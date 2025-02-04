Transparency was on full blast this weekend. We’ve seen Bianca Censori’s nipples, cheeks, and more text messages and screenshots between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively that we never asked for. We’ve been begging for transparency from the government, but we clearly need to be more specific with our manifestations. We still have no idea why planes are falling from the sky, but at least we’ve got every detail of Hollywood drama from a movie we barely remember—and a full, unfiltered image of Bianca’s crotch we’ll never forget.

Candace Owens, meanwhile, has fully adopted the Blake Lively x Justin Baldoni saga. She's been oddly quiet about Bianca’s naked red carpet moment, though- which is off brand for someone who wasted no time calling out Lauren Sanchez for her white bralette at the inauguration. So why the silence on Bianca? Some call it loyalty, staying quiet to preserve her friendship with Ye. Others, see it as hypocrisy- only questioning the morals of celebrities she detests. If it were Taylor Swift stripping down in broad daylight, we’d be witnessing a full blood bath.

The likely explanation is that Owens’ relentless 24/7 coverage of the Lively x Baldoni case has left her no time to weigh in on Ye’s latest publicity stunt. She’s too busy keeping a firm grip on Ryan Reynolds' neck—and frankly, she's doing a damn good job of it.

“We found the creep, it’s Ryan Reynolds,” Owens told her audience, in a YouTube stream posted 24 hours ago that’s already garnered 1.3 million views.

Last week, Owens cited a clip from our first article, where medium Lauren Rainbow predicted Ryan Reynolds' "fall from grace," to back her belief that Reynolds would be more involved in the drama than we thought.

On Saturday, two days before the official court hearing, Baldoni’s legal team launched a 168-page website that included unseen evidence that validated these suspicions. “The website” as people are calling it, is loaded with receipts spanning six years- including text messages from Ryan Reynolds, claiming Baldoni had been bullied and ostracized. Unlike Diddy, who has stayed silent in his defense awaiting trial, Baldoni chose to put it all out there—either a brilliant legal strategy or an honest attempt to prove he has nothing hide.

I’ll admit it’s been hard to follow along. There’s almost too many receipts for even the most cracked out sleuth on a 30mg Adderall to digest.

After finally reading through the entire 168-page docket, the real interesting part of the story that’s been missing is the possibility that a few egos of fragile powerful Hollywood actors and executives worked together to smear the names of those they envied. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni are not the only people suffering from this mess- other players are being dragged in- including a cluster of PR reps involved in the case, now being accused of ultimate betrayal.

This entire lawsuit kicked off after Lively accused Baldoni of hiring a PR team to orchestrate a smear campaign against her. Now with the new evidence surfacing, it looks like there’s been much more to the story waiting to bubble to the surface.

Website evidence worth examining & online theories below:

“The Website”

“If Baldoni is going to make us read an excessive number of texts between himself and Ryan Reynolds, the least he could do is consider a Squarespace subscription,” - The Cut writer said at the end of a recent piece titled, “Justin Baldoni Really Did Make a Website of ‘Evidence,’” intentionally putting ‘evidence’ in quotes.

Of course, mainstream media outlets are criticizing the website’s aesthetic to distract and discredit the content included. Deadline said it “reeks of 1995 in its online sophistication.”

Online sleuths couldn’t care less what it looks like—they just want the facts. The landing page is bare, with bold white font at the top reading "LAWSUIT INFO." Below, two PDF links await: one is an amended complaint filed by Baldoni and his studio against Lively, and the other is a timeline of events, starting in 2019 and ending in January 2025.

Mainstream writers were quick to dismiss the evidence as “one sided,” but it’s doubtful any of them closely reviewed all 168-pages of material before crafting their narrative.

This website made such a splash with the public that Lively and Reynolds responded by trying to secure a gag order to prevent Baldoni’s lawyers from talking to media, referencing the timeline website and other public statements. Baldoni’s team countered, arguing that Lively’s camp was already doing the same, pointing to her New York Times interview.

Both sides were instructed to comply with New York’s professional conduct rules, which prohibit attorneys from making statements that could influence the jury. However, they are still allowed to speak to the press in defense of their clients against negative press—so, no gag order was enforced.

It was a small victory for the Baldoni team yesterday, who have been gaining more public allies each day as online talking heads like Candace Owens, Sloan Hooks and Shannon Hill drive waves of traffic to the website with each sensational update. The public is appreciating this unprecedented level of transparency—feeding the drama with an insatiable appetite.

Screenshots, on screenshots on screenshots.

Important New Evidence On Website

Fat-Shaming Allegations

Lively’s lawsuit accuses Baldoni of fat-shaming her, after he texted her asking what her weight is. He claims that it was because he needed to prepare for a lifting scene (which ended up being removed from the movie) and on the website included proof that the lifting scene was indeed originally planned.

A screenshot from February 2023 shows Baldoni disliking a text message from Lively where she joked about being 20 pounds away from her goal weight. Another screenshot captures Baldoni reassuring Lively that she didn’t need to worry about her weight after she expressed some concerns.

In the complaint, Lively claims Baldoni set her up with a weight-loss specialist disguised as a “health coach.” Baldoni provides screenshots showing Lively telling to him that she had strep throat and him replying by offering to introduce her to his holistic doctor to help rebuild and strengthen her gut biome after a round of antibiotics. To me, it’s giving any Los Angeles friend reminding me to eat my kefir and pop my probiotics after a Z-pack.

Lively’s Flirtatious Messages to Baldoni

In a message from April 2023, Baldoni and Lively discuss a rewrite for a rooftop scene in their film. Lively reportedly told her co-star, “If you knew me better in person, you’d understand how flirty and fun the banter will feel. It’s my love language—spicy, playful, but never biting.”

Baldoni likely included this message to highlight that Lively herself was flirtatious by nature, countering her claim that it was only him making unwanted romantic advances.

Law & Crime’s Sidebar host, Jesse Weber, broke down the timeline and highlighting a text message that he believes could be used in court to Baldoni’s advantage. A text where he changes his wording choice from “fun” to “exciting” and Blake responds with “You can feel safe here.”

“He would make the argument that that signaled to him that he didn’t have to worry about his choice of words, that he could speak freely. That is an important consideration as we move forward into claims that he crossed the line into sexual harassment on set,” Weber said.

Isabella Ferrer Thanks Baldoni for “Safe Environment”

In July 2023, just two weeks after production wrapped, the actress who played the younger version of Lively’s characterin the film, Isabella Ferrer, sent Baldoni a long text message thanking him for creating a positive environment on set.

“You created such a comfortable, safe space for me to feel like I could fully step into this role. I couldn’t have asked for a more welcoming environment,” the text message from Ferrer reads.

Ryan Reynolds Influence at WME

New evidence from the website claims that in July 2024, Reynolds approached a senior executive at WME to trash Baldoni, suggesting that their agency is working with a “sexual predator.”

Candace Owens claims an anon source told her that WME was waiting for the lawsuit to be filed before they officially dropped the actor from their roster.

Alleged Letter

In the timeline filed, Baldoni alleges that Lively and Reynolds tried to shift the blame onto him for the troubled production of It Ends With Us and the negative media coverage Lively faced during the film's promotion. He claims that in August 2024, the same month the movie was released, the couple was "furious" with him and his company, Wayfarer Studios, for presenting the film as a fun "Barbie movie" while letting Baldoni take center stage to address its more serious themes. The alleged statement is filled with many demands and typos.

Public Relations War: Rooted in Paranoia

In our last piece, I discussed how this lawsuit ultimately comes down to a battle of PR supremacy, with some of the top PR firms in Hollywood caught in the crossfire. Blake Lively’s initial lawsuit accused PR professionals Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. The evidence came after Abel was forced by her former partner, Stephanie Jones of JONESWORK PR to hand over her personal cell phone just two days before leaving the firm. From there, screenshots were obtained by Lively, revealing Abel and Nathan working together against Lively, and published in the Times.

At the start of filming It Ends With Us, Jones’ firm represented Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios. Jones was partnered with Abel at the time. The situation shifted when Abel resigned from JONESWORKS on July 10, 2024. Baldoni and Wayfarer decided to follow Abel to a new PR firm. Shortly after, Baldoni hired PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan for a one-month-contract, after receiving confirmation that Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, was placing stories.

In 2014, news broke that Harvey Weinstein was backing Sloane’s law firm after she was fired from her longtime firm BWR. Other celebrity clients on her roster included Megan Fox and Katie Holmes.

In August 2024, just days before Abel left the firm, she allegedly confronted Jones at her Beverly Hills office. Abel claimed Nathan barely needed to intervene because Lively was already receiving negative press organically. Later, Ryan and Blake allegedly obtained these text messages, and Times manipulated them to suggest Abel and Nathan were colluding. However, the reality was that they were laughing at how little effort was needed, as Lively was organic negative press was doing the work for them.

Stephanie Jones Files Lawsuit

According to Lively’s complaint, the text messages between Abel and Nathan were acquired via a civil subpoena.

In December 2024, Baldoni’s former publicist Stephanie Jones filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and his new PR team, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, accusing the two of isolating her in the industry and damaging her career. The filing reads: “This lawsuit seeks to finally put a stop to their continued misconduct and to compensate Jones and JONESWORKS for the damage Defendants’ conduct and scheme has inflicted.”

Her lawsuit seeks damages and a court order to halt what she describes as ongoing harassment and professional sabotage.

This lawsuit revealed that Jones had been the source of the text messages, which were taken directly from Abel’s work phone that Jones forced her to hand over. Jones claimed that Abel had been fired for conspiring to poach clients from her agency, JONESWORKS, and that Jones had her company-issued phone “forensically preserved and examined.” Lively’s team then used a subpoena to obtain the texts from JONESWORKS.

Melissa Nathan, who was only brought on for a one-month-contract in August, seemed to have caught a stray in this lawsuit, as she does not represent any of JONESWORKS clients, despite Jones’ claims that she was actively working with Abel to “poach them.”

Candace Owens has called Stephanie Jones one of the most powerful PR figures in Hollywood, known for her "mean" reputation and a history of allegedly threatening employees. Owens believes Jones feels entitled to such behavior, thanks to the protection of her husband, Jason Hodes, a senior partner at WME—the same firm that dropped Baldoni. A quick Google search leads to a Business Insider article titled, “How Tom Brady’s Publicist Became One of the Most Polarizing Names in Celebrity PR.” Over the years, Jones has worked with major clients like Tom Brady, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jeff Bezos, and Venus Williams.

A source close to all parties involved confirmed to me this morning that Owens’ theory about Jones is likely accurate. According to the source, when Jennifer Abel put in her notice to leave the firm, Jones “went mad.” The source claims Abel worked with Jones for four years and quit due to how awful Stephanie was to work with. Owens speculates that Jones, feeling betrayed by Abel’s decision to leave her firm, fabricated the idea that Abel and Melissa Nathan were conspiring against her. Owens even created a chart for her fans to understand who’s who:

Jennifer Abel Strikes Back and Defends Herself

Jennifer Abel issued a statement defending herself and Melissa Nathan, highlighting how swiftly The New York Times contacted her after the complaint was filed. She also denied being subpoenaed, dismissing any claims to the contrary.

“Hi, I never thought the day would come when I needed to defend myself with my own peers, but this certainly has been an interesting, and devastating quite frankly couple of days, so here we are. But here are the facts:

No, I was never subpoenaed. I found out my private text messages and emails were included in the complaint after I received it on Friday night, and then NYT contacted me 1.5 hours after receipt. They ad already reviewed the 80 page document and questions prepared , and apparently also received “thousands of pages of documents" with our coorespondance that we never saw. So it was clear this was a coordinated effort, but nothing we haven't seen before since I’ve been working in talent PR for over 15 years now. I had recently left my previous firm, at which I was still with during this campaign (with a team who all participated in the campaign and a boss who oversaw) and who had access to my work emails and work phone, so you can deduce from that what you will.

What the cherry picked messages don’t include, although not shockingly as it doesn’t fit the narrative, is that there was no “smear” implanted. No negative press was ever facilitated, no sisal combat plan, although we were prepared for it as it’s our job to be ready for any scenario, but we didn't have to implement anything because the internet was doing the work for us. Suer we talked about it, contemplated if we needed certain things, flagged accounts that we needed to monitor, worked with a social team to help us stay on top of the narrative so we could act quickly if needed, and yes, we rejoiced and joked in the fact that fans were recognizing our clients heart and work without us having to do anything but keep our heads down and focus on positive interviews for our client…as the texts show, we sophomorically reveled and again, joked, privately to each other about the interests feedback to the woman whose team was making our lives incredibly difficult over the course of the campaign. I’m human. The long hours, months of preparation, on top of my day to day scope…it felt good to see that although we were prepared, we didn’t have to do anything over the top to protect our client.

Incredibly difficult you say? In what way? Funny you should ask. I was notified at the start of the campaign that the opposing team had been planting horrible stories about my client as a “fail safe” if my client did not comply with the demands set forth for the campaign. Which is why we brought on crisis, as it’s not something that I do. My sole job was to put together interviews, screening opportunities and speaking opportunities for any client in support of the film, a standard scope of work. I did my job.

Now what kind of woman would work against another woman who was a victim of all the things being claimed? Thanks for asking. After reveiwing the evidence, facts, hard proof that countered every single thing that was being claimed and demanded at the start of production, I made a choice to stand by my client of almost 5 years, who had dedicated his life to the equal treatment of others, especially women Who had no incidents of negative treatment of others, and who had a wonderful community and team at wayfarer who all held the same moral fortitude and lived their life accordingly. As representatives, we all have to make that choice. So I did that to the best of my ability and felt good about our efforts.

Is my client perfect? No. In fact he says that he’s not perfect so constantly to the point I tell him he needs to be less self deprecating because it could be taken the wrong way. Are Blakes feelings valid? It’s not my position to say or speculate what she was feeling in these moments that she claims, and I would never slam a woman for speaking her truth. But at the end of the day, if its’ not the truth and there is evidence that proves otherwise, then as a representative I have to do what I feel is right as well.”

Online Theories

Did Lively Steal It Ends With Us from Baldoni?

The 168-page document reveals how much control and power Lively gained during the film. Originally hired as an actress, somehow she was awarded nearly full control by the film’s end.

Despite not having permission to preview the film before its release, Lively took the stage with author Colleen Hoover and actor Brandon Sklenar to preview a rough cut of the film at a book convention. Baldoni was nowhere in site even though it was originally his movie.

Lively admits to the audience that the film wasn’t done and wasn’t supposed to be shown yet, but proceeds to show them the unfinished product anyways. She says she had the film on a hard drive.

Critics wonder why Lively was given so much control during the film, and why Baldoni allowed it. Was it out of the kindness or fear?

Never in the history of cinema was a B-grade actress given the power to be a producer, writer, editor and given the freedom to pick their own costumes, watch the dailies and screen an unfinished film before it was ready. Why now?

Are Author Colleen Hoover and Blake Lively in Cahoots?

Some TikTok sleuths suspect that Lively is working closely with the author of It Ends With Us. Even though Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, bought the rights to Hoover’s bestselling book in 2019, the author immediately backed Lively instead of the man who was eager to adapt her book for the screen.

It was reported that Ryan Reynolds wanted to buy the book rights from Baldoni at “any cost,” but Baldoni wasn’t accepting offers.

Deadpool Wolverine Scene

On January 7th, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, sent a letter to Disney via FedEx that ended up in the media’s hands. In the letter, Freedman asked Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to preserve any documents related to Baldoni and the creation of Nicepool, a minor character in Deadpool & Wolverine that Freedman and internet sleuths claim was used by Ryan Reynolds to mock Baldoni.

TJ Miller Said Reynolds was “Horrific” to Work with on Deadpool

Comedian TJ Miller opened up to Adam Corolla about how strange it was to work with Ryan Reynolds, describing the actor as "horrifically mean" during the filming of Deadpool.

"Would I work with him again? No," TJ confessed, adding that he has no idea why Reynolds seems to hate him. He also shared his belief that Reynolds is an "insecure dude."

Ryan Reynolds: Staged Autograph Session?

Reynolds faced accusations of staging an autograph session with fans in New York after he was spotted signing Deadpool merchandise. Given that the movie was released years ago, many fans are skeptical that Reynolds just happened to run into fans on the streets of Manhattan. The general consensus is that it was a calculated move to counteract the negative media coverage surrounding him.

“Ryan Reynolds is staging an outing with fans giving autographs. Ryan is Meghan Markle ,” an X user wrote.

Questions That Need Answers:

Why is nobody questioning Sony?

Why was Ryan Reynolds willing to pay any price for the rights of It Ends With Us?

Why was Blake allowed to see the raw footage daily and showcase the film before it was edited?

Why do Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have so much control over a film Baldoni owns the rights to?

Was Reynolds a shadow producer of the whole project?

Why didn’t Baldoni go after Sony ? Were they the ones who handed Reynolds and Lively the keys to power on set?

What REALLY happened on the set of It Ends With Us?

As I mentioned before, if it doesn’t end with them, it must end with us—but with narcissists, the game is never truly over.