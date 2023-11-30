House Inhabit

ella
Nov 30, 2023

I'm 18 and a self dedicated House in Habit super fan. Every night at dinner I give my parents a run down on all things politics and pop culture- courtesy of your fantastic coverage. My dad is hooked. Thank you for your brilliant work. I am obsessed & inspired! 🫶🏻

Ashleigh Ackerman
Nov 30, 2023

You’re not lying about the stylings / grooming habits of these circles! I’ve been in politics for years and in 2016 I went to the Fox News debate in Detroit then a Bernie Sanders rally in Northern Michigan, I’ve laughed about it ever since. The debate was at the Fox theatre - furs, diamonds and pearls all glam and old money. Pure class aside from the bikers behind us throwing water bottles at the stage and the would be president of the United States taking about the size of his dick to the abject horror of the rest of the crowd. The next day the Bernie rally was in an old roller skating rink and absolutely reeked from the natural deodorant, unwashed hair and stale Patagonias ripening in the humidity of the packed crowd. Young progressives waiting in line for 3 hours in the cold and snow wearing nothing but soggy $5 ballet flats and a Torrid skater dress with no jacket. Seeing the difference within 24 hours was really jarring.

