“The Hunter Biden e-mail coverup may not be the most contemptible example of the modern political media’s corruption, but it is probably the most demonstrable.”

“The Lack of Curiosity From Most of the Media is Repellent and Really Corrupt. But I Think the Damn is About to Burst.” — Miranda Devine

Let’s Rewind

In late 2020, as the presidential election reached its climax, news broke of Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop. However, the story was quickly dismissed by nearly every major mainstream media outlet as a “Russian hoax.”

The laptop was said to contain evidence of “extreme depravity,” alongside emails, text messages, photos, and financial documents allegedly detailing how Hunter leveraged his political connections to secure profits for himself and his father through corrupt dealings with companies in Ukraine and China.

The extent of the media’s coordinated dismissal was amplified by big tech—particularly Facebook and Twitter—whose combined efforts to silence, block, and censor the story effectively quashed it before it could gain momentum. Such momentum might have had the potential to sway the election. Across the board, the story was labeled dangerous “misinformation.” Big tech went as far as punishing those who tried to share it on Twitter, locking users out of their accounts for extended periods. Meanwhile, mainstream media outlets echoed the same dismissive rhetoric. Jen Psaki even tweeted a Politico article titled “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.” Nearly every major outlet ran with that Politico narrative.

At the time, the content I saw from the laptop—what I was allowed to see—was relatively mild: photos of Hunter partying with prostitutes, slumped in a bathtub smoking a cigarette, or passed out in bed with a crack pipe in his mouth. While troubling and indicative of his addiction, there was nothing overtly criminal in what I viewed.

By this point, my political allegiances had completely dissolved, but it was obvious to anyone paying attention: had this been one of Trump’s children caught with a crack pipe, the media would have pounced. Headlines would have flooded every platform, the story would have been impossible to avoid.

During Trump’s presidency, I had spent years listening to and believing the Russian collusion accusations, trusting them because they came from “reputable” news sources. Yet nearly four years later, when those accusations were proven false, the media offered little in the way of retractions. Many in my orbit still believe those charges are true today.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted: “Hunter Biden’s laptop was always real, but the mainstream media and Big Tech silenced you for talking about it anyway."

What’s New?

Eighteen months after the laptop story first broke, the same outlets that successfully buried it have finally confirmed its authenticity. This reversal exposed the true purveyors of disinformation: journalists who abdicated their duty to investigate the story further. The failure to pursue it in 2020 stands as one of the most glaring examples of modern journalism choosing partisan loyalty over the quest for truth—a role they once championed, and fueled further distrust, particularly among conservatives dismissed as “crazy” for demanding an investigation into the laptop.

The deliberate suppression of the story has since become undeniable.

When viewed in this light, the media’s calculated coverup resembles an Epstein-style operation, including theories that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was potentially using Hunter Biden as leverage to gain influence over Joe Biden. This raises the possibility that the Biden administration is compromised via CCP blackmail—blackmail tied to sex tapes and other unknown materials.

The media chose to ignore these implications.

Now that outlets like CNN, The Washington Post, and The New Yorker have confirmed the story’s legitimacy, we are finally “allowed” to revisit it.

The revelations frame the Biden family as deeply corrupt and potentially more indebted to China than previously imagined—an uncomfortable truth that many dared not confront in print, until now.

Joe Rogan details the media & big tech’s calculated coverup of the story in 2020: “Twitter shut down The Post’s account for 16 days and locked any users who tried to share the newspaper’s story.”

Biden’s Beginning

The Biden legacy, as most of us know, is steeped in grief and tragedy, beginning with the horrific accident that claimed the lives of his wife and daughter during his first bid for the Senate. Joe Biden was sworn into office beside the hospital beds of his two surviving sons, Beau and Hunter, who were recovering from the crash that had taken their mother and beloved little sister.

Tragedy struck again during Biden’s tenure as Vice President, when his eldest son, Beau, was diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2013. Though initial treatments appeared successful, the cancer resurfaced later that year, and Beau passed away in 2015.

In the aftermath of Beau’s death, Hunter Biden began an affair with his grieving sister-in-law, Hallie, which led to the dissolution of his marriage to his wife, Kathleen, with whom he shares three daughters.

Sen. Joseph Biden takes the oath of office from U.S. Senate secretary Frank Valeo in 1973. His father-in-law, Robert Hunter, and son Joseph Beau Biden are at his side in Beau’s hospital room.

Beau Biden, Hunter Biden, and Ashley Biden their dad Joe speak at the DNC in 2012.

In his memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter recounts how text messages between him and Hallie, discovered on an iPad, tipped off Kathleen about the affair. This discovery marked the breaking point in their already strained relationship, as Kathleen had spent years trying to help Hunter overcome his addictions to crack cocaine and alcohol.

“But then she found out he was sleeping with his brother’s wife. She said he was always a sicko,” a source close to the Bidens revealed.

When the affair first became public, reported by Page Six, Hunter reached out to his father for support. Joe Biden issued a statement, saying: “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and [my wife] Jill’s full and complete support, and we are happy for them.”

Hunter’s memoir also details a five-month bender in Los Angeles following the collapse of his marriage. During this period, he indulged in a lifestyle fueled by sex and drugs.

Kathleen filed for divorce on December 6, 2016, alleging in court documents that Hunter’s extravagant spending on drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for other women had created significant financial strain for their family. Their divorce was finalized in April 2017.

After the divorce, Hunter and Hallie briefly lived together in Maryland but eventually separated. Following this, Hunter fathered a daughter in 2018 with a Washington, D.C., stripper, losing the subsequent paternity case.

In May 2019, after a whirlwind six-day romance, he married his second wife, Melissa Cohen.

“The epic debauchery reportedly began at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, where famed “Saturday Night Live” star John Belushi fatally overdosed on a heroin-and-cocaine “speedball” in 1982. “Hunter holed up in a bungalow there and learned how to cook crack,” the source told the Sun. He hung out with strippers, con artists and junkies who followed him as he moved between Chateau and sordid Airbnbs. He was smoking crack and his visitors came with their own drugs, including heroin and meth. He lost count of the charges they racked up on his credit cards. He calls it ‘nonstop depravity,'” the source added.”

Hunter on the affair with his brother’s wife

The Laptop and Its Fallout

Joe Biden’s record-breaking presidential win—the “most votes in American history”—was partly secured by the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Media outlets and the FBI halted efforts to investigate or expand coverage of the story, effectively burying it. Simply put, hatred for Donald Trump overruled any desire to ensure an untainted election.

This same mentality applies to sexual assault claims: they only seem to matter when they serve to tarnish or derail political opponents. I first caught onto this hypocrisy back in 2020, when none of the women I had marched with in Washington to protest Trump’s inauguration in 2016 cared about the sexual assault allegations leveled against Joe Biden by a former staffer.

Today, it seems corruption and scandal are only acknowledged when they benefit one side of the political spectrum—a biased, performative farce that I am still struggling to comprehend.

When the laptop story first broke in late 2020, leaked images, emails, and videos began circulating. Although some outlets provided evidence of the story’s legitimacy, the majority were silenced or discredited.

Since then, many of the most damning photos and videos have been scrubbed from the internet.

Among some of the disturbing materials circulating—not included here—were images of a young Asian child in a hotel room, dressed in lace lingerie, and videos showing sex acts with *girls appearing to be 14 or 15 years old.

*Unconfirmed & highly disturbing

Laptop Timeline

Hunter Biden drops off his computer at a repair shop run by John Paul Mac Isaac in Delaware, April 2019.

He fails to return for over 90 days which means the computer legally belongs now to Isaac.

After browsing through the computer’s files, Isaac becomes alarmed by the contents he finds on it and calls the FBI, who eventually take possession of it.

A subpoena is issued on December 9, 2019 by US Attorney Lesley Wolf.

Isaac fears for his safety so he gives a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive to Rudy Giuliani’s attorney, Brian Costello, and two of his friends in case something happens to him.

By mid October 2020 the NY Post begins releasing Hunter Biden emails and other information leaked from the laptop.

On October 15, 2020 House Republicans send a letter to FBI Director requesting answers about the computer.

It becomes clear the FBI is sitting on the computer and its contents.

Rudy Giuliani begins providing regular updates on his findings in TV interviews, speaking out about the authenticity of the emails, and other disturbing details involving images and videos of child pornography, and sexual situations with minors (one of whom, prominently featured, he says is “a member of Biden’s family”)

The emails not only incriminates Hunter, but also proves Joe lied about his knowledge of Hunter’s corrupt involvement with Ukrainian dealings where the promise of access to Joe Biden is used as a bargaining leverage.

“In light of ongoing questions about the credibility of these claims and multiple reports that the FBI is investigating their veracity, law enforcement is referring this matter to the FBI,” a spokesman for Delaware State Police told Newsweek.

The decision comes in the wake of a recent interview that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani – the individual who initially obtained the hard drive – did with Newsmax TV. During the interview, Giuliani claimed there was explicit footage of underage girls on the hard drive, along with suggestions in text message logs from the drive that Hunter had Facetimed naked with a 14 year old girl.”

”There’s a sexual depravity to this that’s disgusting,” Giuliani told Newsmax. There’s a depravity that’s horrendous, which is why I reported it to the Delaware police. These underage girls were not protected. There are numerous pictures of girls that are being, I mean, they shouldn’t be there. If the Delaware state police don’t do anything about this, it would be really a tragic thing.”

The Alibi

In a video from 2019, Hunter Biden claimed that Russian drug dealers had stolen one of his laptops for blackmail while he was drugged in a Las Vegas hotel room the year before. This incident involved the now infamous photos of Hunter asleep in a bathtub with a crack pipe.

The Daily Mail obtained footage of Hunter sitting naked in bed with a prostitute, recounting how he believed his laptop was stolen during the encounter. This is said to be one of three laptops Hunter reportedly lost—each rumored to contain sensitive information about President Joe Biden and explicit documentation of Hunter’s drug-and sex-fueled binges.

