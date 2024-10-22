Greetings from a nondescript hotel room in Palm Beach, where I’m lying in bed watching palm fronds sway over my balcony, caught in a new haze of exhaustion. After three weeks on the road and just two whirlwind days at home—where I kicked off demolition on a new beautiful Laguna Beach office space instead of resting—I’m back at it. I just arrived in Florida on a redeye and am waiting on a diet Coke that I hope will revive me. I’ve only got two hours before a pre-party on a boat in the marina, leading up to the Trump family documentary premiere tonight at Mar-a-Lago.

CNN is on the TV, already setting the stage for a delayed election outcome. They’re warning it could take 3-4 days to declare a winner because of how tight the race is. They say Trump is leading with men and Kamala with women. Trump is narrowly ahead, but my polling expert says it’s still a dead heat (closer than he’s ever seen it) with a 2-point margin of error. In other words, brace yourselves for a rocky stretch post-Election Day.

Last night, I made the mistake of staying up too late binging long podcast interviews with Jaguar Wright, and it rattled me to my core. I’m not sure what to make of her; all I know is that the Diddy Files keep getting darker. As outlandish as she might sound, much of what she’s revealing in these sit-downs aligns with each new lawsuit. So far, the revelations are bone-chilling. Right now, the Diddy saga makes Epstein look like child’s play (bad pun not intended).

With the election buzz at a fever pitch, we’re all waiting to see if any last-minute October surprises are left in either side’s arsenal. Meanwhile, I’m gripped by a family photo I found today that Kerry Kennedy posted from her mother’s memorial—three Democratic presidents squeezed into a frame, with Bobby and Cheryl looking miffed on the sidelines, their expressions saying it all. I still can’t get over the fact that Biden delivered the closing remarks as eulogy to Ethel Kennedy. Bobby didn’t speak. Leave it to the Democrats to turn a memorial into a coup. I’m telling you, subplots even HBO can’t compete with.

I have so many stories to share from campaign twists to the deepening Diddy saga. It’s a good thing I thrive under pressure and chaos. Wish me luck with the energy revival—Mar-a-Lago events require major commitment. I didn’t bring false lashes this time. Or a gown. I’m not sure a Diet Coke is the answer, but then again, it’s never let the Donald down.

13 days.

Stay tuned and alert.

