. According to George, she wanted him to join her and Virginia Guifre in lawsuits to extort money from (sometimes) innocent victims. George claims that once he cut Maria off — per the request of his probation officer — she became vindictive and frantic, increasingly paranoid about what he knew.

On Geroge’s IG profile he says he is available for “interviews, questioning & additional polygraph tests regarding these claims.”

Tonk's Claims:

Maria never filed an FBI report in 1996, as she has claimed for years.

The only police report on file is Maria reporting Epstein for burning her art

Maria was told she needed evidence as proof so she sent George to find old pens from the '80s to fill in fake journal entries

Maria admitted in texts and conversations that she was in love with Jeffrey Epstein during this period

Maria does not believe the other women attached to these lawsuits are “real victims” — she refers to Sarah Ransom as a “hooker” and Liz Stein insultingly too

Because George was on probation for wire fraud, he cut ties with her when she demanded his help in illegal actions which sent her into a rage that prompted the court hearing last week: Maria claiming George is Stalking and harassing her

Maria sent an email about the journal to George (mentioning other names as possible targets) he submitted the images as evidence in court

Tonks states that Giuffre made it "very clear" that if they could get money out of The Royal Family based on a mocked-up photo, they could quickly get money out of anyone.

Giuffre allegedly told George she had never had sex with Prince Andrew and that it was all a setup orchestrated by her attorneys

While Maria constantly claims she is being stalked and harassed, she is the one attacking people online and getting kicked off of every central platform because of her bullying behavior

The gag order, George believes, is in place to silence him. Currently, he needs the judge's approval on who he can speak to in the press

According to sources, George believes he is being silenced because the government wants to control the narrative

Over the years, Maria Farmer's identity has largely been defined by her role in this sordid saga. She has appeared in just about every major documentary and podcast dedicated to this topic, but her stories about her experiences with Jeffery and Ghislaine have changed drastically over the years.

In the late 90’s, she worked for Jeffrey Epstein. She was hired in 1996 for a clerical position at his NY mansion. Once there, she said she saw teenage girls in school uniforms coming in and out of the townhouse. In addition to what she witnessed in NY, she discovered binders full of photographs of girls at his mansion in Palm Beach. When she inquired about them, Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly told her the photographs were related to modeling jobs for Limited Brands owned by Les Wexner.

Annie (Maria’s younger sister) testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. She said Maxwell’s presence in the situation “made her believe that she would be safe with Epstein.” Instead, she ended up alone with the two of them in New Mexico over a weekend at Zorro Ranch guised as a retreat for gifted students. During the trial she accused Maxwell of talking her into a “non sexual” massage when she was there. Epstein climbed into her bed the following morning without her permission. She managed to escape further advances by hiding out in the bathroom.

Maria and Annie

Via Maria Farmer’s Lawsuit

“In 1995, Ms. Farmer, a struggling artist and recent graduate from the New York Academy of Art, took a job working for billionaire Epstein. After purchasing one of her paintings for several thousand dollars, Epstein told Ms. Farmer that he wanted her to be an “art scout” for his collection. This position expanded to clerical work in Epstein’s mansion. Over the course of several months in 1996, Ms. Farmer witnessed young girls going in and out of Epstein’s New York mansion, modeling agency representatives present at the house, and Ghislaine Maxwell “scouting” for new children who Epstein was purportedly also financially “helping.” Ms. Farmer also witnessed images of what appeared to be children in what was described to her as a “modeling book” kept in Epstein’s safe. At first, Ms. Farmer accepted what sounded like innocent justifications for these activities.

During the summer of 1996, at Epstein’s behest, Ms. Farmer worked as an artist in residence at Epstein’s home in Ohio. When Epstein and Maxwell visited Ms. Farmer in Ohio for a few days, they sexually abused her. Shocked and deeply shaken, she realized, when they left, that some photographs from her private collection, which were all numbered and in her possession in Ohio, were missing, including photographs of her partially dressed 11-year-old sister. She then became concerned that Epstein and Maxwell had other sexually inappropriate images, whether in Epstein’s safe or elsewhere, and that they were engaged in other unlawful activities. Ms. Farmer left Ohio and when she returned to New York, confronted Epstein and Maxwell and demanded the return of her personal photographs. Epstein and Maxwell retaliated against her by threatening to physically harm her and set all of her artwork on fire.”

Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake with Maria as central figure in this lawsuit

When Maria returned to New York, she has always claimed that she filed a report with the NYPD and the FBI, both of which shrugged off warnings about what she had witnessed while employed by Epstein and Maxwell. However, George Tonks claims there is no proof of that report ever being filed.

The only record uncovered is one she filed when Epstein burned her art after she allegedly trashed one of his rental properties.

Twenty-seven years later, in a 600 million dollar lawsuit, Farmer is now demanding that the FBI examine why it failed to investigate her complaints about Epstein.

Tonk’s Court Letter (Transcribed For Clarity) From His Last Week’s Parole Violation Hearing

"Dear Judge Seeger: I have a hearing scheduled on September 6th at 9:30 AM and am having issues with getting in contact with the panel attorney that was assigned to me, Jonathan Bedi. Below I am briefly going into detail about the problems that I am facing. In October 2021, I was contacted by Maria K. Farmer about joining her and Virginia Roberts Giuffre in a lawsuit against Leslie Wexner, the former owner of Victoria Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch. Farmer and I talked almost daily until I was informed by my probation officer Lisa Tarquinio not to have any contact with Farmer. Farmer was aware that 1 had a personal sexual experience with Wexner in Chicago approximately 40 years ago. At the time I met Wexner, I was working as a child model and actor. Farmer and Giuffre tried encouraging me to lie about Leslie Wexner which I was not prepared to do. Giuffre previously went on the record claiming that Wexner had raped her and then recanled her story. I was told that David Boies and Sigrid McCawley would be handling the case. I was also informed that the settlement would be in the millions. I made it very clear that I did not feel comfortable lying about Wexner. I also made it very clear to Farmer that I did not want to openly talk about my sexuality in public. Within a few weeks after informing Farmer about my sexuality being made public, she went on podcasts without my knowledge and talked about my sexuality and my sexual experience with Wexner. At one point Farmer and Giuffre contacted me and were extremely excited about getting money out of Prince Andrew based on fabrications. Farmer and Giuffre made it very clear that if they were able to get money out of The Royal Family based on a mocked-up photo they could easily get money out of anyone. Giuffre told me that she had never had any sexual relations with Prince Andrew and that it was all a serup orchestrated by her attorneys. They tried convincing me again to "go after Leslle's billions". I made it very clear that I was not interested in going after Wexner or anyone else. Everything quickly changed once Boies and Alan Dershowitz made a deal regarding Giuffre recanting her sexual experiences with Dershowitz. Farmer started threatening Boies and McCawley about not supporting Giuffre publicly after the deal was made with Dershowitz. Farmer insisted that Boies and McCawley have a press conference. I have emails that Farmer forwarded to me, Boies and McCawley regarding the both of them not publicly supporting Giuffre. After settling with Dershowitz everything changed with Farmer. Farmer started targeting several others and settling out of court. Her latest settlement was with Eileen Guggenheim. Farmer insisted that I go on podcasts and lie about men that had raped her. Farmer stated that by putting pressure on them Boies and McCawley would be able to get out of court settlements signed. After I could no longer accept talking with Farmer and Giuffre about their plans to go after innocent people, major banks and the FBI, I decided to contact Prince Andrew's former girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey, who I saw defending Prince Andrew on an evening news program. Immediately after speaking with Hervey, I contacted my probation officer in a text message and on several telephone calls regarding possible meetings with law enforcement (see copy of text). I mentioned possible meetings at the British Embassy in Chicago. The probation officer treated me very poorly after receiving my texts and talking with me. The probation officer even started laughing at me when I informed her that I was in contact with Prince Andrew's former girlfriend. She informed me that I needed a psych evaluation and sent me to a hospital for an evaluation. After the evaluation the doctor made it very clear that there were no issues with my mental state and why was I even sent to her. The doctor gave me her business card and stated that if I ever have any issues to contact her. The next few months became very chaotic with nonstop threats from Farmer. Farmer was going after all of her attorneys because they decided not to use her as the main witness in the JPMorgan case. Her main targets were Stanly Pottinger and Brad Edwards. Boies and McCawley made it very clear to her that she would not be able to take the stand because of her credibility issues (see email to Boies and Sigrid). The attorneys were searching for a credible female witness that would be able to take the stand if the JPMorgan case went to trial. Farmer wanted me to start attacking her attorneys online which I refused to do. Once she started threatening me, I contacted her sister Annie Farmer in a text message (see text message to Annie Farmer). Around the same time frame Farmer located Jennifer Freeman, an attorney who agreed to go after the FBI with a multi-million-dollar lawsuit. Boies and McCawley refused to go after the FBI which made Farmer very angry. Freeman made it very clear that Farmer would have to come up with a journal mentioning that Farmer contacted the FBI in 1996 about Jeffrey Epstein. For years the media reported that Farmer went to the FBI in 1996 and reported Jeffery Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Dershowitz, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Farmer stated that she never reported anyone to the FBI and that I would have to locate an old journal from a resale shop in Chicago and send it to her in Arkansas. Farmer also informed me to search for old pens from the 1980's. I refused Farmer's demands and stopped talking to her for a few weeks. I then received a phone call from Farmer telling me that I was useless and not a team player. Farmer then sent me an email with copies of the fake journal (see email with copies of pages from the fake journal). Once the journal was submitted to the FBI, I immediately reported everything to my probation officer who stated that she would make sure that the right individuals / FBI received it. I then submitted everything to the FBI as well. From that point on I stopped all communication with Farmer. My probation officer made it very clear to stop all communication since she was involved in criminal activity, Once Farmer became aware that I was communicating with Hervey she started posting daily videos online, some falsely claiming that I was a child molester/CHOMO which put my life in danger. She also aggressively started attacking Hervey and anyone else who questioned her FBI case. After the videos were posed online about me being a child molester I started receiving threatening phone calls and threats outside of my apartment building. After the seventh threat outside of my apartment building I called the police and filed a police report. I forwarded that police report to my probation officer. Before contacting the police I reached out to my probation officer in a text message for advice on what I should do (see text). After the threats from Farmer I was informed through a text message that she also called the police on me. I was called in for a meeting with my probation officer and was totally criticized about everything I was tying to explain to her. At one point Lisa and her supervisor stated that they had no idea about how to handle this issue. They both stated that everything would have to be turned over to a judge for a decision. I informed them that everything that I have posted on my social media about Farmer, who is a public figure, has been reviewed by several sources and if Farmer was upset with anything her attorneys would send me a cease and desist. The probation officer continued to question my association with Lady Victoria Hervey and asked "how do you know it's really her". I also stated that I may have to testify at Prince Andrew's appeal after the FBI responds to Farmer's FBI case and that there will be individuals who will not be happy with me. The probation officer stated in a text that she was not going to engage and that Farmer can take legal routes to "serve" me. I left the meeting with my probation officer in a state of total confusion. Very truly yours, George B. Tonks”

Lead attorneys Sigrid McCawley and David Boies, who represent prominent Epstein victims are also heavily implicated in Tonk’s claims. Their role (if you follow me on IG you know) is one I have always questioned with sharp suspicion.

In August, 2022 Lucia Osborne-Crowley published an article on law360.com about a grievance complaint filed by Sarah Ransom against David Boies for “mistreating” her during her civil case against Epstein, Maxwell and other alleged co-conpirators. She also mentioned that Boies’ association with Bill Clinton was a conflict of interest seeing that Epstein often used Clinton as a lure.

RE Sarah’s Lawsuit Against Boies “Among her chief concerns, she argues that she is disturbed by a photo of Boies at a dinner with Bill and Hillary Clinton. The photo was originally circulated in 2018, after Ransome had agreed to be represented by Boies Schiller. Ransome says that she considers the personal relationship a conflict of interest because Epstein allegedly used his friendship with Clinton to encourage girls to join his circle. Ransome says that, despite Boies's well-known work on behalf of the Clinton administration in suing Microsoft and representing Al Gore in the fallout over the 2000 presidential election, the connection never occurred to her. She considers the personal relationship a conflict of interest because Epstein allegedly used his friendship with Clinton to encourage girls to become involved with him. "I met Epstein when he was in Cape Town with Bill Clinton," Juliette Bryant, another victim of Epstein's sex trafficking ring, told Law360. "This gave him credibility. Ransome also alleges she was asked to put her name to an op-ed, written by another attorney who works closely with Boies, Stanley Pottinger, titled "How David Boies Saved Me." Pottinger, also a high-profile attorney, served as assistant attorney-general for civil rights during the Nixon and Ford administrations. Ransome agreed to say she had written the piece, but said she felt as though she couldn't say no, according to the grievance. Pottinger did not respond to a request for confirmation or comment. The piece was published under Ransome's name in the New York Times on Nov. 15. 2017. "I feel that they used me," Ransome told Law360.”

Journal Entries as Court Exhibits

Maria’s Harassment of Journalists Is Well Documented

She has turned on and attacked just about anybody who has seriously tracked the Epstein story. Her subjects have included (but not stopped at): Victoria, myself, Vicky Ward, Julie Brown, Whitney Webb and Lucia Osborne Crowley (who oddly enough has vehemently defended her)

In addition to a vicious online reputation, Alan Dershowitz published this article exposing her as an “anti-semite.”

“It now turns out that she may have been motivated by the anti-Semitic attitudes she has long harbored, to falsely accuse prominent Jews of sexual misconduct. This is some of the bigotry Maria Farmer spewed during a recorded two-hour interview that can be heard online, such as: "I had a hard time with all Jewish people." "I think it’s all the Jews." "They think Jewish DNA is better than the rest of us." "These people truly believe they are chosenevery one of them." "All the Jewish people I met are pedophiles that run the world economy." "They are 'Jewish supremacists'" and they are "all connected" through a mysterious organization called MEGA, which is run by Leslie Wexner who is "the head of the snake." Farmer claimed to have evidence that the Israeli Mossad hired Jeffrey Epstein to video tape prominent American political leaders committing acts of pedophilia so that Israel could blackmail them into doing their bidding, and that the entire conspiracy was under the protection and direction of "The Rothschild’s." These anti-Semitic canards sound like they could have come directly from "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" and other classic anti-Semitic forgeries and screeds, but all of this and more come from the bigoted brain and malicious mouth of Maria Farmer.” - Newmax

Week’s Recap Via Lady Victoria

Momental twist, or an outlandish conspiracy? Only time will tell.

For More Info: George’s Twitter