After 48 hours of mysterious teasers — ranging from promises of "live sex on camera" to salacious "exclusive" bombshells — Jack Schlossberg's cryptic warnings finally came to a head in a viral spectacle on the morning of Bobby Kennedy's confirmation hearing. Jack's mother appeared on camera reading a letter she had penned to U.S. senators, urging them to vote against her cousin. Caroline Kennedy called Bobby a charismatic "predator,"implicating him in other family members' struggles with addiction, painting a disturbing portrait of a teenager who had indulged his perversions in some variation of Satan's garage — a deranged heroin addict who got his kicks from blending live baby chickens and mice.

It all circled back to vaccines.

"I think Bobby Kennedy's views on vaccines are dangerous, but I don't think most Americans share them," she told The New York Times.

She added that while the public was getting to know Robert Kennedy, she had known him intimately for years: "Our family is united when it comes to public health, and we hold the medical profession in the highest regard. Bobby has different views."

Anyone paying attention can see that Caroline Kennedy thinks she owns the tragic legacy that defines her family. The trauma of her father's and uncle's assassinations are woven into her identity, while Bobby (according to her) is not allowed any stake in it. She can (and does) benefit from it but resents him for potentially snagging a respectable place in power.

Jack reveled in his mother's public moment, reposting the internet's praise at her final attempt to block Bobby from power.

Jack, we've watched spiral online in the months leading up to this hearing. He has waged a daily, unhinged war against RFK Jr. — becoming, essentially, the Britney Spears of the political sphere. He mocked Bobby’s vocal disability and recently started referring to him as "a homo,” posting shirtless gym photos defaced with grotesque insults. Weeks before the hearing, he demanded his cousins speak out and "tell what they really knew" about him. In one particularly disturbing outburst, he flooded social media with a vile tirade against Cheryl Hines, calling her "dry" in a string of vulgar comments posted on Bobby's Instagram.

His rage has been unraveling for months now, unfiltered. His instability on a public stage is concerning. Yet, Vogue remained indifferent to his bullying. Amid Joe Biden's campaign, they hailed Jack as an influential voice—his good looks and powerful last name seemingly enough to overshadow his unraveling mental state.

He serves a purpose: the quirky, endearing jester for liberal millennials to fawn over, with manic outbursts overlooked as part of his charm. But even as his behavior grew more erratic and his homophobic slurs more frequent, Vogue stayed silent, refusing to distance themselves or offer any condemnation. Instead, they kept him on as a celebrated commentator.

Sources close to the situation confided that Jack is "clinically unwell." A concerned family member hoping to address the matter privately, told me relatives had reached out to Vogue months ago, questioning why they were platforming someone so clearly unstable. They argued that it was cruel to exploit him this way.

Vogue's response? They blocked any relatives inquiring.

This, of course, is the glaring hypocrisy the left has been trained to ignore — especially when it comes to legacy media outlets. Imagine, for a moment, the outcry if a young conservative influencer had spent months harassing a politician with the same homophobic insults. There would be immediate backlash. Immediate cancellation.

Despite their combined efforts, Caroline's video didn't land as she had hoped. To RFK’s critics, it was merely another strike against him. Another gross footnote to add to his deranged reputation. To the rest of us, it offered further proof of the fading Kennedy legacy — American royalty reduced to reality show fodder. Though, it did manage to draw out Joe Hagen, whose primary role now seems to be penning hit pieces about Kennedy for Vanity Fair. In his response to Caroline's warning, he wrote, "Caroline Kennedy's Letter Is 'Too Late,'" citing the sexual assault accusations against RFK Jr.

Meanwhile

In D.C., Bobby's confirmation hearing was the hottest ticket in town. We had to arrive early to stand in line, just like the old NYC trial days. (I don't miss it.) I had asked for a VIP spot but was told seating was limited. Instead, Megyn Kelly and Vani Hari of Food Babe filled those seats. Megyn, I understand, is the bigger, flashier name. Indeed, her presence at the hearing would catch the President's eye. Though not someone most people associate as a die-hard Kennedy supporter.

Had it not been for Tony Lyons pulling me in at security and offering me his seat when they started eliminating viewers, I wouldn't have made it in. To my following — an army of dedicated MAHA supporters — the optics of my exclusion would've been a hard pill to swallow.

Yes, I was briefly offended.

In the Hallway

Calley Means, in good spirits, was sporting a thin tie with tiny green dinosaurs on it, which Bobby had given to him to awhile back to replace the "clown tie" he'd shown up in. Marla Maples — radiant as ever — also turned up with a gold hawk around her neck. Her history with Bobby spans decades. They'd spent years on family ski trips in Aspen, and she dated Norman Mailer's son, Michael, who had been involved with Bobby's first wife, Mary, before her. A lifelong environmentalist, her support stretches back to his River Keeper days. She has photos somewhere of her with Tiffany Trump as an infant on her back, helping clean up the Hudson.

In line I was flanked by reporters who, it seemed, had only just woken up after the inauguration, realizing that MAHA was a movement worth covering. I was hounded for quotes and directed most of them here, where momentum surrounding the cause has been tracked for over a year. Despite my aversion to live network interviews, I offered up inarticulate remarks to Fox, focusing on the mothers behind this movement — especially those of vax-injured children who have been gaslit for decades by the government and media until Bobby Kennedy took up their cause. "I am here for the mothers," I repeated to various cameras. "This is a mothers' movement, after all."

MAHA Brunch Spotting: Joe Gebbia jr. co-founder of AirBnB & His Father Joe Gebbia Sr.

Joe Gebbia Jr. is the 386th richest person in the world according to Forbes, with a net worth of $7.4 billion, mostly due to his ownership of 53 million shares of Airbnb. Joe senior is the founder of state shield and organization, pushing back against global agenda in the United States

Joe Gebbia ’s Letter Posted January 19th 2025 on X:

“I have a confession to make: I did a bad thing. Something the younger me Would hate myself for doing. Something that only a few people (and maybe Bytedance) know: I voted Republican last November. I know, I know I can hear the crush of disappointed voices: Say it ain’t so, Joe. And yes, I can hear other voices cheering in the background, welcome to the club. So I would like to take a few moments to explain this choice to my younger self who cast his first ballot for Al Gore in 2000. Young Joe, first of all, stop frosting the tips of your hair, it’s not cool. Secondly, those Democrats you’ve voted for your whole life aren’t the same party they used to be. Like your fashion sense, they’ve lost their way. Hopefully they’ll make an effort to win people like me back. * Yes, I know I’m late to the party on this, and there’s already a thick gold chain in the punch bowl. (I hope he drops the Facebook Files in there next.) But today we stop hiding the truth from our close Never Trumper friends: That we support a party that isn’t going to run this country into the ground. A country that people from all over the world dream about living in. I love our nation, our people, and even our standard measurement system. We were told by the media that loving this country meant hating Trump, and for many years I believed that. Until I committed the second greatest sin that I’d like to confess today: I did my own research. And I found something that shocked me. He is not a fascist determined to destroy democracy. He deeply cares about our nation. (I also happen to deeply care about our nation.) He deeply cares about safe cities. (I also like my car still being where I parked it in the morning.) He deeply cares about government efficiency and spending. (I also care about the next generation, and love the whole DOGE initiative.) He cares about bringing common sense back to our country. (So do I.) He cares about making our borders secure. (I actually don’t like going through the customs process myself, but I do respect the fact these safeguards exist.) I did, however, find a problem, something that stopped me in my tracks, besides dropping a meme coin on the eve of the inauguration: One of his cabinet picks, RFK, is saying some pretty out-there things. I think the establishment may even be more afraid of him than Trump. For starters, this crazy guy wants to make our tap water safer to drink. This guy wants us to stop over-medicating. This guy wants to make our grocery store aisles less poisonous. This guy is clearly a threat to our way of life. Doesn’t he know how much money these companies make slowly killing us? So I did that bad thing again and looked into these ideas with an open mind. Lo and behold, I found out that they were exactly what our country needed. Desperately. Make America Healthy Again. Make America Great Again. Make America America Again. Say it with me, MAAA. I’m guessing even young Joe wouldn’t have liked living in the eggshell ages of these last few years. A time of silence, shaming, and fear, where calling a duck a duck meant you hated ducks. It was kind of like the dark ages, complete with its own plague, but with more modern forms of torture, like having to watch CNN for news. So, if like me and many others, you also had a woke-up call, it’s time to talk about it. Better late than never. It’ll unburden you, and you’ll no longer have to live a lie, pretending like the other party had a good plan in place. And if you disagree, please don’t remove me from your Christmas card list. I certainly won’t remove you. I hope listening to each other will become the new shouting at each other. Together, we can make this nation great again, from the Gulf of America in the South all the way to the great state of Greenland in the North.”

Inside the Hearing

The vibe was tense — political theater disguised as a confirmation hearing starring Big Pharma's worst enemy. Mainstream reporters seated in front of me at their tightly lined desks typed away in drab-colored wardrobes glued to screens. I sat and watched, wondering what it must be like to surrender passion and severe self-interests to document experiences sans personal opinion. Headlines were already drafted to mock and undermine the witnesses. A sight Calley Means caught and posted on X, showcasing proof that the media arrives armed with predetermined angles designed to discredit, distract, and slander.

One row behind me, Del Bigtree argued with the editors of Mother Jones over an article they had published breeding fear over RFK's vaccine remarks. Mother Jones, for those unfamiliar, has written a hit piece on just about every prominent member of MAHA, myself included. Cameras captured me beside Candace McDonald from the American Values PAC, both of us wearing matching "Confirm Kennedy" hats. Minutes later, my phone pinged with a notification: Clare Malone’s piece had gone live. The headline? The Junk Science of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — For the first time in modern American history, a skeptic of medical research could be responsible for safeguarding public health.

Hallway Spotting: Isabelle Brourman

A multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn know for her in house sketching of Depp and Trump’s trials. Her portrait of Trump was used as the cover to Olivia Nuzzi’s story about Trump’s ear (and God).

The hearing itself proved more entertaining than anticipated. Physicians in masks sat on the sidelines scowling, scribbling furious notes anytime Bobby spoke. Hecklers cried out, calling him a liar when he claimed not to be against vaccines. Pulled from the gallery, they flashed signs on their way out that read "RFK kills children." Soros-funded protestors applauded. Elizabeth Warren lost her cool (if she had any to begin with), screaming at him to the point of going hoarse. Bernie went entirely off-script, dragging us all into a Larry David scene by bringing up some of the merchandise sold by Kennedy's group, Children's Health Defense, which featured slogans like "Unvaxed, Unafraid" on children's onesies. "Are you really okay with this kind of merchandise?" Sanders asked, implying a contradiction between his stance on vaccine safety and the commercialization of anti-vaccine rhetoric.

The absurdity of it all garnered laughs from the crowd. I thought This cannot be real life, watching him point his finger at the $26 item.

Democrats fought tooth and nail to derail the nomination. Both Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden raised alarms about Kennedy's financial ties to vaccine lawsuits, pointing to the $2.5 million he had made in recent years from referring clients to a firm suing Merck over its Gardasil vaccine. In response, Kennedy pledged to hand over all future referral fees to his son to neutralize the conflict-of-interest concerns.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse didn't hold back either, telling Kennedy his past statements on vaccines "frighten people"and demanding he "recant" his controversial views. Whitehouse pressed him harder, asking, "How can you claim to care about children's health when you've spread these dangerous ideas?"

Senator Maggie Hassan targeted what she saw as a questionable shift in character: "When was it that you decided to sell out the values you had your whole life to gain power?" she asked, pointing out how his positions had changed drastically since aligning with Trump.

The tactic was to hammer him with accusations and then cut him off mid-sentence, clipping any sense of nuance in his past statements. Witnessing the games that go into the structure of it was infuriating.

But it wasn't just the rhetoric that raised eyebrows. Forget the vaccines; Bobby did trip over factual errors several times, particularly about Medicaid. He misstated key details about how the program is funded and how premiums work, and committee members were quick to correct him, which worked at raising doubt about his preparedness for the position.

Overall, the hearings shifted into a showdown, with RFK struggling to explain himself while lawmakers took every opportunity to call him out.

Throughout the first day, he remained calm to the point of concern for some supporters jarred by his deference to Trump. Whenever his anti-vaccine statements were addressed and quoted from past interviews, he appeared almost groveling in his denial, repeatedly avowing that he would do whatever it was his "boss" wanted. Cheryl Hines sat behind him in support, looking fabulous. Posting in real time on IG, my followers complimented her choice of navy blazer and crisp white blouse. Mostly, they were happy to see her by his side.

The majority of messages I opened offered solid support, but a few others were confused and concerned. One biting DM expressed outrage: "My boss? Your boss? He serves the American people at the pleasure of the President. His role is to serve the people and uphold the values of the Constitution, not to serve any individual. Listening, I couldn't help but wonder: who is this man? You can be respectful to the President's power and authority without debasing yourself. He seemed to be seeking approval and closeness to power — the opposite of what drew many to him in the first place. And what are the comments about not taking away junk food? So, you're not actually anti-vaccine? And you're not really against processed food? You're just going along with whatever Trump says? So, what exactly is the purpose of all this?"

When the hearing finally concluded, supporters emptied into the halls and rallied around Bobby's performance despite some stumbling and backtracking. Upon exit, mothers gathered around a network news mic to praise him, saying he's exactly who we need right now to change the course of history away from poisons for the better.

His confirmation — one of the most hotly debated of Trump's Cabinet picks proved a tense and deeply partisan hearing. The turning point? Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor who had openly wrestled with Kennedy's vaccine skepticism history, ultimately casting the deciding vote. "Your past, undermining confidence in vaccines with unfounded or misleading arguments, concerns me," Cassidy told Kennedy just days before. But when the moment came, he uttered, simply, "aye."

Cassidy's support all but sealed the deal. With him on board, Kennedy's confirmation moved through the Republican-controlled Senate Finance Committee in a razor-thin 14-13 vote. The GOP's near-unified backing of Kennedy signaled not just their allegiance to Trump but a broader shift in Republican health policy.

Bobby (if confirmed by the full senate in a final vote) will oversee everything from vaccine programs to food and hospital safety regulations and be in charge of the massive $1.7 trillion health agency.

While critics argue his past rhetoric could undermine public health efforts, his supporters see his confirmation as David to Big Pharma's Goliath like influence in Washington.

"Last week was depressing; we didn't have the votes," a source involved in the process told me Monday. "Over the weekend, everything changed. We're looking good now."

Either way, his appointment marks a significant shake-up in the nation's health leadership—one that few in the media could have predicted a few years ago. One we saw long before mainstream headlines caught up and on.

The final vote (rumored to happen Tuesday) will determine his win.

Edit: Jack just announced today that Vogue cut ties with him, claiming he was “fired” for having a mental breakdown.