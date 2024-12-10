“He Believes He is Above the Law. He is Not.”

The public finally got what it had been anticipating: another powerful name tied to a lawsuit involving Sean “Diddy” Combs. Brooklyn-born rapper Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, 55, has become the first high-profile celebrity officially named in a case linked to Diddy.

Jay-Z wasted no time responding to the allegations, issuing a defensive statement shortly after the news broke. The letter quickly went viral, drawing attention for its tone- riddled with spelling errors, exaggerated punctuation, and personal jabs aimed at the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer representing over 120 of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged victims.

This is the first time Jay-Z has engaged with the public so directly and personally on social media.

Here’s Everything We Know so Far:

Lawsuit Details

Yesterday, on December 8, Jay-Z was named in a newly re-filed civil lawsuit filed by “Jane Doe” in the Southern District of New York.

The complaint was originally filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs in October but has since been amended to include Jay-Z.

In the original lawsuit, an Alabama woman “Jane Doe” accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was 13-years-old at a VMAs afterparty in New York in September 2000. In the court papers, the alleged teen victim claims she was given a drink at the house party, that made her feel “woozy and lightheaded” before being attacked by Combs and Carter. She claimed that after feeling woozy from the drink she started looking for a place to rest and found a bed to lie down on. While she was laying down, the lawsuit states that three recognizable celebrities entered the room.

The filing accuses Combs of aggressively approaching the young woman with a “crazed look in his eyes,” and grabbing her before saying, “You are ready to party!”

“Combs then threw Plaintiff toward a wall, causing Plaintiff to fall. Plaintiff got up and stumbled, at which point Combs grabbed her again and threw her on the bed. At that point, Carter began removing Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented,” the lawsuit states.

The victim alleges she was pinned down and raped by Combs and Jay-Z while the (still) unnamed female celebrity watched.

When this lawsuit was originally filed in October, Combs was the only celebrity named out of the three. Now after the recent amendment, Jane Doe has named Jay-Z as the male celebrity described in the horrifying scene. The female celebrity remains unnamed at this time.

Jay-Z Accused of Using Bullying & Intimidation to Silence Plaintiff

The lawsuit claims that Jay-Z was initially sent a letter requesting mediation to resolve the allegations when the case was first filed. However, instead of engaging in mediation, the lawsuit alleges that Jay-Z orchestrated a campaign of "harassment, bullying, and intimidation" in an attempt to silence the plaintiff. This alleged behavior ultimately led the plaintiff to publicly name him in the lawsuit.

This escalation is portrayed as a key factor in the plaintiff's decision to go public with the accusation, breaking her silence despite the alleged pressure to remain quiet. The lawsuit paints Jay-Z’s response to the allegations as an effort to suppress the victim’s voice rather than address the claims directly.

Jay-Z Denies Allegations in Defensive Letter

It didn’t take long before Jay-Z hopped online to defend his longstanding reputation as the most powerful man in hip-hop. Jay-Z realeased a long and defensive letter, where he plays victim, accusing the lawyer representing the Jane Doe of “blackmail” and “extortion.” He denies all the “heinous” allegations and argues that he and his family are the real victims here. Most of the letter is spent attacking Jane Doe’s legal team, painting lawyer, Tony Buzbee, out to be a greedy extortionist.

“Ya’ll got Jay Z using his pen again that says a lot,” former YZY clothing designer rooftopdarling commented, joking that the rapper found his way out of creative hibernation.

The letter, although written in a serious tone, gave the internet a lot to laugh about. Between the dramatic use of explanation points and the random spelling errors, rap fans had a field day scrutinizing its basic mechanics and tone deaf insults. Whoever wrote this letter, wrote it so fast that they misspelled “psychics” to “physics,” “judgment” to “judgement” and wrote “project of Brooklyn” instead of “projects of Brooklyn.” Either Jay-Z wanted the public to believe a 21-year old intern running low on Adderall proofread, or that he it wrote himself, intentionally leaving errors to appear more authentic, as if he didn’t see the lawsuit coming.

Perhaps the most notable moment in Jay-Z's letter is when he takes a jab at Tony Buzbee’s appearance, calling his suit “cheap.” This comment, an apparent attempt to undermine Buzbee’s credibility, feels like a shallow and irrelevant attack, especially given the serious nature of the rest of the letter. It stands out as an odd detail in a legal response.

LETTER TRANSCRIBED:

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a “lawyer” named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

No, sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?

These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.

This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!

I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity....

My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” Carter said in a statement. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.

My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.

You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all “celebrities” are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for person gain.

Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable,” the music mogul continued. “I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

His statement is as tone-deaf as Beyoncé’s famous line endorsing Kamala Harris: “I’m not here as a celebrity.” A bold claim from the biggest celebrity in the room, whose presence was clearly tied to her star power.

Tony Buzzbee’s Announcement to Represent Alleged Diddy Victims

On October 1, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the majority of Diddy’s alleged victims, including the 13-year-old girl, held a press conference announcing that 3,000 individuals had come forward with claims. From these, Buzbee’s firm took on 120 cases, each vetted to ensure legitimacy and merit.

Buzbee made headlines that day, hinting that future lawsuits would involve "shocking" names tied to Diddy. "These people know who they are and should come forward. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever," he warned, urging those involved to settle with victims before their names went public.

Since then, little had emerged, sparking frustration online about the promised "big names." On October 7, Buzbee revealed that some A-list celebrities were quietly settling to keep their identities private, which drew even more public criticism who felt that celebrities should be held accountable for their behavior.

Yesterday on December 9th, Jay-Z became the first major public figure named alongside Diddy in these cases.

In his defense letter, Jay-Z claimed Buzbee had extended him the same private settlement offer—one he adamantly declined.

Jay-Z Allegedly Sues Tony Buzbee Under a Pseudonym

Instead of settling privately with Buzbee and the plaintiff, Jay-Z allegedly sued Buzbee and his firm under a psyedonymn, an action Jay-Z denies. After Jay-Z released a statement to the public yesterday attacking Buzbee’s suit, character and career, Buzbee hopped on X to respond.

According to Buzbee, the plaintiff never demanded a penny from him, as his letter suggests, claiming his client only wanted a confidential mediation.

Buzbee also claims that after the filing, Jay-Z bullied and harassed both he and the plaintiff.

A top comment on Buzbee’s post reads: “Oh yeah, Jay-Z is COOKED.”

Jay-Z Asks for Plaintiff To Reveal Her Identity

This morning, Jay-Z’s legal team issued a follow-up statement asking the once 13-year-old plaintiff to reveal her identity.

"Mr. Carter should not have to defend himself in the brightest of spotlights against an accuser who hides in complete darkness while leveling allegations that describe the purported acts occurring in the plain sight of witnesses who could refute the plaintiff's claims if only her identity was revealed," the filing said.

Jay-Z Vs. Tony Buzbee

Jay-Z ended his letter with an ominous warning that read: “I look forward to showing you just how different I am.” It’s clear that Jay-Z is not backing down anytime soon and is going to vehemently deny the allegations.

The Texas attorney, remains unbothered by Jay-Z’s threats and stands by his client.

During the October 1 press conference, Buzbee expressed his confidence in taking on these highly sensitive cases and said he wouldn’t back down no matter how powerful the celebrity defendant may be. He stated that he felt confident that all complicit co-conspirators would be held accountable, no matter how powerful they seem.

“His close friend Shawn Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice,” the filing reads.

Despite Jay-Z's accusatory tone, particularly when he puts "lawyer" in quotes while referring to Tony Buzbee, the Houston attorney has been making waves in the legal world, establishing himself as a prominent figure in sexual assault cases. Buzbee's law firm previously represented the 22 women who sued Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, for sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Under Buzbee's leadership, most of these cases ended in settlement, with Watson agreeing to settle with nearly all of the plaintiffs.

Jay-Z may have met his match with Tony Buzbee.

New Update:



This afternoon, Tony Buzbee posted another message replying to Jay-Z’s extortion claims. He ended his statement with a Shakespeare quote.

“That lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

Up Ahead: Part 2: Deep Dive into the latest Jay Z lawsuit + transcripts from a recovered 2020 lawsuit accusing him of purchasing a child for “long term abuse.”