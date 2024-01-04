Ghislaine Maxwell's Attorney Responds to Tonight's Deposition Reveal
"The Only Human Being Paying a Price in Prison is a Woman"
After several threats of delay, the Epstein unsealings have finally arrived.
In the first hour CourtListener crashed twice. So expect plenty of chaos online as the community weeds through 934 pages of unreacted depositions relating to Giuffre Vs. Maxwell.
In the meantime, until I can sort through what is new and relevant, here is an unredacted email from Maxwell fretting her future, and a clip (too long to share on IG) of Maxwell’s attorney Arthur Aidala speaking to Brian Entin on Ghislaine’s behalf, reiterating basically my whole stance on her conviction.
I’ll be back with further updates soon.
Well, that’s true, she’s the only one in prison (Epstein was, of course, but left through death), but she is an offender, too. Not only did she procure, but she also offended. Yes, men used these girls, horrifically, but Ghislaine was involved in assaults, too.