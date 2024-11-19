“Conservatism then is about sense and survival. Leftism is the plaything of a society with too much time on its hands.” ― Candace Owens

When I reflect back on what initially sparked my liberal stray, a handful of factors stand out. One was Kanye West in a red MAGA hat declaring that it was racist for white people to tell Black people how to vote. Another was the morning I found myself fuming in a bathrobe in our front yard yelling at Mike for congratulating Candace Owens on one of her wedding photos on Instagram. Not only was he following her; he was publicly celebrating her new future with prayer hand emojis posted beneath a photo of her in a stunning lace wedding gown.

It felt like the ultimate betrayal. A well-liked liberal influencer, married to a closeted conservative. I knew the risks, and predictably, the fallout came swiftly thereafter. As the story goes, his comment caught the attention of another influencer who threatened to expose him unless I publicly addressed the situation and revealed “exactly who I was married to.”

Looking back, the irony of it all is comical. Amid the pressure to back BLM and post that little black square, I had already begun questioning my own politics and beliefs. We were told to “amplify Black voices” — but only those that voted the same way we did. Here I was, yelling at my partner for following Candace, when I, too, had been secretly absorbing her content for months, scrolling her feed like it was some guilty pleasure. I hated how much I enjoyed listening to someone who rejected everything I stood for, but I couldn’t deny her intelligence and mastery of debate. She was quick-witted and good with words: a self-made woman dismantling arguments with cold, hard facts and statistics, at a time when the culture wars were effectively tearing us all apart. Her counterpoints made me rethink everything going on around us. Her confidence, honestly, infuriated me. But more than that, it fascinated me.

Prior to social media self-censoring, women like Candace are the kind I had always been drawn to.

In the end, it wasn’t just Candace and her controversial ideas that forced me to confront my own beliefs. It was the low-grade blackmail from a D-list influencer that shattered the illusions I had been clinging to, pushing me toward a path of evolution where I craved uncomfortable truths and began embracing perspectives far outside my party lines.

It took me a long time to admit that I didn’t hate Candace Owens. I envied her freedom.

Her overall influence isn’t only about challenging opposing views; it’s about reshaping the cultural narrative. She doesn’t just shift the conversation on the right — she shapes how we engage with ideas that differ from our own. In an era where ideological purity reigns, she provides a rare example of unapologetic discourse that transcends political divides and expectations.

Her continued success is a testament to her resilience. After leaving The Daily Wire — following a very public fallout with Ben Shapiro — she is flourishing in the podcast arena in her own right. As of today, her show Candace is number 6 on Spotify.

Candace, as part of my personal saga, was first discussed earlier this year when I spoke about it on a live podcast with Alex Clark for Turning Point. In the episode titled “Candace Owens Saved My Marriage,” the audience loved learning that Candace was the catalyst for my online liberation.

What she has accomplished is an inspiration to young women everywhere: hardworking, happily married, balancing work and home life, mother to three beautiful children, and a cultural icon shifting the wheels of conversation by being unapologetically herself. You don’t have to like her to respect what she’s built. But that goes for anyone doing what we do.

With that said, please enjoy our introductory conversation, recorded live in Palm Beach on November 7th — the day after Trump’s sweeping victory. The scene: me in silk pajamas, running on just a few hours of sleep, the room scattered with remnants of accumulated Trump fanfare, a brass bucket holding chilled champagne by the bed, and Denise perched on the edge, getting ready for another round of celebrations in town, all while I connect with Candace Owens on a phone call that felt like the ultimate full-circle moment — a fitting finale to life on the campaign trail.

Naturally, she’s a Taurus. And naturally, I invited myself over for a home-cooked meal the next time I’m in Nashville. Stay tuned for that.

AUDIO CALL WITH CANDACE

In the call, Candace opens up about everything from her Taurus-driven obsession with organization, to making family her ultimate priority, setting firm boundaries, and what truly fuels her success. We also dive into the chaos of life with kids, the unexpected magic of Dollywood, and the one figure in media she genuinely admires. Candace reveals how she exposed Kamala Harris’s grandmother hoax, unpacks explosive claims in Diddy’s lawsuit, and explains why Kanye still has her unwavering support.

1× 0:00 -37:25

PODCAST

Since leaving The Daily Wire, Candace Owens’ podcast is crushing it:

June: 964k downloads per episode, totaling 15.4 million.

July: 1.01m per episode, with 24.4 million total.

August: 1.05m per episode, 20.9 million total.

September: 1.02m per episode, 20.4 million total.

October (so far): 1.43m per episode, 11.4 million total.

As many of you already know, we share a lot of intersecting interests: Epstein, the corrupt CIA, the elite cabal, MK Ultra, and the unfolding Diddy files, just to name a few.

If you haven’t already, Episode 100 is a must-watch. It features former CIA officer Kevin Shipp, who unpacks the dark inner workings of the CIA, the shadow government, and everything he uncovered during his 17 years with the agency.