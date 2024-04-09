What Would It Be?

A week from now, I will be in Santa Barbara for a live book signing with Tulsi Gabbard, hosted by Premier. If you plan on purchasing her book (and you should because it will be discussed in depth here upon official release) this would be the perfect opportunity to do so. Not only will you receive a signed copy, you'll have the exclusive chance to submit a question for Tulsi.

I will be on hand asking your questions, so mark your calendars for April 16th!

Tulsi as tour guide in Hawaii, January 2024

WHEN: April 16th 9PM ET

WHERE: Preorder A Signed Hardcover Edition of "For Love of Country" HERE

FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY

“Tulsi Gabbard was the rising star of the Democratic Party. But the growing wokeness, racism, and intolerance were more than she could stomach, and she left. This is her story.



Today's Democratic Party is controlled by an elitist cabal of warmongers driven crazy by woke ideology and anti-white animus. They are a clear and present threat to the God-given freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.



A soldier, former member of Congress, and a presidential candidate, Tulsi loves her country: "I answered the call of duty and took an oath, dedicating my life to supporting and defending those freedoms, both in uniform and in public office. I became a Democrat when I ran for office because I saw them as a party that stood up for the little guy and against the interests of big business and warmongers. I remained a Democrat for twenty years, albeit with an independent streak."



Today that party is unrecognizable: antagonistic to people of faith, hostile to the police and law and order, suspicious of law-abiding Americans, unserious about border security, and uncritical of a national security apparatus that targets political opponents and that is dragging us ever closer to apocalyptic nuclear war.



Now an Independent, Tulsi calls on those who love America to protect our rights from those who are seeking to undermine them at every turn. It’s time to say good-bye to the Democratic Party.”

Tulsi + Tucker

If you are not familiar with Tulsi or her story — how she arrived on her current path, this episode is a must see. The conversion highlights everything that sets Tulsi apart as an honorable exception in politics. She is an articulate, independent thinker fighting for everyday Americans who refused to surrender her convictions to become a "team player" for the elite. Her take on the Clintons mid way through the conversation is especially chilling. It's one of the best interviews I've seen in recent months. I don't see how anyone can watch this and not fall in love with her stance and vision.

Imagine if we had more like her.