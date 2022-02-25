House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren's avatar
Lauren
Jun 30, 2022

Oh how I can't wait for this all to come crumbling down...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charity Tay's avatar
Charity Tay
Jun 30, 2022

Having been a model in the 90s this doesn’t surprise me. Most times you are treated like objects meant to bend and adapt and do whatever you are told. If you don’t have good, strong family support it’s easy to fall into traps of partying etc. to get close to people who could advance your career. In Milan especially the party promoter scene I saw a lot of girls get in trouble so I can imagine it get even worse for what I didn’t see because I didn’t get involved with all that. You didn’t get work if your booker or agency didn’t like you so pleasing them by showing up to parties, events, dressing a certain way etc is all part of that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture