Given what we know currently, is it possible that Taylor Swift may have made a deal with George and Alex Soros to regain the rights to her music in exchange for getting fans registered to vote Democrat against Trump ahead of the 2024 Presidential election?

Is Taylor Swift Gavin Newsom's most powerful asset?

Laura Loomer sure makes a compelling case for it. I know because she explained it to me in great detail yesterday when we sat down together for lunch, thanks to the internet's push for us to meet before she heads back to Florida after the GOP debate debacle.

Regardless of your thoughts on Laura, let me just say that her dirt on Newsom alone proved well worth my time and gas.

In addition to riveting insight about dirty secrets and filthy politicians, she is funny and fearless in her approach and comes stocked with receipts to back her theories and conspiracies. Most of which involve juicy political gossip.

"Laura Loomer knows who everyone in Washington is fucking," a friend wrote me in my DMs, urging me to make the lunch date.

And, of course, I'll have more on that later. But for now, let's discuss her latest theory on Twitter: The obvious PR pairing of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce — how it might include a significant push for Newsom and his pro-vax agenda come election time, as we know nothing during political season is purely coincidental.

Loomer Claims:

Gavin Newsom is entirely backed by George Soros

In 2024, Zoomers are officially set to replace Boomers as the largest voting demographic in America

Swift registered over 40,000 voters with a single Instagram post, proving her mass political influence

Swift is now dating Travis Kelce, who conveniently just signed a deal with Pfizer

An October surprise next year at the end of Swift's world tour will likely include an appearance by Newsom or Michelle Obama on stage

Swift made a silent deal with Soros to reclaim her music rights in exchange for pushing Zoomers to register & vote Democratic

Swift is doing a world tour with all her albums, but George Soros and Alex Soros allegedly helped strip her of her rights to her first 6 albums, as claimed in a previous Instagram post … How?

Laura Loomer’s Tweet

“Has @taylorswift13 made a deal with George Soros and Alex Soros to get the rights to her music back in exchange for getting Zoomers registered to vote Democrat against President Trump ahead of the 2024 Presidential election?

Gen Z + Taylor Swift = Gavin Newsom in the White House. The only way @GavinNewsom gets to the White House is if people with influence start normalizing his radical policies like vaccine mandates and late term abortion. @GavinNewsom is 100% backed by George Soros, and he is the nephew of Nancy Pelosi. In his old age, George Soros has turned his political empire over to his son, Alex Soros.

In 2024, Zoomers are officially set to replace Boomers as the largest voting demographic in America.

Last week, Taylor Swift registered over 40,000 voters with a single Instagram post, and most of them were zoomers. She has decided to engage in an anti-Trump tirade in which she is using her platform to make abortion and fear mongering about divisiveness as the number one issue to get people registered to vote.

She has more followers than President Trump has on both X and Instagram.

And now she’s dating a pro athlete @tkelce who just signed with @pfizer to push the COVID vaccines to millions of sports fans and zoomers, even though data shows us that young people and athletes who take the vaccine are developing myocarditis and dropping dead from health issues like cardiac arrest. Kelce embraces anti-American values because he kneeled for the National Anthem in 2017.

Taylor Swift also just launched a world tour, and after she travels the world this year, she’s coming back to the US right before the US elections for what looks to be her version of an October surprise.

She spending 3 days in Miami, FL in the last week of October 2024 where she will likely make a big push to get people to the polls. Florida is the largest swing state in the nation and also happens to be where @RonDeSantis signed a six week abortion ban.

The Eras global tour that Taylor Swift is currently on is supposed to be a tour featuring *all* of her albums.

However, she has lamented in the past that Alex Soros and George Soros bought the rights to her music and her first 6 Albums when @scooterbraun sold it to a private equity firm tied to the Soros family for $300 MILLION.

Do you think that in their efforts to beat Donald Trump in 2024 and destroy America that @georgesoros @AlexanderSoros would have made a deal with Taylor Swift to help give her back the rights to all of her albums as long as she helps get Democrats elected in 2024? $300 MILLION isn’t a lot of money when you realize the 2020 Presidential election cycle was the most expensive election season in US history with a price tag of $14.4 billion, according to Open Secrets. This is nearly double the cost of the election season in 2016 when @realDonaldTrump defeated @HillaryClinton.

How is Taylor Swift doing a world tour with all of her albums if George Soros and Alex Soros helped strip her of her rights to her first 6 albums, as she claimed in an old Instagram post below?

Were deals made between the Soros family and Taylor Swift in a Presidential election year?

I have provided the receipts below.”

Loomer explains

Gavin Praising Swift 4 Days Ago

‘In another post to X, Loomer wrote, "@taylorswift13 also just launched a world tour, and after she travels the world this year, she's coming back to the US right before the US elections for what looks to be her version of an October surprise."

She spending 3 days in Miami, FL in the last week of October 2024 where she will likely make a big push to get people to the polls. Don't be surprised if you see @GavinNewsom and @MichelleObama on stage with her in Miami in 2024,"

- Via Newsweek