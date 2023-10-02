House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda Rayburn's avatar
Amanda Rayburn
Oct 2, 2023

I’m telling you right now, nothing terrifies me more than the Newsoms being in the White House.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Lyndsay Danino's avatar
Lyndsay Danino
Oct 3, 2023

As a fan of Taylor Swift who doesn’t care about her love life, this doesn’t make any sense to me. She was called out by a lot of young people on TikTok during her tour, especially when she went to Tampa and Tennessee and her fans expected her to make a political statement and she didn’t. She’s stayed away from divisive politics so far (except on Marsha Blackburn years ago). And her IG story the other day to get people registered to vote had no partisan agenda or mention of either party.

She re-recorded her music and was able to because she owns the rights to her lyrics and didn’t want Scooter Braun to profit. I don’t see how Soros gets tied into all of this. Where is the evidence of that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
101 replies
653 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture