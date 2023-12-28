“I’ve Seen Things They May Not Have Seen”
Steve Goncalves Loses Battle To Preserve The House on 1122 King Rd
— University President C. Scott Green
If you’ve been following my Moscow murder updates here over the past the year, you already know that my theories on this case are riddled with suspicion. Until I can piece together a comprehensive roundup on the latest developments collected over the past few weeks, here’s a brief run down on the latest: A complete teardown of the house on King Rd.
Early this morning, against the wishes of at least two parents, demolition crews tore down the house on King Rd. where four Idaho college students were brutally murdered last Fall. In recent months, Kaylee’s dad, Steve Goncalves, argued against the teardown, insisting the site should be preserved in case it’s needed for future reference during trial.
Members of the Goncalves and the Kernodle families released a statement this week insisting that the property should remain intact to provide any answers to questions that might arise during the prosecution. The house, they say, is the most significant piece of evidence to help jurors understand the layout, sights, and sounds of the house.
“Please stop the demolition,” they urged in a statement, calling the decision to proceed with demolition “madness.”
The university ignored their pleas — scheduling the demolition while the students were away for winter break. University President C. Scott Green said in a statement that the home was too grim a reminder of what transpired there on November 12th, 2022. His solution was to erase it.
“While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue,” he said.
The abrupt demolition came as a shock to everyone following along online. Twitter commentators predict the decision will only breed new suspicion surrounding the case.
“Somebody really wants that house destroyed,” one commentator wrote. Others pointed out similar cases where the jury was brought to tour the site where the murders occurred.
The jurors in Parkland, Fla., visited the high school building where 17 students and staff members were killed back in 2018. Parkland preserved the crime scene for four years even though the suspect pleaded guilty. The jury, deciding on a death penalty sentencing, were brought to the crime scene before reaching their verdict.
Another comparison is jurors visiting the South Carolina estate of Alex Murdaugh during his trial this year, in which he was convicted of murdering his wife and son. The visit came after the final witnesses were called. Twelve jurors and two alternates met at the Colleton County Courthouse and were loaded into several transport vans and sent to Moselle. They were taken through the kennel entrance at the property and given 30 minutes to view the crime scene. While they were expected to spend most of their time touring the kennels and the shed (where Margaret and Paul were killed), they were also allowed to view the exterior of the main house. They did not enter inside.
With this demolition, the prospect of touring the crime scene is gone. Many, (including myself) are increasingly suspicious about the University’s reasons behind the teardown.
As for defense: Bryan Kohberger stated through a lawyer that he looks forward to being exonerated in trial, whenever a date is finally determined.
Upcoming Points of Discussion:
Steve Goncalves has been working with his own private investigators. What does he know?
Steve G. claims he has leaked footage from 11-12-2022 of the white Elantra watching the King House.
Families of the victims are still divided
Recent article claims Steve G. learned (possibly from grand jury leaks) that the two surviving roommates were fully awake and heard everything the night of the murders.
Rumors that the two surviving roommates were texting each other during the murders and let 8 hours go by before they summoned friends, and later law enforcement, for help.
