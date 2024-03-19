In the video that emerged yesterday morning, Kate Middleton appeared in grainy formation, casually strolling alongside William, carrying a grocery bag. Her usual poised wardrobe, pointed heels, and perfect blowout were absent, making her somewhat unrecognizable. Yet she looked happy, noticeably thinner, and surprisingly…normal. Sportswear will do that to a woman. Bless Lululemon for leveling status the way it does.

The video shared by TMZ is the first footage we've seen of Kate since she was hospitalized in mid-January for what Kensington Palace described as “planned abdominal surgery.” It is also only the third time Kate has been seen in public since late December when questions about her health and well-being started to surge online. I think it's her, and this obsessive speculation the Internet is now so addicted to should ease up. Her hair, gait, and bone structure all match the Kate we know and love. If anything, she looks a little gaunt, like she's lost weight (which is typical after surgery).

I’d say it’s safe to assume the palace is behind this latest spotting. It reeks of a staged set-up designed to capture her in moving action to try and dispel rumors that she's missing, divorcing, or unwell.

Personally, I’m happy to put the Kate hounding to rest. I’m nearly bored by it as I suspect she's still recovering and dealing with the added emotional and mental stress linked to her undisclosed health issues. But over the past few weeks the guessing game has become the Internet's favorite fodder, so worth noting that for hardcore skeptics each new sighting only sparks further reason for conspiracy. My DM’s are proof that plenty of you aren’t ready or willing to give this mystery up because of the drama and excitement it adds to daily scrolling.

Everyone loves the hunt for a missing princess.

“TMZ EXCLUSIVE —KATE MIDDLETON: NEW VIDEO SHOWS HER HAPPY, HEALTHY WITH WILLIAM” “TMZ has obtained a clip that was taken of Kate Saturday while she and Prince William were visiting a business about a mile from their home in Windsor -- known as the Windsor Farm Shop -- where The Sun reported eyewitnesses saw them out and about this past weekend. Onlookers felt she looked "happy, relaxed and healthy" as she strolled in the store -- a supermarket of sorts -- and the couple didn't seem to have a care in the world. As you see in this footage, obtained by TMZ, Kate looks relaxed in casual athletic wear ... rocking an all-black look with some pink trimming. Her gait is strong -- a good sign given her purported abdominal surgery. PW is right by her side as they walk out of the Farm Shop with bags in hand. Nobody around looks to be bothering them ... and Kate, sure enough, does indeed look pretty cheerful here -- smiling wide and even carrying on a conversation with her husband One of the eyewitnesses who saw them, Nelson Silva, says ... "I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere. He adds, "I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn't see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were."

TMZ included metadata: “BTW, for all the skeptics who might not believe this was taken as it's been relayed to us -- we've delved into the metadata ... and there's no doubt, this was filmed on Saturday right near the Prince and Princess of Wales' home in Windsor. So yes, it's a legitimate video.”

Based on past images she moves just like Kate

I’m telling you, she’s either in a coma or deeply sedated.

Watch the people around them. NOBODY LOOKS!

The first guy looks but only because they cut in front of him. If it were her, she would be being stopped by more people and everyone would be pulling out their phones or gasping, or slapping the person next to them.

I don’t think she’s well enough to bounce around like that, she would be releasing a zoom to the people.

It looks like her, but I can’t imagine both of them walking about and not one single person turns their heads to look at them given all the whisperings of her whereabouts?

This is old footage. The huts behind them with the Christmas lights are only up between September and the end of January for the holiday season. This was reported by people who live in the area and shop at that farm stand.

There is no world ever where Kate wouldn’t slap on some glam for a video.

I think it might be him with a friend who happens to look like her so the palace has deniability. That we assumed it was her and it was a friend so technically they didn’t do anything wrong. The people are real but we are the ones saying it’s her. The palace has not confirmed it’s them.

If she was really ok it wouldn’t be a grainy iPhone video that the palace releases to prove it.

I think Charles is sicker than reported - W&K expected to take throne far sooner than expected. Not doubting potential marital troubles, but I think they’re preparing for the inevitable: assuming the title of King & Queen. I’d be stressed, too.

If she does have crohn’s it’s highly exacerbated by stress.

EDIT: the biggest debacle here is not that kate is sick or taking a break from her duties. it's how the KP PR has handled everything from the beginning. that's wholly on kate, wills and their staff.

Glad to see she seems to be doing okay, but then what was all that mess for? The photoshopped picture, throwing her under the bus, that still doesn't make sense to me.

I find it really curious that all photos of her are grainy, blurry or out of focus. We got an HD photo of Prince Philip on his car when there were rumours of his passing but not a clear photo of Kate? That’s what’s strange for me and what I think it lead to all this conspiracy theories.

Maybe she just doesn’t want to ruin all of the fun we’re having speculating. This is truly the most interesting she’s ever been. Let her help us savor it by continuing to release sketchy photos lol

This pic DOES look like kate. This pic of kate DOES NOT match with the car pic of her from a week or two ago. Both pics, this and the car one, DO NOT look like the mother's day pic. All three pics DO NOT look like pics of someone who is too out of it to do a formal photoshoot. So why aren't they just doing that vs releasing these pap pics?

If Kate was fine all this time, why have they allowed this whole media thing to happen? It’s insane. Or it was because they wanted us to focus the attention on her because Charles is seriously ill?

Still that woman in the video doesn’t look like her, doesn’t seem to even walk like her. Here’s the thing: if that’s really her and she’s fine to go out in public, why can’t we get a clear proof of life photo of her? This video is so grainy. And the Royal family has been known to have body doubles. It’s just too much. I want to see a clear, current pic of her.

God knows what's going on but i am hella confused.

William & Kate at Lambrook last year— she (like all of us) looks a bit different without makeup

