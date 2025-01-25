Image by Denise Bovee

Backstage at the MAHA Ball on Monday, I had the privilege of meeting Jewel. As a longtime fan, I was thrilled to express my gratitude for her performance at Bobby’s event.

When Bobby introduced her as Cheryl’s favorite artist, the crowd was both shocked and delighted by the surprise.

Determined to capture the moment, I quickly climbed atop a chair in a big ballgown to secure a decent angle to film her performance. From above the sea of heads, I shared the video with FOX News — recognizing it as a moment that deserved to be seen beyond my immediate audience.

After the performance, sitting beside Jewel in folding chairs offstage, I told her how much I respected her decision to show up and perform, especially when so many artists lacked the courage to do so. “So much of what Bobby stands for isn’t political,” I said. “I don’t understand the radioactive reaction from entertainers.”

As I understood it, the decision was entirely hers. Jewel reached out to Bobby just days before, offering to perform.

So why apologize so profusely in days following? Why continue the cycle of celebrities walking back their associations with RFK? And why should anyone feel compelled to justify their choice to perform at an event celebrating a man working to address critical public health issues?

Surely, she had to know criticism was inevitable from fans eager to condemn any connection to a politician they oppose.

This afternoon she released a four-minute video apologizing to her critics.

“As many of you know, I am a mental health advocate,” she explained. “If there’s anything I’ve learned in the past 20 years, it’s that mental health affects everyone’s lives across party lines. If I wait to act until I agree 100% with the people willing to help me, I’d never get off the bench. That’s not how activism works—waiting until everything’s perfect enough to participate.”

She noted that she believed members of the Trump administration had supported her mental health initiatives, though she was careful to clarify that she didn’t align with all their politics.

“Half of our country feels hope right now, and I honor that,” she said. “And half of our country feels disenfranchised, scared, and vulnerable, and that is unacceptable.”

“I’m so sorry,” she said.

Her caption read, “we need people from all walks of life joining together to advocate for mental health and other critical issues, so we can find a way forward together.”

The thing is: activism, like artistry, is about conviction. If you make a choice to take a stand, own it. Defend it. Stand firm. And move on.

Jewel’s performance of “Over the Rainbow” was suddenly reality.

As I see it, if there’s any apology to be made, it’s not for any political stand Jewel took—it’s for rearranging a classic song to the point that no one recognized it until the final lines. After that rendition of “Over the Rainbow”, the ghost of Judy Garland is the only offense she should be concerned with.