June 23, 2022 : BK starts a new phone plan with Albrightsville, PA address with AT&T

June to Nov 12: 8458 phone uses cell services that provide coverage to 1122 King Road residence at least 12 times.

August 21, 2022 :

10:34pm-11:35pm: 8458 phone uses cell resources providing coverage to King Road residence.

11:37pm: BK detained as a part of a traffic stop that occurred inMoscow, ID and was driving a 2015 White Hyundai Elantra with PA plates that were set to expire on Nov 30. BK's phone number "8458" is placed on record.

October 14, 2022: BK was detained as part of a traffic stop by a WSU officer. BKwas in 2015 White Hyundai Elantra with PA plates.

Nov 12, 2022 :

2pm - 1:45am on Nov 13: Chapin and Kernodle are at theSigma Chi House

10pm-1:30am on Nov 13: Goncalves and Mogen on videofootage at the Corner Club

Nov 13, 2022 : 1:30am: Goncalves and Mogen on video footage at the GrubTruck

1:45am: BF estimates that Chapin and Kernodle returned to King Road Residence.

1:56am: Goncalves and Mogen get a ride from downtown to the King Residence Road by an unnamed party.

2:00am: DM and BF stated that Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen, and Goncalves were all home

2:42am: 8458 phone was utilizing cellular resources that provides coverage to 1630 NW Valley Road in Pullman (BK residence)

2:44am: a white sedan consistent with the description of the Suspect Vehicle 1 was observed traveling north on southeast Nevada Street at Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman. 9.2 miles from King Road residence but not in the direction of the residence.

2:47am: 8458 phone used cell resources southeast of BK residence which is consistent with the 8458 phone leaving the BK residence and traveling south through Pullman. 8458 phone then stops reporting to the network

2:53am: white sedan consistent with description of Suspect Vehicle 1 is observed travelling southeast on Nevada Street in Pullman, towards SR 270 which is towards Moscow.

3:00am-5:00am : 8458 phone was NOT using cellular tower resources that provides coverage to the King Road residence.

3:26am: Suspect 1 vehicle observed travelling westbound on Indian Hills Drive, 1.2 miles from King Road residence and heading in the direction of the King Road residence.

3:28am: Suspect 1 vehicle observed headed westbound on Styner Ave at Idaho State HWY 95, 0.6 miles from King Road residence and in the direction of the King Road residence.

3:29am-4:20am : videos obtained from King Road neighborhood showed multiple sightings of Suspect 1 Vehicle which includes three passes by the King Road residence until leaving via Walenta Drive.

4:00am - 4:25am: Investigators believe the homicides occurred between these times.

4:00am: Kernodle receives Door Dash delivery. Mogen, Goncalves are in their room, Chapin and Kernodle are in Kernodle's room. DM states that she was woken up by a noise that sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog.

4:04am: Suspect Vehicle 1 observed entering the area a fourth time driving eastbound on King Road, stopping and turning around in front of 500 Queen Road #52 then driving back westbound on King Road. 500 Queen Road is 30 ft. from 1122 King Road and across the street. Suspect Vehicle 1 then unsuccessfully attempts to park or turn around in the road. Suspect Vehicle 1 then goes to intersection of King and Queen Roads and does a three point turn, heading eastbound on Queen road, towards 1122 King Road.

3:55 AM - 4:05 AM: Xana gets her Door Dash order (at "approximately" 4:00 AM per affidavit).

Unknown time: DM said she heard who she thought wasGoncalves say "there's someone here'.

4:12am: Records indicate that Kernodle was on Tiktok "Unknown time": DM states that she opened her door when she thought she heard crying coming from Kernodle's room and a male voice saying "its ok, I'm going to help you"

4:17am: security cam on 1112 king road picks up distorted audio of voices or a whimper, followed by a loud thud. The security camera was less than 50 feet from Kernodle's room. "Unknown time": DM opens the door a third time after she hears the crying and saw the figure clad in black. Figure walked towards the back sliding glass door and DM locks herself in her bedroom.

4:20am: Suspect Vehicle 1 is seen departing the area of King Road residence at a high rate of speed and traveling southbound on Walenta Drive, the drive that is located west of King Road. Affidavit believes that Suspect Vehicle 1 likely exited neighborhood south of King Road at Palouse River and Conestoga which eventually leads to Pullman, where BK resides.

4:48am: 8458 phone uses cell resources consistent with travelling south on ID state HWY 95 to Genesee, then west towards Uniontown ID, then north back to Pullman, WA

4:50am: 8458 phone uses cell resources consistent with travelling south on ID state HWY 95 to Genesee, then west towards Uniontown ID, then north back to Pullman, WA

5:25am: a white sedan consistent with the Suspect Vehicle 1 was observed on five cameras in Pullman. Camera #1: 1300 Johnson which leads directly back to West Palouse River in Moscow, the assumed exit route of the suspect.

5:26am: 8458 phone uses cell resources consistent with travelling south on ID state HWY 95 to Genesee, then west towards Uniontown ID, then north back to Pullman, WA.

5:27am: the white sedan was observed on cameras traveling northbound on Stadium Way at Nevada Street, stadium Way at Grimes Way, Stadium Drive at Wilson Road, and Stadium Way at Cougar Way in Pullman. This takes the white sedan to the area of the WSU campus. Cougar Way is the last camera location that picked up the white Elantra. BK's residence on NE Valley Road is 1.3 miles from Cougar Way according to Google Maps.

5:30am: 8458 phone uses resources that provide coverage to Pullman, WA and consistent with phone travelling back to BK residence.

9:00am: 8458 phone uses cell resources consistent with phone leaving BK residence and travelling to Moscow, ID.

9:12am: 8458 phone uses cell resources that provides coverage to King Road residence

9:21am: 8458 phone uses cell resources that provides coverage to King Road residence

9:32am: 8458 phone uses cell resources consistent with travelling back to the area of the BK residence.

12:36pm: White Elantra is observed driving past Kate's Cup of Joe and 8458 phone uses cell resources providing coverage to Kate's Cup of Joe coffee in Clarkston, WA, 35 miles from King Road residence.

12:45pm: 8458 phone uses cell data in area of Albertons at 400 bridge st in Clarkston

12:49pm: Alberton's video footage showed BK exit the White Elantra and interior surveillance shows BK walking through store, purchasing unknown items at checkout.

1:04pm: BK is shown leaving Albertons in Clarkston

5:32pm: 8458 phone uses cell resources providing coverage to Johnson, ID. 102 miles from King Road residence, 75 miles from Clarkston. WA.

5:36pm: 8458 phone uses cell resources providing coverage to Johnson, ID. 102 miles from King Road residence, 75 miles from Clarkston, WA.

5:36p-8:30p: 8458 phone stops reporting to the network.

11:30 Friends are summoned to the house because the roommates (per the police report)

11:50: Friends arrive at the house (per police report)

11:58 AM: Someone uses a roommate's phone to call 911 from inside the house (per police report) to "request aid for an unconscious person."

12:00 PM - 12:15 PM: Police and EMS arrive (per 911 call log) and take over the scene. They search the house (per police report) after seeing Xana and Ethan, (finding Kaylee and Maddie in Maddie's bed) with the knife sheath next to Maddie. They find Murphy still in Kaylee's room.

The coroner and detectives are called to the scene (per 911 call log).

The hunt for a killer begins

November 14, 2022: 8458 phone doesn't connect to cell tower that provides services to Moscow. Police believe phone was not in Moscow since that date.

November 18, 2022: BK registered the 2015 White Elantra with the state ofWashington and receives new license plates. No longer does this vehicle have PA plates.

November 29, 2022: Police identified from a vehicle registration query at WSU that a2015 white Elantra with PA license plates belonged to BK. 12:58am: 2015 white Hyundai Elantra was located at 1630 NE Valley Road in Pullman, BK's residence.

December 13, 2022: BK's license plate is captured by a plate reader in Loma, CO

December 15, 2022: BK's Elantra was queried by law enforcement in HancockCounty, IN

December 16, 2022:

2:26pm: Surveillance video shows BK's Elantra in Albrightsville, PA. BK has family in Albrightsville.

December 23rd: Search warrant granted to review historical phone records of BK's between 11/12/2022 (12:00 AM through 11/14/2022 - 12:00 AM)

December 27th: Pennsylvania Agents recover the trash from the Kohberger family residence located in Albrightsville, PA and sent it to the Idaho State Lab for testing.

December 28th: Idaho State Lab reports that a DNA profile obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Suspect Profile.

WATCH: Bodycam footage of Moscow police visiting 1122 King Rd for a noise complaint in the early morning hours of September 1. An officer spoke to murder victim Madison Mogen on the phone after a guest told officers that no residents were present at the house during the party. Authorities said the footage is unrelated to the Idaho student murders investigation.

Theories Behind the Delayed 911 Call

Papa Rogers Theory: That the User Was BK or Someone Closely Involved in the Investigation Sharing What (at the time) Were Unknown Details of The Crime

Assumed to be posts from BK’s profile in 2011 on a forum for people that suffer from visual snow (submissions have since been deleted from the website as most other online footprints of BK have)

VISUAL SNOW: (VS) is a form of visual hallucination that is characterized by the perception of small, bilateral, simultaneous, diffuse, mobile, asynchronous dots usually throughout the entire visual field, but it can be partial, and it is present in all conditions of illumination, even with the eyes closed

Scenes from a candlelight community vigil

Mattresses removed from scene after BK’s arrest

investigators hired by his Idaho defense team tour the crime scene

