House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Francour's avatar
Jill Francour
Apr 17, 2024

I live in Michigan. I despise Whitmer. Many of us do. There was problems with the elections there also.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
McKenna's avatar
McKenna
Apr 17, 2024

Michigander here. Big Gretch's handling of the pandemic is what red-pilled me. People here in the upper peninsula DESPISE her. I remember her going on a vacation with her family on a private jet while the rest of us were locked down.

She's got a great wardrobe of blazers, but that's about all she has to offer. Her and Newsome would be my hunger games nightmare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
275 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture