House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kayla Albright's avatar
Kayla Albright
Apr 21, 2023

I AM SO INVESTED IN THIS! So glad you’re exploring it and unpacking it for us! Can’t wait to read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Grace B's avatar
Grace B
Apr 21, 2023

Ok I’m literally parked one block away from JonBenet’s house as I read this. As a native of the area, and a student at the University in Boulder at the time that this happened (and still live nearby), this story has never been far from my mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
223 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture