After several threats of delay, the Epstein unsealings have finally arrived.

In the first hour CourtListener crashed twice. So expect plenty of chaos online as the community weeds through 934 pages of unreacted depositions relating to Giuffre Vs. Maxwell.

In the meantime, until I can sort through what is new and relevant, here is an unredacted email from Maxwell fretting her future, and a clip (too long to share on IG) of Maxwell’s attorney Arthur Aidala speaking to Brian Entin on Ghislaine’s behalf, reiterating basically my whole stance on her conviction.

I’ll be back with further updates soon.

“Ms. Maxwell Has Nothing to Say to Anybody”