Framing Ghislaine

“Framing: involves social construction of a social phenomenon – by mass media sources, political or social movements, political leaders, or other actors and organizations. Participation in a language community necessarily influences an individual's perception of the meanings attributed to words or phrases.”

Over the next few weeks, this series will start to unfold varied aspects of Ghislaine Maxwell's complicated past, examining the circumstances leading up to her arrest, trial, and conviction. Dissecting the bizarre elements of her backstory, a family shrouded by scandal and tainted by the pursuit of power.

Her story is layered and compelling, plighted by generational trauma, toxic repeat cycles, organized crime, corruption, and monumental downfalls. As always, there is so much the media is leaving out in shrinking the story to fit the decided narrative: "sex trafficking disgraced socialite."

This series, as it evolves, will seek to expose the manipulation behind her becoming the main focal point after Epstein's death. To support my initial theory that she is guilty but still a working scapegoat.

To kick things off, here's my conversation with Lauryn Siegel, recorded last month in New York.

Lauryn Siegel is a photographer, designer, director, and artist working between Brooklyn and Los Angeles